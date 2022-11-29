Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Clay County curbside recycling collection resumes Dec. 5 after year-long suspensionZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Former Cowboys QB Jon Kitna Arrested on Child Porn ChargesLarry LeaseGainesville, FL
Keystone Heights Airport celebrates 80th anniversary with free eventZoey FieldsKeystone Heights, FL
Florida Destination Mentioned as One to Skip if You're ClaustrophobicL. CaneFlorida State
Related
mycbs4.com
Gainesville man sentenced to 27.25 years in prison
A Gainesville man was sentenced to a little over 27 years in federal prison after being convicted of drug trafficking and possessing a firearm as a convicted felon. Gainesville- Alachua County Drug Task Force detectives ran a surveillance operation in a neighborhood in Gainesville after receiving complaints about drug activity. Information was given specifically about Lorenzo Joshua Johnson, Jr., 41, of Gainesville, Florida, stating that he was one of the main drug dealers in the area.
mycbs4.com
Ocala man and wife arrested after investigation reveals human trafficking of minors
An Ocala man was arrested in Georgia Friday after being under warrant by the Marion County Sheriff's Office (MCSO) for human trafficking and lewd and lascivious battery. Dwight Tawan Edwards, 47, was under investigation by MCSO Major Crimes detectives on Nov. 29, 2022, when inappropriate texts between Dwight and two juvenile victims, who were between 12 and 16 years old, were found.
mycbs4.com
Alachua man arrested for video voyeurism
Alachua County deputies arrested Shawn Poole, 54, accusing him of video voyeurism. The Sheriff's Office says more than two-years ago Poole installed a fire detector alarm with a surveillance camera, and placed it in a child's bedroom. The victim noticed the camera in her room, and it was reported. After...
mycbs4.com
Trenton man pleads guilty to molesting four-year-old child
A Trenton will serve 20-years in prison for molesting a child, the Levy County Sheriff's Office announced. Detectives arrested James Sapp over the summer. when he was accused of molesting a four-year-old and recording it. Sapp accepted a plea to spend 20-years in prison and register as a sex offender...
mycbs4.com
UFPD currently investigating motor vehicle thefts
The University of Florida Police Department(UFPD), says that over the past few days they have seen an increase in motor vehicle thefts and burglaries in the Gainesville area. Five separate vehicle thefts were brought to their attention that occurred sometime between Nov. 17th and Nov. 30th. Four of the thefts were scooters and the other was an e-bike. UFPD noted that one of the scooters was recovered.
mycbs4.com
Deputies pursue man with warrant through Summerfield golf course
SUMMERFIELD. Fla, — A man wanted out of North Carolina led Marion County Sheriff's Office (MCSO) deputies on a chase in Summerfield at around 7 p.m. Sunday. A deputy spotted Jimmy Lain, 40, in the driver's seat of a vehicle parked at a Circle K on Highway 441. After...
mycbs4.com
Gainesville police find car involved in fatal hit and run with cyclist
Gainesville — Gainesville Police say they found the car involved earlier this week in a fatal hit and run. Police say the car was involved in hitting and killing a cyclist Monday morning. Police say with the help of the Alachua County Sheriff's Office they found the car Wednesday...
mycbs4.com
MCSO needs help identifying suspects accused of stealing from multiple vehicles
Marion County Sheriff's Office (MCSO), is asking for help identifying two suspects accused of stealing numerous items from multiple vehicles. MCSO says they responded to a report of a car burglary that occurred on Southwest Bluegill Road in Dunnellon. The suspects are being accused of stealing the victim's cell phone. The suspect's also left behind a backpack that had other multiple stolen items. The deputy then discovered those items had been stolen from other cars located in the Rainbow Lakes Estates Neighborhood.
mycbs4.com
Motorcycle rider dies after fatal crash Thursday night in Suwannee County
Suwannee County — A 34-year-old man from Live Oak died in a crash at 6:00 PM Thursday in Suwannee County, Florida Highway Patrol reported. FHP says the crash happened south of Live Oak at State Road 51 and County Road 250. Highway Patrol says the man was riding a...
mycbs4.com
Hawthorne finance clerk submits resignation
Louie Pronstroller said she submitted her resignation on Wednesday following a workplace dispute that happened on November 2nd. "There were two incidents in particular that happened in the office where I was verbally assaulted by two of my coworkers," Pronstroller said. She claims she felt bullied when the city clerk...
mycbs4.com
A woman calls for "equality" statewide as the Respect for Marriage Act heads to U.S. House
This week, the United States Senate passed a bill to protect same sex and interracial marriage. One Gainesville resident says this bill is only the beginning. The bill called the Respect for Marriage Act does not require all states to allow same-sex and interracial marriage. It requires the federal government and states to recognize those marriages conducted in places where it it is legal.
mycbs4.com
Man hospitalized after car flips multiple times near Waldo
Alachua County — Alachua County Fire says a driver went to the hospital after their car flipped over multiple times. Crews say the crash happened south of Waldo on NE US Highway 301 at about 1:15 AM. They say the car left the road, flipped multiple times, and then crashed into a large tree.
mycbs4.com
GNV incoming city commission to get a nearly double pay increase
In a 4-1 vote the City of Gainesville commission voted to increase city commissioners annual salaries from $37,085.85 to $71,015.09. The mayors annual salary jumps from $47,199.21 to $88,768.86. "We have over 233 employees who are work for the city full-time, who are making less than $40,000 a year," Jenn...
mycbs4.com
Gators RB Nay'Quan Wright enters transfer portal
Florida Gators redshirt sophomore running back Nay'Quan Wright announced via twitter that with two years left to play college football he is entering the transfer portal as a graduate transfer. " I will forever be indebted to the many coaches, support staff, and countless individuals who have empowered, supported and...
mycbs4.com
Gators linebacker Ventrell Miller named Comeback Player of the Year Semifinalist
The College Sports Communicators, The Associated Press, and the Fiesta Bowl Organization announced Florida redshirt senior linebacker Ventrell Miller was named a semifinalist for Comeback Player of the Year Award. He is one of 15 semifinalists for the award and was named to the watch list in October. The award...
mycbs4.com
Hawthorne dominates in the semifinals returns to state finals once again
In the Class 1R state semifinals, it was the Hawthorne Hornets taking on the Blountstown Tigers. The Hornets came out firing putting on an offensive show and quickly putting the Tigers in the back end. Once the second half started Hawthorne continued to dominate Blountstown. Quarterback Nathan Jennings made a...
mycbs4.com
Bradford comeback falls short as Cocoa moves on to the state finals
A battle for a spot in the Class 2S championship game was up for grabs. In the first quarter, the Tigers pounced on the Tornadoes quickly taking control of the game. Tigers wide receiver Kyon Calhoun caught a nice pass deep in Tornado territory. That led to a touchdown by...
Comments / 0