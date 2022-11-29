ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albuquerque, NM

KRQE Newsfeed: Uninsured patients, NMSU coach speaks, Colder day, Teacher incentive package, New tradition

Wednesday’s Top Stories Group worries conditions of New Mexico-run prisons will worsen Rio Rancho teen receives unique seizure treatment Judge denies child killer’s plea deal request Albuquerque man arrested for shooting at police Santa Fe Indian School hopes to bring new life to Paolo Soleri Amphitheater Sights and Sounds: World Cup Watch Party at Civic […]
Gov. announces new education policy advisor

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham announced on Thursday the appointment of a new education policy advisor. According to a press release, Scott Groginsky will focus on improving student outcomes in K-12 education and continuing efforts to bolster access to higher education across the state. “Scott brings invaluable experience in forward-thinking and evidence-based […]
What’s happening around New Mexico Dec. 2 – Dec. 8

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events around New Mexico from December 2 – December 8. Dec. 2 – Food Truck Fridays – Every Friday from 11 A.M. – 2 P.M., food trucks will be set up along Civic Plaza. The event will include a variety of food trucks, live music, and a setting area to dine.
How much should New Mexicans spend on Christmas this year?

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A new WalletHub study in time for the Christmas shopping season has calculated the maximum holiday budgets for over 550 U.S. cities – including Albuquerque, Rio Rancho, Las Cruces, and Santa Fe. The study compared 558 cities across five metrics: 1) Income, 2) Age, 3) Debt-to-Income Ratio, 4) Monthly Income-to-Monthly Expenses Ratio, […]
UNM launching an accelerated Bachelor of Science in Nursing option

The University of New Mexico College of Nursing is introducing a new, accelerated pathway to pursue a bachelor of science in nursing (BSN) degree. Designed for individuals who already have a bachelor’s degree in another field, the Accelerated Second Degree option allows students to earn their BSN within 16 months.
Drivers upset about narrow downtown Albuquerque intersection

Drivers upset about narrow downtown Albuquerque intersection. Drivers upset about narrow downtown Albuquerque intersection. Old Town Christmas tree lit up for 2022 holiday season. The tree is lit! An Albuquerque tradition lives on this year. If you live on ABQ’s west side, you might be able …. Former Representative...
Native regalia stolen at Albuquerque hotel partially returned

After a man woke up to his ceremonial regalia stolen, it has finally been returned. Ashkia Trujillo is part of the Ohkay Ohwingeh Pueblo and had important items stolen from his vehicle. Native regalia stolen at Albuquerque hotel partially …. After a man woke up to his ceremonial regalia stolen,...
UNM Hosts #14/13 Arizona Sunday

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.—The Lobos closed out November on a three-game win streak and now welcome in a nationally ranked opponent in No. 14/13 Arizona to begin the final month of non-conference play. Sunday’s game will tip at 1 p.m. MT on the Mountain West Network. Tickets are still available for...
Finalists chosen for Sunport Blvd. extension art project

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The art project that will be featured in the Albuquerque Sunport Blvd. Extension is being selected. The Bernalillo County Arts Board approved the three semi-finalists for the project and the local public art selection committee will decide on the finalist. The three semi-finalists will give a presentation to the committee and the […]
In 2021, Albuquerque spent $63.7 million on nonprofits

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A new report from the City of Albuquerque shows how much the city has invested in nonprofits and community partnerships. The data from 2021 shows that the city-funded more than $63 million in contracts via 240 partnerships. According to the report, the funds come from the city’s General Funds, City Council-sponsored projects, […]
