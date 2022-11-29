Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
If you live on ABQ’s west side, you might be able to be a temporary legislator
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Bernalillo County is looking for someone to fill in as a legislator until the end of the year. Residents of District 16, on Albuquerque’s west side, who are over 21 years old are eligible. Former Representative Antonio “Moe” Maestas recently resigned from representing the district in order to serve as a state senator. […]
UNM sets up new sign at Girard and Central
The sign is a part of a project that's budgeted to cost thousands.
KRQE Newsfeed: Uninsured patients, NMSU coach speaks, Colder day, Teacher incentive package, New tradition
Wednesday’s Top Stories Group worries conditions of New Mexico-run prisons will worsen Rio Rancho teen receives unique seizure treatment Judge denies child killer’s plea deal request Albuquerque man arrested for shooting at police Santa Fe Indian School hopes to bring new life to Paolo Soleri Amphitheater Sights and Sounds: World Cup Watch Party at Civic […]
Gov. announces new education policy advisor
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham announced on Thursday the appointment of a new education policy advisor. According to a press release, Scott Groginsky will focus on improving student outcomes in K-12 education and continuing efforts to bolster access to higher education across the state. “Scott brings invaluable experience in forward-thinking and evidence-based […]
Dillard’s files lawsuit against Winrock Town Center over prolonged construction, lost profits
A cornerstone retailer at Winrock Town Center is suing the owners, saying prolonged construction is causing them to lose money.
KRQE News 13
KRQE Newsfeed: Fire finances, Regalia returned, Quiet and mild, Housing funding, Pick your price trees
KRQE Newsfeed: Fire finances, Regalia returned, Quiet and mild, Housing funding, Pick your price trees. KRQE Newsfeed: Fire finances, Regalia returned, Quiet …. KRQE Newsfeed: Fire finances, Regalia returned, Quiet and mild, Housing funding, Pick your price trees. Protest forms at UNM campus during Charlie Kirk visit. Protest forms at...
KRQE News 13
What’s happening around New Mexico Dec. 2 – Dec. 8
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events around New Mexico from December 2 – December 8. Dec. 2 – Food Truck Fridays – Every Friday from 11 A.M. – 2 P.M., food trucks will be set up along Civic Plaza. The event will include a variety of food trucks, live music, and a setting area to dine.
NM State responds to Peake’s call to Aggie locker room, status at university
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KTSM) – After New Mexico State’s 95-70 win over UTEP on Wednesday, the Aggies’ players spoke to the media for the first time since a deadly shooting in Albuquerque involving NMSU forward Mike Peake. Aggies guard Xavier Pinson told the media that Peake called the team at halftime of the game vs. […]
How much should New Mexicans spend on Christmas this year?
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A new WalletHub study in time for the Christmas shopping season has calculated the maximum holiday budgets for over 550 U.S. cities – including Albuquerque, Rio Rancho, Las Cruces, and Santa Fe. The study compared 558 cities across five metrics: 1) Income, 2) Age, 3) Debt-to-Income Ratio, 4) Monthly Income-to-Monthly Expenses Ratio, […]
rrobserver.com
UNM launching an accelerated Bachelor of Science in Nursing option
The University of New Mexico College of Nursing is introducing a new, accelerated pathway to pursue a bachelor of science in nursing (BSN) degree. Designed for individuals who already have a bachelor’s degree in another field, the Accelerated Second Degree option allows students to earn their BSN within 16 months.
cbs4local.com
Metal detectors installed at Pan American Center after a deadly shooting in Albuquerque
LAS CRUCES, N.M. — On Wednesday UTEP and NMSU had a rivalry game in Las Cruces. This came after a deadly shooting on the UNM campus involving a NMSU basketball player. NMSU told CBS4 this was the first time in recent memory the university added metal detectors for a basketball game.
KRQE News 13
Drivers upset about narrow downtown Albuquerque intersection
Drivers upset about narrow downtown Albuquerque intersection. Drivers upset about narrow downtown Albuquerque intersection. Old Town Christmas tree lit up for 2022 holiday season. The tree is lit! An Albuquerque tradition lives on this year. If you live on ABQ’s west side, you might be able …. Former Representative...
State asks for public input about Fenton Lake
The state is conducting a survey for a New Mexico lake.
KRQE News 13
Native regalia stolen at Albuquerque hotel partially returned
After a man woke up to his ceremonial regalia stolen, it has finally been returned. Ashkia Trujillo is part of the Ohkay Ohwingeh Pueblo and had important items stolen from his vehicle. Native regalia stolen at Albuquerque hotel partially …. After a man woke up to his ceremonial regalia stolen,...
Family, friends of student killed in UNM campus shooting speak out
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The family of the UNM student killed in an on-campus shooting after police say he shot at an NMSU student is speaking out and demanding answers on if Brandon Travis’ death could’ve been prevented. Nearly 40 of Brandon Travis’ family, friends, and coaches joined a Zoom call, sharing who they knew Brandon […]
golobos.com
UNM Hosts #14/13 Arizona Sunday
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.—The Lobos closed out November on a three-game win streak and now welcome in a nationally ranked opponent in No. 14/13 Arizona to begin the final month of non-conference play. Sunday’s game will tip at 1 p.m. MT on the Mountain West Network. Tickets are still available for...
ksfr.org
Protesters condemn Turning Point USA speaker invited to UNM's campus
Students and community members alike gathered on the campus of the University of New Mexico on Wednesday night to protest the presence of Turning Point USA Founder Charlie Kirk, who was invited to speak on campus by the university’s chapter of Turning Point USA. This is the third protest...
Finalists chosen for Sunport Blvd. extension art project
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The art project that will be featured in the Albuquerque Sunport Blvd. Extension is being selected. The Bernalillo County Arts Board approved the three semi-finalists for the project and the local public art selection committee will decide on the finalist. The three semi-finalists will give a presentation to the committee and the […]
In 2021, Albuquerque spent $63.7 million on nonprofits
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A new report from the City of Albuquerque shows how much the city has invested in nonprofits and community partnerships. The data from 2021 shows that the city-funded more than $63 million in contracts via 240 partnerships. According to the report, the funds come from the city’s General Funds, City Council-sponsored projects, […]
KRQE News 13
New Mexico restaurants featured in Yelp’s Top 100 Tacos Spots in America
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – If you love tacos, you might want to check out two taco restaurants in New Mexico named in Yelp’s Top 100 Tacos Spots in America. Yelp reviewers have spoken, ranking these two New Mexico restaurants in the top 100. El Paisa in Albuquerque was...
Comments / 1