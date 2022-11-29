ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Bernalillo County is looking for someone to fill in as a legislator until the end of the year. Residents of District 16, on Albuquerque’s west side, who are over 21 years old are eligible. Former Representative Antonio “Moe” Maestas recently resigned from representing the district in order to serve as a state senator. […]

ALBUQUERQUE, NM ・ 13 HOURS AGO