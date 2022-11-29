ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrisburg, PA

York City shines with holiday spirit at annual tree lighting

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — The annual tree lighting in York took place during First Friday on Continental Square. Santa and Mrs. Claus were there celebrating with the whole family. "We had a lot of different people represented for our ceremony, we had the JCC out here with their...
Elizabethtown College looks to add nurses to workforce with new expansion

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — After receiving state funds, Elizabethtown College is expanding their School of Sciences, which will expand their reach to recruiting students thinking about a profession in health care. Dean of the School of Sciences, Jodi Lancaster, said at Elizabethtown College, they know the health care...
Wolf Admin. celebrates manufacturing investments and new York County facility

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — The Wolf Administration celebrated investments in manufacturing on Thursday, during a ribbon cutting ceremony for Mobile Climate Control's new facility in York County. The Governor's Action Team highlighted the new HVAC manufacturer that is relocating its U.S. operations to Central Pennsylvania. "The collaboration from...
New holiday toys could present some unexpected dangers for kids, pediatricians say

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — It’s the time of the year for new toys! But it’s also the time of year pediatricians see more children ingesting things they shouldn’t be. UPMC Harrisburg is seeing more kids eating water beads, which are little round beads designed to expand when they’re put in water. Doctors are also seeing children swallow batteries and magnets, which can raise some major health concerns.
Make-A-Wish Granted to a 7-Year-Old in Columbia County

BLOOMSBURG, COLUMBIA CO. (WOLF) — One elementary student in Columbia County got the surprise of a lifetime today, thanks to the Make-A-Wish Foundation. FOX56’s Jake Sarwar was in Bloomsburg to see her wish granted. Today, 7-year-old Harley Beagle of Danville, was surprised with a wish reveal. Harley’s parents...
World AIDS Day: Testing in Central PA down since pandemic

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Thursday is World AIDS Day. Though HIV/AIDS is no longer a death sentence like it was decades ago, health experts say there’s still a stigma surrounding the virus. “While there is still stigma when we’re doing our outreach,” said Caring Together program manager Becky Wilson,...
Berks, Montgomery D.A.'s announce arrests in large-scale drug trafficking organizations

BERKS COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Berks County District Attorney John T. Adams and Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin Steele announced Thursday that twenty-seven defendants were charged with operating a large-scale drug trafficking organization in Berks, Montgomery, and other surrounding counties. These twenty-seven individuals were arrested Thursday in an early-morning round-up. The defendants were charged with committing offenses involving violations of the PA Crimes Code and the PA Controlled Substance Act, delivery of controlled substances which included bulk amounts of heroin, fentanyl, and cocaine, dealing in proceeds of unlawful activity, corrupt organization, and criminal use of communication facility. The arrest warrants were issued by Magisterial District Judge Priscilla Campos.
Harrisburg S.D. addresses low test assessment scores in the district

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — With new state test assessment scores released, the Harrisburg School District is addressing its scores with a low number of students at schools across the district passing. Scores at most schools in the Harrisburg School District are well below the state average in both...
