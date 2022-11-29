DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — It’s the time of the year for new toys! But it’s also the time of year pediatricians see more children ingesting things they shouldn’t be. UPMC Harrisburg is seeing more kids eating water beads, which are little round beads designed to expand when they’re put in water. Doctors are also seeing children swallow batteries and magnets, which can raise some major health concerns.

HARRISBURG, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO