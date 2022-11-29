Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Juicy Burger? 4 Local Favorite Spots in Harrisburg, PAMelissa FrostHarrisburg, PA
Plain Talk on Town's PodcastGregory VellnerBucks County, PA
Another Dollar General Store Closes Its DoorsBryan DijkhuizenCumberland County, PA
Shooting Of Teen May Not Have Been A Random ActStill UnsolvedLebanon, PA
Lottery ticket worth $1 million sold at Pennsylvania convenience storeKristen WaltersPennsylvania State
Related
local21news.com
Dauphin County Library goes fine free with 'Pay It Forward' program
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — The Dauphin County Library System is officially doing away with late fees. The library’s public services director, Lori Milach said they were considering going fine free back in 2019. She said they began seeing fees were creating a barrier for people in terms...
local21news.com
Central PA company donates over 350 toys to 'Toys for Tots' Program
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — For the fifth year in a row, Groff Tractor & Equipment employees, customers, and community members got into the holiday spirit and donated more than 350 toys to the U.S. Marine Corps “Toys for Tots” Program. This year, the company focused on...
local21news.com
York City shines with holiday spirit at annual tree lighting
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — The annual tree lighting in York took place during First Friday on Continental Square. Santa and Mrs. Claus were there celebrating with the whole family. "We had a lot of different people represented for our ceremony, we had the JCC out here with their...
local21news.com
New Lancaster County apartment complex will provide seniors with affordable housing
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Saxony Ridge Apartments in Lititz is an affordable housing apartment complex and a place to call home for senior citizens with a maximum income of $43,320 for two people and $37,920 for one person. According to Lititz Borough Mayor Tim Snyder, the apartment complex...
local21news.com
Elizabethtown College looks to add nurses to workforce with new expansion
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — After receiving state funds, Elizabethtown College is expanding their School of Sciences, which will expand their reach to recruiting students thinking about a profession in health care. Dean of the School of Sciences, Jodi Lancaster, said at Elizabethtown College, they know the health care...
local21news.com
CBS 21 Days of Caring | New Hope Ministries has been providing support for 40 years
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — New Hope Ministries is celebrating forty years of serving the local community. The faith based group provides support to close to twenty thousand “guests” or people a year. New Hope currently has eight centers throughout the area with a new location coming soon to New Cumberland.
local21news.com
Train derailment causes Internet outage across multiple school districts in Dauphin County
PERRY COUNTY, Pa. — In the early morning on December 2, a train derailment was reported on the Rockville Bridge closing South Main Street in Marysville, Perry County, according to a Facebook post from Marysville Fire Company. Officials say that the incident had damaged a fiber line which left...
local21news.com
Wolf Admin. celebrates manufacturing investments and new York County facility
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — The Wolf Administration celebrated investments in manufacturing on Thursday, during a ribbon cutting ceremony for Mobile Climate Control's new facility in York County. The Governor's Action Team highlighted the new HVAC manufacturer that is relocating its U.S. operations to Central Pennsylvania. "The collaboration from...
local21news.com
Gov. Wolf orders Commonwealth flags to half-staff to honor York County Fire Chief
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — Governor Tom Wolf ordered the Commonwealth flag on all Commonwealth facilities, public buildings and grounds in York County to fly at half-staff immediately in honor of Chief Troy Dettinger of the Union Fire and Hose Company #1 of Dover, who died in the line of duty on November, 30, 2022.
local21news.com
New holiday toys could present some unexpected dangers for kids, pediatricians say
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — It’s the time of the year for new toys! But it’s also the time of year pediatricians see more children ingesting things they shouldn’t be. UPMC Harrisburg is seeing more kids eating water beads, which are little round beads designed to expand when they’re put in water. Doctors are also seeing children swallow batteries and magnets, which can raise some major health concerns.
local21news.com
Make-A-Wish Granted to a 7-Year-Old in Columbia County
BLOOMSBURG, COLUMBIA CO. (WOLF) — One elementary student in Columbia County got the surprise of a lifetime today, thanks to the Make-A-Wish Foundation. FOX56’s Jake Sarwar was in Bloomsburg to see her wish granted. Today, 7-year-old Harley Beagle of Danville, was surprised with a wish reveal. Harley’s parents...
local21news.com
World AIDS Day: Testing in Central PA down since pandemic
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Thursday is World AIDS Day. Though HIV/AIDS is no longer a death sentence like it was decades ago, health experts say there’s still a stigma surrounding the virus. “While there is still stigma when we’re doing our outreach,” said Caring Together program manager Becky Wilson,...
local21news.com
Two individuals steal over $6,000 worth of LED dimmer switches from Home Depot in York Co.
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — On November 12, it was reported to the Springettsbury Township Police Department that two individuals entered Home Depot on East Market Street and filled two trash bags with LED dimmer switches which was valued at over $6,000. According to police, the two individuals fled the...
local21news.com
Fmr. Letterkenny Army Depot official charged in conspiracy to defraud government program
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced that James A. Coccagna, age 67, of Chambersburg, Pennsylvania, was charged by criminal information on one count of conspiracy to commit violations of the Major Fraud Act. According to United States...
local21news.com
Man suspected of endangering the welfare of two children in Dauphin County
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHP) — A man is in custody after allegedly endangering the welfare of a one-year-old and six-year-old in Dauphin County. Harrisburg Police say that the two children were reported to be at a home on Community Dr. without supervision. Officials say the children were then safely taken...
local21news.com
Annual Tree of Light Ceremony offers chance to remember loved ones who have passed away
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — Hospice of Central PA helped bring the community together to remember lost loved ones during the busy holiday season on Wednesday night. Dozens of people gathered at the corner of Front and Walnut Streets for the annual Tree of Light Ceremony. Many huddled with...
local21news.com
'Happy Who-lidays with the Grinch' party brings the mean one himself for some family fun
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — He may be known as a mean one, but he was all it was all about family fun as the Grinch made a special appearance at Central Penn College on Friday. "Grinchmas has quickly become a standard tradition here at Central Penn College where...
local21news.com
Berks, Montgomery D.A.'s announce arrests in large-scale drug trafficking organizations
BERKS COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Berks County District Attorney John T. Adams and Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin Steele announced Thursday that twenty-seven defendants were charged with operating a large-scale drug trafficking organization in Berks, Montgomery, and other surrounding counties. These twenty-seven individuals were arrested Thursday in an early-morning round-up. The defendants were charged with committing offenses involving violations of the PA Crimes Code and the PA Controlled Substance Act, delivery of controlled substances which included bulk amounts of heroin, fentanyl, and cocaine, dealing in proceeds of unlawful activity, corrupt organization, and criminal use of communication facility. The arrest warrants were issued by Magisterial District Judge Priscilla Campos.
local21news.com
Harrisburg S.D. addresses low test assessment scores in the district
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — With new state test assessment scores released, the Harrisburg School District is addressing its scores with a low number of students at schools across the district passing. Scores at most schools in the Harrisburg School District are well below the state average in both...
local21news.com
Clerk hit in the head following robbery in Dauphin County, suspect sought
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHP) — Officials are looking for the man who allegedly assaulted a store clerk while robbing a store in Harrisburg. According to Harrisburg Bureau of Police, the man was caught on camera at around 7 p.m. on Dec. 1, entering a store on the 300 block of Market St.
Comments / 0