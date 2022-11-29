ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Which Central Texas hospitals are being penalized for readmission rates?

By Abigail Jones
KXAN
KXAN
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gUD0d_0jRWl2yn00

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Some Austin-area hospitals are facing fines for their readmission rates in an annual punishment program that was enacted in 2012 as part of Medicare’s hospital payment program.

It’s called the Hospital Readmission Reduction act, which was created by the Affordable Care Act. According to Kaiser Health News (KHN) , it evaluates the frequency that Medicare patients at most hospitals return within 30 days and lowers future payments to hospitals that had higher than expected return rates.

Hospitals can lose up to 3% of each Medicare payment per year. None of the Central Texas hospitals’ penalties were that high.

The federal government also eased its annual punishments due to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to KHN, which published a list of the 2023 penalties along with past data .

Here’s a list of Central Texas hospitals being penalized, and the percentage of Medicare payments they’ll lose:

  • Ascension Seton Hays, Kyle: 0.16%
  • Ascension Seton Medical Center, Austin: 0.1%
  • Ascension Seton Northwest, Austin: 0.24%
  • Ascension Seton Williamson, Round Rock: 0.18%
  • Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – Round Rock: 0.22%
  • Cedar Park Regional Medical Center: 0.14%
  • Dell Seton Medical Center at the University of Texas, Austin: 0.02%
  • North Austin Medical Center, Austin: 0.12%
  • Round Rock Medical Center, Round Rock: 0.01%
  • St. David’s Medical Center, Austin: 0.53%
  • St. David’s South Austin Medical Center, Austin: 0.25%

NBCDFW reported that three Three North Texas Hospitals must pay the highest 3% Medicare penalty rate.

2,273 hospitals were penalized, the fewest since the fiscal year that ended in September 2014, a KHN analysis found.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KXAN Austin.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
101.5 KNUE

New Study Claims the No. 1 College City in the U.S. is Here in Texas

A new study has come out claiming that Austin, Texas is the number 1 college city in the United States. During my high school days in Tyler, Texas, I remember listening to friends discuss where they were considering going to college. Sure, there were quite a few considering Oklahoma State, Baylor, TCU, SMU, and others. However, the top two I heard discussed most often were Texas A&M annnnd...?
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Local doctors see uptick in Cedar Fever symptoms

AUSTIN, Texas - It is the most wonderful time of the year for many, but for those who experience allergies, not so much. "The worst is yet to come," said Dr. Doug Barstow with Allergy Partners. Dr. Barstow says this is just the unfortunate beginning for all respiratory illnesses including...
AUSTIN, TX
Mix 93.1

Austin, Texas Lawyer on Video Trying to Kill His Ex-Girlfriend

Domestic violence is a problem in East Texas, in Texas, in our entire country. Its a situation that is so hard for someone to get out of because there is that ultimate control that has been engrained in that person's mind. Once that person does get out, it can still take a while for that control to loosen it's grasp. An incident in Austin, Texas just proves how that control after the breakup can still exist and even lead to an attempt to end the former partner's life.
AUSTIN, TX
a-z-animals.com

7 Adorable Puppies in Austin To Adopt for Christmas

This holiday season, there are so many adorable puppies waiting for someone to bring them home! As we approach the colder winter months, thousands of furry friends who are in need of homes. What better time of year to add one to your family? To help you find the dog that will be the right fit for you, this list is a roundup of seven dogs who are available for adoption in Austin, Texas right now! Read a snippet of information about each one and learn a little bit about their unique qualities as you consider whether you might be the one who will brighten their day!
AUSTIN, TX
theforgottensouth.com

A Texas Town Disappears

Cheapside Ghost Town | Gonzales Co. (formerly Dewitt Co.), Texas | P.O. founded c. 1882. Once a thriving community and commercial center for cotton, only a church and the crumbling remnants of the former settlement remain here in this ghost town in south-central Texas. The first European credited with settling here is George Lord, who immigrated to Canada from England in the 1830s when he was 18. He worked for several months on Mississippi steamers and on December 27, 1836, he joined a company of 75 volunteers under Captain Lyons for service in Texas.
GONZALES COUNTY, TX
KXAN

KXAN

67K+
Followers
14K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

KXAN.com brings you in-depth, investigative coverage of news, weather and sports

 https://kxan.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy