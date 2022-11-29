2Pac’s ‘Greatest Hits’ Album Clocks 450 Weeks On Billboard 200 Charts

2Pac ’s legacy continues to live on. According to the official Twitter account for the Billboard charts , Tupac Shakur’s Greatest Hits has become the fourth longest-charting rap album of all-time, spending 450 weeks on the Billboard 200.

The compilation album sits at No.94 this week, sliding 14 spots from its No.80 position last week.

With another week spent on the coveted chart, the rap revolutionary’s Greatest Hits sits behind Drake’s Take Care (508 weeks), Kendrick Lamar’s good kid, m.A.A.d city (526), and Eminem’s first greatest hits compilation, Curtain Call (607 weeks) which is still the longest-charting rap album in Billboard history.

Greatest Hits was released two years after the emcee passed away on November 13, 1998 and includes some of ‘Pac’s most notable singles from his brief but iconic career. The double disc LP contains tracks like “Keep Ya Head Up,” “Hail Mary,” “Hit ‘Em Up,” “Brenda’s Got a Baby,” “I Ain’t Mad at Cha,” and “I Get Around.” The compilation received Diamond status from the RIAA in 2011.

Tupac Shakur was tragically murdered at 25 on September 13, 1996 following a drive-by shooting in Las Vegas, Nevada. The murder case has yet to be solved.

In the years leading up to his untimely demise , 2Pac released two critically acclaimed LPs with 1995’s Me Against the World and 1996’s All Eyez on Me . All Eyez on Me has since been certified Diamond by the RIAA in July 2014.

J. Cole’s 2014 Forest Hills Drive was also recently honored for its chart dominance . In August, Cole’s 2014 outing had spent 400 weeks on the chart, making it the fourth longest-charting rap album of all-time before being dethroned by Pac. As of Nov. 2022, 2014 Forest Hills Drive sits at fifth all-time for a rap album, charting for 416 weeks.