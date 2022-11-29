ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nevada State

2Pac’s ‘Greatest Hits’ Album Clocks 450 Weeks On Billboard 200 Charts

By Marc Griffin
Vibe
Vibe
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QZZCV_0jRWkrIC00

2Pac ’s legacy continues to live on. According to the official Twitter account for the Billboard charts , Tupac Shakur’s Greatest Hits has become the fourth longest-charting rap album of all-time, spending 450 weeks on the Billboard 200.

The compilation album sits at No.94 this week, sliding 14 spots from its No.80 position last week.

More from VIBE.com

With another week spent on the coveted chart, the rap revolutionary’s Greatest Hits sits behind Drake’s Take Care (508 weeks), Kendrick Lamar’s good kid, m.A.A.d city (526), and Eminem’s first greatest hits compilation, Curtain Call (607 weeks) which is still the longest-charting rap album in Billboard history.

Greatest Hits was released two years after the emcee passed away on November 13, 1998 and includes some of ‘Pac’s most notable singles from his brief but iconic career. The double disc LP contains tracks like “Keep Ya Head Up,” “Hail Mary,” “Hit ‘Em Up,” “Brenda’s Got a Baby,” “I Ain’t Mad at Cha,” and “I Get Around.” The compilation received Diamond status from the RIAA in 2011.

Tupac Shakur was tragically murdered at 25 on September 13, 1996 following a drive-by shooting in Las Vegas, Nevada. The murder case has yet to be solved.

In the years leading up to his untimely demise , 2Pac released two critically acclaimed LPs with 1995’s Me Against the World and 1996’s All Eyez on Me . All Eyez on Me has since been certified Diamond by the RIAA in July 2014.

J. Cole’s 2014 Forest Hills Drive was also recently honored for its chart dominance . In August, Cole’s 2014 outing had spent 400 weeks on the chart, making it the fourth longest-charting rap album of all-time before being dethroned by Pac. As of Nov. 2022, 2014 Forest Hills Drive sits at fifth all-time for a rap album, charting for 416 weeks.

Comments / 0

Related
Vibe

Cori Broadus, Snoop Dogg’s Daughter, Engaged To Longtime Boyfriend

Snoop Dogg’s daughter, Cori Broadus, announced her engagement to longtime boyfriend Wayne Deuce on Saturday (Nov 26). In a sentimental Instagram video, Cori can be seen surprisingly walking into her future with her husband-to-be as her mother, father and onlookers recorded the beautiful moment. Met by Wayne on one knee — in matching pink fuzzy sweatsuits — the two embraced each other in solitude. More from VIBE.comSnoop Dogg And Shante Broadus Debut Luxury Scarf LineMount Westmore Go Black Ops In "Free Game" Music VideoSnoop Dogg, Sade, Teddy Riley Nominated For Songwriters Hall Of Fame Cori captioned the clip of...
Vibe

Ja Rule Gives History Lesson On Snitching In Light Of Takeoff’s Death

Ja Rule has given his own breakdown behind the history of snitching in light of the lack of a detained suspect in the murder of late rap star Takeoff. The Queens native recently appeared on an episode of Fox Soul’s Cocktails with Queens and provided insight on the subject of informing police with incriminating information in an investigation.More from VIBE.com21 Savage Reveals Why 'Her Loss' Was Not Delayed After Takeoff's DeathJustin Bieber Rumored To Perform At Takeoff's Celebration Of LifeDrake Pushes Back Apollo Show, Adds Second Date “Let me break down what snitchin’ really is and how that works,” said the...
Vibe

Akon Says Chris Brown’s Alleged Gang Affiliation Kept Him From Being The Next Michael Jackson

Akon believes that Chris Brown’s alleged affiliation with street gangs has kept him from reaching the same heights that Michael Jackson once did at the peak of his own career. During a recent appearance on Shannon Sharpe’s Club Shay Shay podcast, the Senegalese crooner gave his reasoning behind his take. “In this day and age, the only person, in my opinion, that could’ve achieved just as great of a legacy as [Michael Jackson] would’ve been Chris Brown,” Akon told Sharpe. “I just believe that Chris Brown wasn’t surrounded by the circle of creative people that Mike was surrounded by. Because Chris...
CALIFORNIA STATE
MadameNoire

Megan Thee Stallion Has Writing Credit On Drake And 21 Savage’s ‘Her Loss’ Album

There’s been controversy around Megan Thee Stallion and Drake since it’s been speculated that he poked fun at her shooting allegations against Tory Lanez. On the track “Circo Loco” he rapped: “This b**** lie ’bout getting shots, but she still a stallion/She don’t even get the joke, but she still smiling.” Later in the song he said: “Shorty say she graduated, she ain’t learn enough/Play your album, track onе, ‘kay, I heard enough.”
papermag.com

Nicki Minaj Confirms Fifth Album Is on the Way

Barbs are about to be eating well because Nicki Minaj seems to have confirmed that a new album is on the way and arriving soon. Chatting with City Girls' JT for i-D magazine's latest cover story, Minaj revealed that highly anticipated follow-up to 2018's Queen is currently in the works and much closer than you'd expect. Keeping the rest of the details about the yet-to-be-named fifth album incredibly close to her chest, Minaj didn't reveal much else besides confirming the existence of the record, explaining that “I’m not gonna say when it’s gonna come out, but the album will be out soon.”
Black Enterprise

Didn’t See That Coming—Rapper T.I.’s Son Messiah Harris Makes Debut as Blues Country Artist

Another one of T.I.‘s sons is following in his musical footsteps. Messiah Harris took fans for a loop when he debuted as a country blues artist. Messiah, 22, performed at the Vinyl in Center Stage Atlanta over the weekend and shocked fans when he introduced attendees to his new musical persona, “Buddy Red.” Messiah posted an Instagram clip showing himself stringing away at the guitar during his live performance.
ATLANTA, GA
HipHopDX.com

Lil Wayne’s Daughter Reginae Carter Shows Off Rap Skills, Spits Her Favorite Weezy Verse

Exclusive - Lil Wayne‘s daughter Reginae Carter has always been a huge supporter of her famous father, but there’s one verse in particular that really stands out to her. On the carpet at the 2022 Soul Train Awards, HipHopDX‘s Jeremy Hecht linked up with the oldest of the Carter kids and asked her to spit her favorite Weezy bars.
soultracks.com

Chaka Khan's daughter Indira shines on new single

(November 18, 2022) Indira Khan, aka I.Khan, began her musical career at an early age. The daughter of legendary singer Chaka Khan, the chanteuse started performing as a child, and was only a teen when she was signed to Motown as part of the act Pretty In Pink. Indira went...
hotnewhiphop.com

Iggy Azalea Earns 8 Figures From Selling Her Catalog To Domain Capital

The mother of one said she has a larger project that she plans to invest her money in. walk away from the music industry last year. Now, the Australian-born rap diva is using it to her advantage to make major money moves. Most recently, she’s sold her catalog to Domain Capital in an impressive eight-figure deal.
Vibe

Ashanti Says Producer Demanded They Shower Together In Exchange For Her Music

Multi-award winning singer Ashanti has spoken out about yet another music executive that tried her in the past. While visiting The Breakfast Club, the Long Island, NY native revealed a disgraceful incident that happened with a music producer she worked with years ago. According to Ashanti, this unnamed person demanded she take a shower with him in exchange for her recorded songs — or pay “40 racks per record.”More from VIBE.comIrv Gotti Says He Was "In Love" With Ashanti When She Started Dating NellyCardi B Talks Recent Plastic Surgery And Sophomore Album Coming 2023Ashanti To Perform National Anthem At Big...
Vibe

Jay-Z Reminds Fans Who The GOAT Is With Photo Of His Grammys

Jay-Z is reminding the culture who the greatest emcee of all time is, and Young Guru is helping spread awareness. On Tuesday (Nov. 8), Guru, Hov’s long-time audio engineer, took to Instagram to show some love to his “big homie.” Young, née Gimel Androus Keaton, uploaded a picture of the proud father sitting on a mauve couch wearing all-black with white sneakers.More from VIBE.comJuelz Santana Speaks On "Tension" Between Jay-Z And Cam'ron On Roc-A-FellaLil Wayne Says Roc-A-Fella Is "Best Competition" For Young Money In A 'Verzuz'Beyoncé Shares 'The Proud Family' Halloween Looks With Jay-Z And Children The rapper, legally known as Shawn Carter,...
OHIO STATE
Essence

Megan Thee Stallion Makes History With Forbes Cover

The Houston rapper is the first Black woman to cover the publication's 30 Under 30 issue. When Megan Thee Stallion told Forbes staffer Jabari Young, “I’m trying to really build something” during their cover story interview, the Houston rapper was already in the process of making history. With the release of today’s magazine, Megan has become the first Black woman to cover the publication’s 30 under 30 issue.
HOUSTON, TX
Vibe

Gucci Mane Offers B.G. $1 Million Record Deal Upon Prison Release

With incarcerated rap star B.G.’s prison release reportedly looming, Gucci Mane is looking to gift him with a $1 million record deal upon his return to the streets. The Atlanta rapper extended his congratulations to the New Orleans rapper on social media following the latest update in his quest for freedom. The artist and entrepreneur also voiced his desire to make him the newest signee on his 1017 roster. “My 1017 family help me welcome home the living legend @new_bghollyhood! Glad u home bruh!” Guwop wrote. “Got so much love and respect for u as a man and artist! Get at...
ATLANTA, LA
Vibe

Takeoff’s Brother, YRN Lingo, Posts Heartfelt Open Letter To Late Rap Star

The family of Takeoff continues to mourn the late rap stars death, with his younger brother, YRN Lingo, being the latest to publicly react to his passing. On Monday (Nov. 28), Lingo posted a heartfelt open letter to Takeoff on social media, along with photos of he and his elder sibling together throughout the years. More from VIBE.comCardi B Admits Feeling "Hopeless" After Takeoff's DeathCardi B And Comic Nicole Arbour Debate Offset Lyrics In The Wake Of Takeoff's DeathSaweetie Responds To Joe Budden's Disapproval Of Her Lyrics About Quavo “I don’t know where to begin. I honestly still can’t believe it....
LOS ANGELES, CA
TMZ.com

Rich Homie Quan Responds After Bobby Shmurda Slams ATL Food

Bobby Shmurda is handing out zero stars in Atlanta after seeking out his beloved oxtail dish, but commenters like Rich Homie Quan are telling the "Shmoney" rapper he just needs a better tour guide. A disgusted Bobby took to Instagram to blast his oxtail, rice and peas meal from the...
ATLANTA, GA
HipHopDX.com

Kanye West Sued Over Boogie Down Productions Sample On André 3000 'Donda' Collab

Kanye West is facing a fresh lawsuit over a Boogie Down Productions sample on “Life of the Party,” his collaboration with André 3000 from last year’s Donda. The suit was filed not by BDP leader KRS-One, but the company that owns the rights to Boogie Down Productions’ iconic 1986 Bridge Wars diss “South Bronx,” which was allegedly sampled without permission.
TEXAS STATE
Vibe

Vibe

28K+
Followers
4K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

A premier destination for music, entertainment and cultural content for a global multicultural audience.

 https://www.vibe.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy