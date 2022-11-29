A dog that arrived to the JHS in ‘terrible condition’ was adopted in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — On Oct. 31, a citizen found a small dog inside a crate in a public park. The dog was growing hair into the bars of the crate.

The dog was taken into the Jacksonville Humane Society where he was observed to be severely matted, and his nails were so long that it would hurt the dog to walk.

The dog was named “Small Fry” because the providers knew once they shaved the matted hair there would be a small dog under the fur.

After sedating Small Fry, they discovered that due to the severe scarring and canine dry-eye, they would have to remove the doggies eyes to relieve the pain.

Small Fry recovered well from the surgery and adjusted quickly to not having vision.

Once the dog was fully recovered, a woman named Mary adopted Small Fry.

“This surgery will improve Small Fry’s overall quality of life. He was unable to see due to the scarring and was in constant pain. Animals with this procedure generally recover very quickly and we see a renewed spirit once their pain is gone. We are so thankful that he came to JHS so we could provide him with the help he needed,” said JHS chief medical officer, Dr. Stan Hill, DVM.

In honor of Giving Tuesday, Nov. 29, donations made on this day will be triple matched by the Jessie Ball duPont Fund and an anonymous donor.

Those looking to donate during the triple match period are encouraged to visit jaxhumane.org/donate or call 904-725-8766 ext 4566 during business hours. Donations can also be made in person at the Jacksonville Humane Society, 8464 Beach Boulevard., Jacksonville, FL 32216.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]