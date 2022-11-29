Conway The Machine Offers Advice To Rappers With Street Ties

Conway The Machine has overcome a lot in his life and rap career and isn’t being selfish with advice that may benefit others. The 40-year-old has a clear message for those who would like to leave behind their ties to the streets.

“It’s definitely harder than it seems,” the Griselda rapper said during a Saturday (Nov. 26) visit to Supa Cindy’s show on 99Jamz. “It seems easy, like, ‘You famous now, you gettin’ money!’ A lot of these guys, man, they’re really outside, really tapped in. You gotta respect the code if you know what that life about. It’s codes, and they live by it and stand by it.”

The radio host also shared her difficult experiences with uplifting local Florida rappers due to them being shadowed by their pasts. The God Don’t Make Mistakes artist acknowledged that while it’s a difficult balance to strike, it is necessary and happens case by case.

“So, my advice to the young bros that’s doing they thing is just, when you gettin’ in this business, you just gotta know — you comin’ from the streets,” said Conway. “You gotta know what to take with you and what to leave behind. You gotta know what to bring with you and what to leave out.”

The Buffalo rapper acknowledged that the responsibility doesn’t just fall on the artists, but the people surrounding them. “We as the homies, we gotta protect the brand, protect the bag. That means we gotta switch up how we move and everything just to prevent a lot of this. It’s just things we can do a lot differently, but we gotta change the mentality first.”

Conway addressed many of these topics in his latest album God Don’t Make Mistakes , which was released in February. The 12-song project featured Beanie Sigel, Rick Ross , Lil Wayne, T.I., Jill Scott, and of course Benny The Butcher and Westside Gunn.