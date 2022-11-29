Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Steakhouses in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
Visit the Largest Christmas Shop in New HampshireTravel MavenBarrington, NH
House cat steps in to look after bobkitten abandoned by motherAmy ChristieBrentwood, NH
4 Great Seafood Places in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
4 Great Seafood Places in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
Related
Mother left her baby with fractured skull home to die in 27C heat - as she went shopping
A mother has been jailed after leaving her baby home to die in 27C with a fractured skull - while she got a car wash and went shopping.Stacey Davis, 35, left one-year-old Ethan Davis in his cot for two hours - running errands and visiting a park.The tot was abandoned at home alone - trapped in a warm room with no windows open or fans on in hot weather.Davis - who regularly smoked cannabis around her son - returned to the property and then began texting a friend.She failed to check on him for at least another 30 minutes,...
Massive search continues for 7-year-old Athena Strand
WISE COUNTY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — A massive search is underway for Athena Presley Monroe Strand, 7, who left her home in Wise County the evening of Nov. 30 and has yet to be found.Dozens of law enforcement officials along with about 150 volunteers are combing through Strand's neighborhood, looking for the girl. Their efforts began Wednesday night and continued into Thursday. "Look at how many people are here. It doesn't matter what we're going through, we're all moms, we're all family you know we have to rely on each other for this, because we are all out here together," said volunteer Chasity...
Two-year-old Woodland Hills girl recovering after being attacked by coyote in broad daylight
A two-year-old girl is recovering at home Friday evening after she was attacked by a coyote in broad daylight. Jarring surveillance footage of the incident was caught by the family's Ring camera system, showing the family getting out of their car when a coyote runs through the frame before attacking their daughter. Instantly, the girl can be heard screaming as the coyote drags her several feet before her parents jumped into action. The coyote backed off from the girl, but didn't run for several moments until being scared away from the area. According to the girl's mother, she was taken to a hospital for treatment, where she also received a rabies shot. It was unclear if a police report was filed or if animal services were called to the scene to work on apprehending the animal. Some neighbors say they're pretty sure the coyote has been regularly wandering through their neighborhood for months. One neighbor even claims to have pepper-sprayed it when it approached his home and pet dog.Earlier in 2022, a coyote entered a Woodland Hills home through their doggy-door.
Comments / 0