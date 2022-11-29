1 injured after shooting in Fairfax County

UPDATE 5:04 p.m. — Police said that the victim’s injuries were considered non-life-threatening. The victim was still in the hospital.

MOUNT VERNON DISTRICT, Va. (DC News Now) — One person was shot on Tuesday afternoon in the Mount Vernon District.

Police said that the shooting took place in the 8500 block of Hyman Way. The victim was transported to a nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police said that one person of interest was in custody. They asked everyone to avoid the area during the response.

