Fairfax County, VA

1 injured after shooting in Fairfax County

By Makea Luzader
 3 days ago

UPDATE 5:04 p.m. — Police said that the victim’s injuries were considered non-life-threatening. The victim was still in the hospital.

MOUNT VERNON DISTRICT, Va. (DC News Now) — One person was shot on Tuesday afternoon in the Mount Vernon District.

Police said that the shooting took place in the 8500 block of Hyman Way. The victim was transported to a nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Frederick County sheriff’s deputies open fire, kill stabbing suspect; one other person dead

Police said that one person of interest was in custody. They asked everyone to avoid the area during the response.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to DC News Now | Washington, DC.

Comments / 2

