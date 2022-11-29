ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

jammin1057.com

Try This Fried Squid Stick Next Time You’re In Las Vegas

A Las Vegas restaurant has an interesting item on their menu that takes calamari to a completely different level. It’s a finger food like no other, and it’s fried to pure perfection. This fried squid stick is a must-try food item when you’re conquering your Las Vegas eats bucket list.
LAS VEGAS, NV
markerzone.com

MAX PACIORETTY LISTS HIS INCREDIBLE $12M LAS VEGAS HOME FOR SALE (PHOTOS)

Max Pacioretty's trade to the Carolina Hurricanes was unexpected by many, to say the least. Among all the hustle and bustle associated with the transaction, Pacioretty and his family had to go through the home selling and buying process once more, leading to his stunning $12 million estate in Las Vegas being listed.
LAS VEGAS, NV
TheStreet

Las Vegas Strip Brings Back Retired Classic Band

Music history has no shortage of performers who have announced their final tours, only to return to the stage not long after "retiring." Iconic rock band The Who famously embarked on their final tour in 1982, but seven years later returned for a 25th anniversary tour in 1989. And seven years after that, they embarked on a "Quadrophenia" tour in 1996.
LAS VEGAS, NV
TheStreet

Las Vegas Strip Leader Sells Key Casino

Liquidity is the name of the game in the current economic environment, and Wynn Resorts (WYNN) - Get Free Report is being proactive with its properties. The Las Vegas-based casino operator announced the completion of a planned sale of land and other real estate assets at its Encore Boston Harbor resort casino for $1.7 billion in cash to Realty Income Corp. (O) - Get Free Report.
LAS VEGAS, NV
foxla.com

People leaving Los Angeles are moving here in record numbers

LOS ANGELES - People are moving out of Los Angeles in record numbers. Their top relocation destination? Las Vegas, Nevada, according to a new study. Data from Redfin places Los Angeles as the second major U.S. metro area people are leaving, with 20% of local users searching elsewhere. San Francisco ranked first, with 24% of homebuyers there looking to move.
LOS ANGELES, CA
8 News Now

An “Epic Experience” At The Palms

Las Vegas(KLAS)-In this month’s “So Vegas” segment, Roqui Theus gives a preview of a new one-of-a-kind experience at The Palms Casino Resort. The “Epic Experience” suites package, inspired by Youtuber Mr. Beast, also includes a dinner for 10 at Scotch 80 Prime. For an “epic” price, this package can be booked now at Palms.com, but […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
a-z-animals.com

8 Adorable Puppies In Las Vegas To Adopt For Christmas

Are you in the Las Vegas area and looking for a canine companion? Well, look no further. There are tons of dogs looking for a warm and loving home this festive season, and they are but a call away. So, if you are ready to make the leap, here are...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

You can meet the famous Budweiser Clydesdales Saturday in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Get out your cameras! The world-famous Budweiser Clydesdales will make a stop in Las Vegas on Saturday. According to a news release, the iconic team, which features eight horses pulling the famous red, white, and gold Budweiser wagon that’s carrying two drivers and a Dalmatian coach dog, will serve as grand marshal of Downtown Summerlin holiday parade at 6 p.m.
LAS VEGAS, NV
multihousingnews.com

Banyan Residential Acquires $61M Las Vegas Community

The luxury townhome development is part of the Skye Canyon 1,000-acre master plan. Banyan Residential has completed its $61 million purchase of Banyan Brighton, a 133-unit build-to-rent luxury townhome community located at 10500 Glenbrittle Ave. in Las Vegas. The project is part of the planned 1,000-acre Skye Canyon master-planned community,...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Las Vegas Weekly

Quick Bites: Las Vegas restaurants making news this week

Beloved local restaurant Table 34 is now under the ownership and operation of Batch Hospitality, a new company formed by local restaurateurs Evan Glusman and Constantin Alexander. It closed over the Thanksgiving holiday and will reopen on December 5 with an updated design. The new version will feature an expanded bar with white granite countertops and a refreshed menu built on the restaurant’s reputation for farm-to-table cuisine. Find more information at table34lasvegas.com.
LAS VEGAS, NV
legalizationprofiles.org

Hard Rock Superstar, Ivan Moody, Lead Singer of Five Finger Death Punch, Announces Launch of New Cannabis Flower and Edibles Line, Greenings

LAS VEGAS — Ivan Moody, lead singer of famed hard rock band, Five Finger Death Punch, has announced his latest venture, Greenings by Moody’s Medicinals, a high-quality, edgy cannabis line, featuring a variety of premium flower, infused pre-rolls, and gummies created through a partnership with Exhale Brands and Exhale Dispensary in Las Vegas, Nev.
LAS VEGAS, NV
whatnowvegas.com

Dragon Tiger Noodle Company Still Appears to Be Planning a Location in Boca Park

Founded by Food Network star Chef Jet Tila, Dragon Tiger Noodle Company offers a menu of noodle bowls, rice bowls, and more at three locations here in Las Vegas, plus one more location in Colorado. Liquor license paperwork appears to show that fourth Las Vegas location—covered by Eater Vegas last year—is still on its way to Boca Park. The paperwork gives the address 750 S Rampart Blvd #11 for the location.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Start of construction on All Net Arena project in Las Vegas delayed

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The All Net Resort & Arena project was narrowly granted a delay by Clark County to start construction by a deadline of September 2023. The project on a 27-acre stretch of land off Las Vegas Boulevard and Sahara had a construction start deadline of fall of this year. Project officials told the Clark County Zoning commission that numerous tasks had been completed, from clearing debris and prior construction, to securing various permits and agreements.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Las Vegas Weekly

Bacon Nation brings the Reverse BLT and more to Downtown Las Vegas

Legitimate question: How did it take us this long to get our first 24/7 bacon-inspired restaurant concept? Bacon Nation recently opened on the D’s second floor, a full-on restaurant with seating for 120, comfy leather booths for classy bacon over-indulgence and a private dining room perfect for sports watch parties. It’s a real place, y'all.
LAS VEGAS, NV

