Denver-area firm sells carbon credits to offset Pac-12 title game emissionsMatt WhittakerDenver, CO
Opinion: UNLV firing coach Arroyo doesn't make any sense right nowEugene AdamsParadise, NV
UNLV Football just might finish their season on a surprisingly high noteEugene AdamsParadise, NV
Barry Manilow’s ‘A Very Barry Christmas’ show canceled for medical reasons
Barry Manilow's "A Very Berry Christmas" show at the Westgate Las Vegas was canceled on Thursday due to medical reasons.
L.A. to LV: Where Las Vegas ranks when it comes to top cities Angelenos are calling home
LOS ANGELES (KTLA) — Las Vegas makes the list of top spots our neighbors to the west are calling “home sweet home” following the pandemic. As a record amount of Los Angeles residents continue moving out of the state, a new Redfin study shows they’re flocking to two particular cities the most. Droves of people […]
‘Take a closer look,’ Daughter of Buffalo Jim wants further investigation into 2008 death in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The 2008 death of “Buffalo Jim” in a Las Vegas motel is the topic of an episode of “Unsolved Mysteries” on Netflix, and the daughter of the man is now asking for the case to be reopened. Buffalo Jim, whose name was James Barrier, was known as a wrestling promoter, an […]
jammin1057.com
Try This Fried Squid Stick Next Time You’re In Las Vegas
A Las Vegas restaurant has an interesting item on their menu that takes calamari to a completely different level. It’s a finger food like no other, and it’s fried to pure perfection. This fried squid stick is a must-try food item when you’re conquering your Las Vegas eats bucket list.
markerzone.com
MAX PACIORETTY LISTS HIS INCREDIBLE $12M LAS VEGAS HOME FOR SALE (PHOTOS)
Max Pacioretty's trade to the Carolina Hurricanes was unexpected by many, to say the least. Among all the hustle and bustle associated with the transaction, Pacioretty and his family had to go through the home selling and buying process once more, leading to his stunning $12 million estate in Las Vegas being listed.
Las Vegas Strip Brings Back Retired Classic Band
Music history has no shortage of performers who have announced their final tours, only to return to the stage not long after "retiring." Iconic rock band The Who famously embarked on their final tour in 1982, but seven years later returned for a 25th anniversary tour in 1989. And seven years after that, they embarked on a "Quadrophenia" tour in 1996.
Lawyers for Tony Hsieh’s estate rake in nearly $5M in fees in fight over Las Vegas entrepreneur’s wealth
Attorneys representing the estate of late Las Vegas entrepreneur Tony Hsieh have collected nearly $5 million in fees since the former Zappos CEO’s untimely death in 2020, court documents said.
Las Vegas Strip Leader Sells Key Casino
Liquidity is the name of the game in the current economic environment, and Wynn Resorts (WYNN) - Get Free Report is being proactive with its properties. The Las Vegas-based casino operator announced the completion of a planned sale of land and other real estate assets at its Encore Boston Harbor resort casino for $1.7 billion in cash to Realty Income Corp. (O) - Get Free Report.
The M Resort Brings a Snow Carnival To Henderson￼
As the late, great Las Vegas headliner Dean Martin would sing many times in his...
foxla.com
People leaving Los Angeles are moving here in record numbers
LOS ANGELES - People are moving out of Los Angeles in record numbers. Their top relocation destination? Las Vegas, Nevada, according to a new study. Data from Redfin places Los Angeles as the second major U.S. metro area people are leaving, with 20% of local users searching elsewhere. San Francisco ranked first, with 24% of homebuyers there looking to move.
An “Epic Experience” At The Palms
Las Vegas(KLAS)-In this month’s “So Vegas” segment, Roqui Theus gives a preview of a new one-of-a-kind experience at The Palms Casino Resort. The “Epic Experience” suites package, inspired by Youtuber Mr. Beast, also includes a dinner for 10 at Scotch 80 Prime. For an “epic” price, this package can be booked now at Palms.com, but […]
a-z-animals.com
8 Adorable Puppies In Las Vegas To Adopt For Christmas
Are you in the Las Vegas area and looking for a canine companion? Well, look no further. There are tons of dogs looking for a warm and loving home this festive season, and they are but a call away. So, if you are ready to make the leap, here are...
Fox5 KVVU
You can meet the famous Budweiser Clydesdales Saturday in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Get out your cameras! The world-famous Budweiser Clydesdales will make a stop in Las Vegas on Saturday. According to a news release, the iconic team, which features eight horses pulling the famous red, white, and gold Budweiser wagon that’s carrying two drivers and a Dalmatian coach dog, will serve as grand marshal of Downtown Summerlin holiday parade at 6 p.m.
multihousingnews.com
Banyan Residential Acquires $61M Las Vegas Community
The luxury townhome development is part of the Skye Canyon 1,000-acre master plan. Banyan Residential has completed its $61 million purchase of Banyan Brighton, a 133-unit build-to-rent luxury townhome community located at 10500 Glenbrittle Ave. in Las Vegas. The project is part of the planned 1,000-acre Skye Canyon master-planned community,...
Las Vegas Weekly
Quick Bites: Las Vegas restaurants making news this week
Beloved local restaurant Table 34 is now under the ownership and operation of Batch Hospitality, a new company formed by local restaurateurs Evan Glusman and Constantin Alexander. It closed over the Thanksgiving holiday and will reopen on December 5 with an updated design. The new version will feature an expanded bar with white granite countertops and a refreshed menu built on the restaurant’s reputation for farm-to-table cuisine. Find more information at table34lasvegas.com.
legalizationprofiles.org
Hard Rock Superstar, Ivan Moody, Lead Singer of Five Finger Death Punch, Announces Launch of New Cannabis Flower and Edibles Line, Greenings
LAS VEGAS — Ivan Moody, lead singer of famed hard rock band, Five Finger Death Punch, has announced his latest venture, Greenings by Moody’s Medicinals, a high-quality, edgy cannabis line, featuring a variety of premium flower, infused pre-rolls, and gummies created through a partnership with Exhale Brands and Exhale Dispensary in Las Vegas, Nev.
whatnowvegas.com
Dragon Tiger Noodle Company Still Appears to Be Planning a Location in Boca Park
Founded by Food Network star Chef Jet Tila, Dragon Tiger Noodle Company offers a menu of noodle bowls, rice bowls, and more at three locations here in Las Vegas, plus one more location in Colorado. Liquor license paperwork appears to show that fourth Las Vegas location—covered by Eater Vegas last year—is still on its way to Boca Park. The paperwork gives the address 750 S Rampart Blvd #11 for the location.
Fox5 KVVU
Start of construction on All Net Arena project in Las Vegas delayed
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The All Net Resort & Arena project was narrowly granted a delay by Clark County to start construction by a deadline of September 2023. The project on a 27-acre stretch of land off Las Vegas Boulevard and Sahara had a construction start deadline of fall of this year. Project officials told the Clark County Zoning commission that numerous tasks had been completed, from clearing debris and prior construction, to securing various permits and agreements.
Las Vegas Weekly
Bacon Nation brings the Reverse BLT and more to Downtown Las Vegas
Legitimate question: How did it take us this long to get our first 24/7 bacon-inspired restaurant concept? Bacon Nation recently opened on the D’s second floor, a full-on restaurant with seating for 120, comfy leather booths for classy bacon over-indulgence and a private dining room perfect for sports watch parties. It’s a real place, y'all.
Las Vegas home sellers list property for $1
With the real estate market cooling off, some Las Vegas sellers are getting creative to get more offers.
