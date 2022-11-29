Traffic Alert: Right lane blocked along I-10 East on Mississippi River Bridge due to stalled vehicle; expect delays

Read full article on original website
Related
Fox 14 Your Morning News: Mississippi bridge washed out by heavy rainfall
WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On FOX 14 Your Morning News, viewers took a look at a Mississippi bridge that was washed out by water from severe weather this past Tuesday, November 29, 2022. For more details, watch the clip above.
WTOK-TV
MDOT updates improvement projects in central Mississippi
NEWTON, Miss. (WTOK) - Central District Transportation Commissioner Willie Simmons issued updates on numerous projects underway in Mississippi. Improvements to Interstate 20/59 in Lauderdale County. A design-build project calling for the widening of the Interstate 59/20 bridges over State Route 19/39 and the bridge over 65th Avenue as well as...
brproud.com
Update: Large fire in St. Gabriel extinguished, area power restoration underway
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – All local fire departments responded to a Thursday afternoon blaze in St. Gabriel, authorities said. It was shortly before noon when the City of St. Gabriel reported that the St. George Fire Department was leading a response to a commercial fire on the corner of Highway 74 and Railroad Street.
WLBT
Storm recap: damaged homes, collapsed road, fire station destroyed
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Tuesday’s storm system brought tornadoes, heavy rain, and even hail to some areas of Central Mississippi. Not everyone was impacted by the severe weather, but mother nature left an unmistakable mark in several counties. Here’s a recap of some of the effects of the storm:...
WLBT
Mississippi Driver’s Service Bureau extends ‘skip the line’ hours during holidays
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Department of Public Safety will kick off the holiday season by expanding hours of operations to customers seeking services from the driver service bureau. The extended hours will include December 3, 10, and 17 from 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. The Saturday services will...
WAPT
Nearly 50 Mississippi homes damaged, at least 8 tornadoes confirmed during Tuesday's storms
JEFFERSON DAVIS COUNTY, Miss. — Early estimates from the National Weather Service confirmed at least eight tornadoes touched down in Mississippi during Tuesday's storm outbreak. The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency said two injuries were reported in Pike County and so far, there have been reports of damage to 47...
Images, videos of tornado in South Mississippi fill social media Tuesday evening
Images and video of a tornadic storm in the Bsssfield lit up Twitter Tuesday evening as a series of strong storms were moving across the area in south Mississippi. Below are some of the images from the storm that were tweeted and retweeted in social media Tuesday. ….. …. ….
Daylight reveals devastation in Mississippi communities hit hard by tornado outbreak
Daylight has revealed the extensive damage to homes and a local grocery store in Mississippi the morning after a severe weather outbreak ripped through the South, spawning tornadoes.
FireRescue1
Photos: Deadly storms destroy Miss. fire station
CALEDONIA, Miss. — Tornadoes caused havoc in Mississippi and Alabama on Tuesday, and the deadly storms continued Wednesday. A fire station in Caledonia, Miss., was destroyed along with a grocery store and a house, the Associated Press reported. Lowndes County Emergency Management Agency Director Cindy Lawrence told WTVA-TV that...
See tornadoes rip through South, damaging churches and destroying homes
Severe storms swept across the South starting late Tuesday through Wednesday morning and led to more than 30 reports of tornadoes in the region.
WLOX
Hurricane season officially ends; South Mississippi spared
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - After the early morning rains moved out, it turned into a nice Wednesday, and as far as the 2022 hurricane season’s concerned, we had a lot of nice days. In fact, you could say the season was smooth sailing for South Mississippi. “Fourteen named storms...
brproud.com
‘Emancipation’ extra allegedly injured by 50-pound camera system on Louisiana set files lawsuit
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — An East Feliciana Parish man is suing a year after allegedly receiving severe injuries while on the set of Will Smith’s “Emancipation.”. According to a lawsuit filed Tuesday in the 19th Judicial District Court in East Baton Rouge Parish, James Walker, Jr., who worked as a background actor on the movie’s Louisiana set, was “violently” hit in the face by a 50-pound cable-suspended camera system traveling 60 miles per hour.
Mississippi runner will finish 50 marathons in 50 states quest with Gulf Coast event Dec. 11
For one Mississippi man, the quest to run a marathon in all 50 states in the country will reach the finish line in his home state on Dec. 11. Natchez resident and financial planner Forrest A. Johnson plans to cross the finish line for his 10-year goal at the Mississippi Coast Marathon in Biloxi.
WDSU
Mississippi man accused of biting someone's nose off
NEW ORLEANS — A Mississippi man is out on bond after being accused of biting a person’s nose off. The incident occurred Monday night in the parking lot of the Hollywood Casino in Bay St. Louis. Police officers responded to a complaint of an assault and arrived to...
brproud.com
Thursday Night Forecast: Big warmup ahead and we will stay warm next week
Tonight: Mostly clear to start with some clouds filling back in late tonight. Overnight lows will be mainly in the low and mid 40s, but we could warm a couple of degrees prior to sunrise. Friday: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy with highs in the mid 70s. It’s going to...
KEDM
TRICARE Authorizes Temporary Prescription Refill Waivers in Alabama, Louisiana, and Mississippi
FALLS CHURCH, Virginia – The Defense Health Agency (DHA) announced that TRICARE beneficiaries in eight counties/parishes in Alabama, Louisiana, and Mississippi may receive emergency prescription refills now through December 10 due to tornadoes. The following counties/parishes are impacted:. · Montgomery in Alabama. · Caldwell and Bossier in Louisiana...
wtva.com
Mississippi receiving grant money to help with prescribed burns
JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) - The Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks has received grant money to help support controlled-burn projects across the state. The National Fish and Wildlife Foundation awarded Mississippi $4.3 million as part of the new America the Beautiful Challenge. The money will be used for improving...
mageenews.com
Lt. Governor Hosemann Names Longtime Madison Schools Parent as Newest Charter Schools Board Member
Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. Madison, Miss.—Marcy Scoggins, a longtime Madison County Schools’ parent, is Lieutenant Governor Delbert Hosemann’s newest appointee to the Mississippi Charter School Authorizer Board. She will serve a term ending in August 2025 upon confirmation by the Mississippi Senate during the 2023 Legislative Session.
NOLA.com
Bollinger moves its executives into key positions at newly acquired Mississippi operations
Bollinger Shipyards, the Lockport-based shipbuilder, has put several of its own executives in charge of running the loss-making Halter Marine operations in Mississippi, which it bought earlier this month from Halter's Singapore-based parent. Chris Remont, head of new construction at Bollinger in Lockport, will be the new chief of VT...
Twelve Mississippi hospitals earn ‘A’ rating from hospital safety group
The nonprofit Leapfrog Group released its hospital safety grades for the fall of 2022, and 12 Mississippi hospitals – including the financially troubled Greenwood Leflore Hospital – received an A rating. The grade, which is assigned to about 3,000 general acute-care hospitals across the nation twice a year, is based on how hospitals and other health […]
Comments / 0