ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Traffic Alert: Right lane blocked along I-10 East on Mississippi River Bridge due to stalled vehicle; expect delays

By Paula Jones
brproud.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
WTOK-TV

MDOT updates improvement projects in central Mississippi

NEWTON, Miss. (WTOK) - Central District Transportation Commissioner Willie Simmons issued updates on numerous projects underway in Mississippi. Improvements to Interstate 20/59 in Lauderdale County. A design-build project calling for the widening of the Interstate 59/20 bridges over State Route 19/39 and the bridge over 65th Avenue as well as...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WLBT

Storm recap: damaged homes, collapsed road, fire station destroyed

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Tuesday’s storm system brought tornadoes, heavy rain, and even hail to some areas of Central Mississippi. Not everyone was impacted by the severe weather, but mother nature left an unmistakable mark in several counties. Here’s a recap of some of the effects of the storm:...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
FireRescue1

Photos: Deadly storms destroy Miss. fire station

CALEDONIA, Miss. — Tornadoes caused havoc in Mississippi and Alabama on Tuesday, and the deadly storms continued Wednesday. A fire station in Caledonia, Miss., was destroyed along with a grocery store and a house, the Associated Press reported. Lowndes County Emergency Management Agency Director Cindy Lawrence told WTVA-TV that...
CALEDONIA, MS
WLOX

Hurricane season officially ends; South Mississippi spared

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - After the early morning rains moved out, it turned into a nice Wednesday, and as far as the 2022 hurricane season’s concerned, we had a lot of nice days. In fact, you could say the season was smooth sailing for South Mississippi. “Fourteen named storms...
HARRISON COUNTY, MS
brproud.com

‘Emancipation’ extra allegedly injured by 50-pound camera system on Louisiana set files lawsuit

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — An East Feliciana Parish man is suing a year after allegedly receiving severe injuries while on the set of Will Smith’s “Emancipation.”. According to a lawsuit filed Tuesday in the 19th Judicial District Court in East Baton Rouge Parish, James Walker, Jr., who worked as a background actor on the movie’s Louisiana set, was “violently” hit in the face by a 50-pound cable-suspended camera system traveling 60 miles per hour.
EAST FELICIANA PARISH, LA
WDSU

Mississippi man accused of biting someone's nose off

NEW ORLEANS — A Mississippi man is out on bond after being accused of biting a person’s nose off. The incident occurred Monday night in the parking lot of the Hollywood Casino in Bay St. Louis. Police officers responded to a complaint of an assault and arrived to...
BAY SAINT LOUIS, MS
wtva.com

Mississippi receiving grant money to help with prescribed burns

JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) - The Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks has received grant money to help support controlled-burn projects across the state. The National Fish and Wildlife Foundation awarded Mississippi $4.3 million as part of the new America the Beautiful Challenge. The money will be used for improving...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
mageenews.com

Lt. Governor Hosemann Names Longtime Madison Schools Parent as Newest Charter Schools Board Member

Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. Madison, Miss.—Marcy Scoggins, a longtime Madison County Schools’ parent, is Lieutenant Governor Delbert Hosemann’s newest appointee to the Mississippi Charter School Authorizer Board. She will serve a term ending in August 2025 upon confirmation by the Mississippi Senate during the 2023 Legislative Session.
MISSISSIPPI STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy