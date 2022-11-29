ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Comments / 0

Related
NEWS10 ABC

EXPLAINER: What do we know about the Colorado bomb threat?

DENVER (AP) — More than a year before police say Anderson Lee Aldrich killed five people and wounded 17 others at a gay night club in Colorado Springs, Aldrich was arrested on allegations of making a bomb threat that led to the evacuation of about 10 homes. Aldrich, who...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
NEWS10 ABC

NYS auctioning off surplus vehicles, equipment in Albany

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The New York State Office of General Services (OGS) is set to auction off several surplus vehicles and other highway equipment. The auction is set for December 6 at 9:30 a.m. at the OGS State Office Building Campus, Parking Lot B, 1220 Washington Avenue in Albany.
ALBANY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy