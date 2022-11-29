Read full article on original website
NY Health Commissioner resigning position
New York State Health Commissioner Dr. Mary Bassett has submitted her resignation. Her last day in office will be January 1, 2023.
NEWS10 ABC
EXPLAINER: What do we know about the Colorado bomb threat?
DENVER (AP) — More than a year before police say Anderson Lee Aldrich killed five people and wounded 17 others at a gay night club in Colorado Springs, Aldrich was arrested on allegations of making a bomb threat that led to the evacuation of about 10 homes. Aldrich, who...
Gov. Hochul announces Whitehall power line project
Gov. Kathy Hochul announced the Champlain Power Hudson Express, the newest clean energy initiative by the state, in Whitehall.
New York proposes a Thruway toll price hike
The State of New York could see a possible increase of nearly 15 percent in toll prices by 2024.
Traffic stop results in multiple gun arrests in Jackson
A traffic stop in Jackson resulted in two arrests on Saturday. Hunter Dooley, 26, of Salem, and Donald Gray, 37, of Ettrick, Virginia face multiple charges.
NEWS10 ABC
NYS auctioning off surplus vehicles, equipment in Albany
ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The New York State Office of General Services (OGS) is set to auction off several surplus vehicles and other highway equipment. The auction is set for December 6 at 9:30 a.m. at the OGS State Office Building Campus, Parking Lot B, 1220 Washington Avenue in Albany.
Raccoon infected with rabies found in Sharon
Schoharie County health officials are warning the public that a raccoon found in Sharon has tested positive for rabies.
Man accused of illegally cutting down tree for Christmas
A 58-year-old unnamed man from Old Forge was ticketed in Webb on Saturday for allegedly cutting down a tree illegally he intended to use for holiday celebrations.
Columbia County police find missing man
Police are searching for an adult man from Claverack who was reported missing on Wednesday morning.
Schenectady duo allegedly steal over $3,000 worth of goods from beauty store
Two people from Schenectady have been arrested after allegedly stealing over $3,000.00 worth of merchandise from Ulta Beauty at the Van Rensselaer Square.
