Discovery of ancient bronze statues in Italy may rewrite Etruscan and Roman history
The discoveries shed light on what the Italian Culture Ministry calls a "unique multicultural and multilingual haven of peace" between Etruscans and Romans at a time when they were mostly at war.
Bible verse of the day: Old Testament scripture promises victory and 'hiding place' with God
Psalm 32:7 in the Bible promises both "songs of victory" and a "hiding place" if we trust in God. Pastor Jesse Bradley of Seattle, Washington, shares why we must have hope.
Prince and Princess of Wales begin Boston visit as royal scandal erupts
As Prince William and Catherine, Princess of Wales, visit Boston to show their support for the Earthshot Prize, the royal family is also dealing with a palace scandal. The pair issued a statement saying the apparently racist remarks from a former lady-in-waiting are "unacceptable."
Feminists are protesting against the wave of anti-feminism that's swept South Korea
Many men in South Korea claim to be victims of gender discrimination, a movement turbocharged by President Yoon. Meanwhile, women lag far behind men in pay and face unrealistic beauty standards.
The Mystical Land of Mother World Stuns in 2022's 'Willow' Series' — Where Was it Filmed?
Ron Howard's 1988 fantasy flick Willow is getting the reboot treatment over three decades later. From Lucasfilm and Disney Plus, sequel series Willow follows the titular dwarf-like sorcerer (Warwick Davis) as he "leads a group of misfit heroes on a dangerous rescue mission through a world beyond their wildest imaginations," per the official synopsis.
TechCrunch
Book Excerpt: ‘Better Venture’ looks at how the current venture model connects to the slave trade
He following is a lightly edited and truncated excerpt from “Better Venture: Improving Diversity, Innovation, and Profitability in Venture Capital and Startups,” by Erika Brodnock and Johannes Lenhard, published by Holloway. Brodnock and Lenhard interviewed more than 80 founders, investors, limited partners and academics to determine what needs...
We’re Reaching the End of ‘Firefly Lane,’ Netflix Viewers — Why Is It Ending?
If you positively have to know why Firefly Lane is ending, you’ve likely heard that the Netflix drama’s second season — the first part of which started streaming on Friday, December 2 — will be its last. Article continues below advertisement. “What could possibly have ended...
The Netflix Series 'Firefly Lane' Is Set In Seattle — Was It Filmed There?
Spoiler alert: The following article contains spoilers for Seasons 1-2 of Firefly Lane on Netflix. The most consistent thing in Kate Mularky's (Sarah Chalke) and Tully Hart's (Katherine Heigl) lives has always been each other, even when the two best friends get on each other's nerves. Kate and Tully are back in Firefly Lane Season 2, a series rife with drama, broken hearts, and enduring friendship set in the Pacific Northwest.
