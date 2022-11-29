ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
High fashion showroom opens in Scottsdale

Wardrobe Apparel, a niche luxury fashion showroom for the fashion hungry, opening a new Biltmore Fashion Park location, bringing designer clothing from Paris, London, New York and Toronto to women of Phoenix and Scottsdale for both formal events and everyday looks.

The boutique, located at 2502 E. Camelback Road, features designers straight from the red carpet. Stylists can custom order from a long list of curated designers to ensure the fit and style are perfect for every single client.

While Wardrobe Apparel offers many off-the-rack options, clients are encouraged to visit a few months prior to needing a dress or outfit for a more formal affair in case the dress needs to be tailored.

Designer brands:

  • Athena Procopiou
  • Chelsea Paris
  • Finlay & Co
  • Filiarmi
  • Frame
  • Fyodor Golan
  • Greta Constantine
  • Gemy Maalouf
  • Havva
  • Huishan Zhang
  • ILTA
  • Imogen Belfield
  • Jane Carr
  • Jean-Pierre Braganza
  • Michael Zoffranieri
  • Todd Lynn
  • WXYZ

The luxury boutique first opened in 2014 in Vancouver as a platform to bring unique pieces to the city. An opportunity to enter the market was identified when it became apparent the Scottsdale area was interested in high fashion opportunities to shop. The company followed through as Scottsdale is twice the size of Vancouver, has a high-growth population with entrepreneurs and a fashion-conscious population.

For more information about Wardrobe Apparel or to book a private appointment, visit https://www.wdrobeapparel.com/.

