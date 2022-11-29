Read full article on original website
In a surprise turnaround, robot lethal force is banned — for now
In an unexpected about-face, the Board of Supervisors today voted to temporarily ban the police department’s use of robot lethal force. This came after the Board approved robot lethal force in an 8 to 3 vote last week, as part of a policy that defines how the SFPD can use their military-style weapons.
Cop Watch: Exonerated man sues SF, DA rethinks 5-strikes
Joaquin Ciria, the first and only man to have been exonerated by the District Attorney’s Innocence Commission, is suing the city that put him behind bars for 32 years. On Tuesday, Ciria’s lawyers filed a Section 1983 federal lawsuit alleging the government violated Ciria’s civil rights. The...
SFPD blasted for failing to properly report alleged officer misconduct
If the red-colored font and several “X” symbols on the report didn’t make it clear, the Department of Police Accountability spelled it out: The San Francisco Police Department’s reporting negligence allowed it to avoid discipline and accountability. The Department of Police Accountability, a city agency charged...
New SFPD traffic policy would ban nine ‘pretext’ stops
San Francisco police would no longer be permitted to stop a driver for sleeping in their car, missing a front license plate or hanging fuzzy dice from the rearview mirror, according to a new traffic enforcement policy released today by the Police Commission. The new draft policy would ban police...
Is Nuru attorney Ismail Ramsey the man to clean up SF?
That was Ismail “Izzy” Ramsey at Willie Brown’s side as Hizzoner made a presentation at a long conference table in a private room stocked with a “bunch of high-rollers,” in the recollection of an attendee. It was a “pitch for dough” to foot Ramsey’s legal...
Scathing allegations against Mayor Breed and city in lawsuit filed over treatment of the homeless
Former San Francisco employees, including a director who worked with the homeless, allege that the city routinely cleared encampments while knowing there were not enough shelter beds available, according to new testimony filed in court Friday. Encampments were often cleared at the behest of the mayor and city officials, according...
Supe Matt Dorsey pushing for SFPD doc: ‘The Real Streets of San Francisco’
A Board of Supervisors resolution that would allow the San Francisco Police Department to enter into an agreement with a production company to produce a documentary series — Real Streets of San Francisco — on the “day-to-day challenges and opportunities of 21st century policing,” was last month introduced by Supervisor Matt Dorsey, District 6 Supervisor and former SFPD communications director.
Four SFPD cops have court dates this week
In a big week for police prosecutions under District Attorney Brooke Jenkins, four criminally charged cops are slated to appear in court this week. This is the first time since Jenkins’ July appointment that representatives of her office will appear in court against these defendants. The four officers face charges ranging from destruction of evidence to homicide, all of which were originally filed under DA Chesa Boudin. When Jenkins took office she put all pending prosecutions of police officers on hold, raising questions about how she would approach the highly anticipated cases.
Case vs. officer who shot Keita O’Neil moves forward; three others delayed
After months of delays, the case against the police officer who shot and killed a fleeing 40-year-old man in 2017 has taken one small step forward this week, with the setting of a preliminary hearing date. Christopher Samayoa, the rookie officer who shot and killed suspected carjacker Keita O’Neil five...
One of SF’s oldest nonprofits will soon have a union
More than 100 years after its founding, workers at Compass Family Services, a nonprofit helping the homeless, have scored a landmark victory: They can finally have a union. “I’m so proud that we’ve come to this point that we’ve really organized together and that we’re continuing to do so,” said Juliana Dunn, a member of the union organizing committee. “We felt, for far too long, that staff had really felt disempowered. …We really need to come together to advocate for ourselves in a way that can change power dynamics and can shift how we are treated in the workplace.”
Residents reject central bikeway on Valencia Street
A feedback report released Monday regarding the SFMTA’s proposed center-running bike lane reaffirmed community rumblings against the proposal. Hard pass, said the majority of respondents to the transit agency’s open-house surveys in September. And now, the agency is headed back to the drawing board, meaning the long-awaited project will see further delays.
Man carjacks Muni bus, goes on rampage
A man on Friday stole a Muni bus, assaulted its driver, and took off on a wild ride in which he struck multiple vehicles, according to the San Francisco Police Department. The SFPD on Saturday confirmed a tip received by Mission Local on Friday. The incident took place at just...
‘Cars to Casas’ can’t cut it financially, analysis says
As it stands, dreams of boosting housing on vacant San Francisco parking lots or car washes is a nonstarter, according to new city analysis. A proposed ordinance “Cars to Casas,” introduced by Mayor London Breed in October 2021, aims to ease housing construction on parcels formerly slated for car-uses, like parking lots or garages. Some 500 parcels could be eligible, according to the Planning Department — but it’s unlikely any housing would be built, given none of the projects would pencil, according to a new financial analysis presented at the Board of Supervisors Land Use and Transportation Committee on Monday.
SFPD authorized to kill suspects using robots in draft policy
A policy proposal heading for Board of Supervisors approval next week would explicitly authorize San Francisco police to kill suspects using robots. The new policy, which defines how the SFPD is allowed to use its military-style weapons, was put together by the police department. Over the past several weeks, it has been scrutinized by supervisors Aaron Peskin, Rafael Mandelman and Connie Chan, who together comprise the Board of Supervisors Rules Committee.
When SF tagging threatens the elderly with fines
Mission Local occasionally publishes letters from community members. My friend, who is also a neighbor, was recently greeted by a Notice of Violation of SF Public Works Code, the anti-graffiti Article 23. Someone had tagged the sidewalk in front of her home. She is a 93-year-old retired bookkeeper of humble...
Elections director John Arntz’s contract not renewed by Elections Commission
Elections director John Arntz, who oversees one of the few San Francisco departments that unambiguously accomplishes its core mission, has not been renewed for his post by the city’s Elections Commission. By a vote of 4-2 after a lengthy Wednesday closed-session meeting, the commission opted to not re-up Arntz...
Ronnie Goodman, an artist on a mission
Ronnie Goodman was a quintessential outsider artist, and not just because he refined his craft behind bars while serving time in San Quentin. The Mission District denizen spent much of his adult life on the street, where he managed to maintain his creative output as a painter and muralist with a gift for capturing the humanity of the people around him. In a tale worthy of O. Henry, Goodman died of an overdose in his tent at 16th and Capp in Sept. 2020 just days before he was due to make his first trip to New York City, where his work was part of the multi-artist exhibition “Marking Time: Art in the Age of Mass Incarceration” at the Museum of Modern Art PS1.
‘Pretty much everybody is high:’ Inmates languish in jail as influx looms
“You can break it down, into powder.” Inmate Baruwk Ross is explaining how the addiction medicine prescribed to incarcerated people in San Francisco county jails is diverted by the facility’s more entrepreneurial residents. “It’s a strip. You put it under your tongue. Now, this is really nasty: You...
People We Meet: Dolores Ruiz and Vanessa Porras
In the early 2000s, Dolores Ruiz and Vanessa Porras were two high-schoolers on the streets of San Francisco. “Growing up, tagging was a big thing. I was, um, engaging in all that,” says Ruiz. “That’s where I first saw her.”. “And you were a tagger too!”. Porras sidesteps...
White House welcomes Mission’s own Unidos en Salud
When it comes to taking action during a health crisis, the White House can learn a thing or two from the Mission — and so it decided to. Last week, the Mission’s own community health organization Unidos en Salud, a collaboration between the Latino Task Force and the University of California, San Francisco that began in the very early days of the pandemic, went to the White House. It joined 15 other hyperlocal groups to share community-led health solutions at the White House’s Covid-19 Equity and What Works Showcase.
