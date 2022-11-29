ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mission Local

Supe Matt Dorsey pushing for SFPD doc: ‘The Real Streets of San Francisco’

A Board of Supervisors resolution that would allow the San Francisco Police Department to enter into an agreement with a production company to produce a documentary series — Real Streets of San Francisco — on the “day-to-day challenges and opportunities of 21st century policing,” was last month introduced by Supervisor Matt Dorsey, District 6 Supervisor and former SFPD communications director.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Mission Local

Four SFPD cops have court dates this week

In a big week for police prosecutions under District Attorney Brooke Jenkins, four criminally charged cops are slated to appear in court this week. This is the first time since Jenkins’ July appointment that representatives of her office will appear in court against these defendants. The four officers face charges ranging from destruction of evidence to homicide, all of which were originally filed under DA Chesa Boudin. When Jenkins took office she put all pending prosecutions of police officers on hold, raising questions about how she would approach the highly anticipated cases.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Mission Local

One of SF’s oldest nonprofits will soon have a union

More than 100 years after its founding, workers at Compass Family Services, a nonprofit helping the homeless, have scored a landmark victory: They can finally have a union. “I’m so proud that we’ve come to this point that we’ve really organized together and that we’re continuing to do so,” said Juliana Dunn, a member of the union organizing committee. “We felt, for far too long, that staff had really felt disempowered. …We really need to come together to advocate for ourselves in a way that can change power dynamics and can shift how we are treated in the workplace.”
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Mission Local

Residents reject central bikeway on Valencia Street

A feedback report released Monday regarding the SFMTA’s proposed center-running bike lane reaffirmed community rumblings against the proposal. Hard pass, said the majority of respondents to the transit agency’s open-house surveys in September. And now, the agency is headed back to the drawing board, meaning the long-awaited project will see further delays.
VALENCIA, CA
Mission Local

Man carjacks Muni bus, goes on rampage

A man on Friday stole a Muni bus, assaulted its driver, and took off on a wild ride in which he struck multiple vehicles, according to the San Francisco Police Department. The SFPD on Saturday confirmed a tip received by Mission Local on Friday. The incident took place at just...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Mission Local

‘Cars to Casas’ can’t cut it financially, analysis says

As it stands, dreams of boosting housing on vacant San Francisco parking lots or car washes is a nonstarter, according to new city analysis. A proposed ordinance “Cars to Casas,” introduced by Mayor London Breed in October 2021, aims to ease housing construction on parcels formerly slated for car-uses, like parking lots or garages. Some 500 parcels could be eligible, according to the Planning Department — but it’s unlikely any housing would be built, given none of the projects would pencil, according to a new financial analysis presented at the Board of Supervisors Land Use and Transportation Committee on Monday.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Mission Local

SFPD authorized to kill suspects using robots in draft policy

A policy proposal heading for Board of Supervisors approval next week would explicitly authorize San Francisco police to kill suspects using robots. The new policy, which defines how the SFPD is allowed to use its military-style weapons, was put together by the police department. Over the past several weeks, it has been scrutinized by supervisors Aaron Peskin, Rafael Mandelman and Connie Chan, who together comprise the Board of Supervisors Rules Committee.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Mission Local

When SF tagging threatens the elderly with fines

Mission Local occasionally publishes letters from community members. My friend, who is also a neighbor, was recently greeted by a Notice of Violation of SF Public Works Code, the anti-graffiti Article 23. Someone had tagged the sidewalk in front of her home. She is a 93-year-old retired bookkeeper of humble...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Mission Local

Ronnie Goodman, an artist on a mission

Ronnie Goodman was a quintessential outsider artist, and not just because he refined his craft behind bars while serving time in San Quentin. The Mission District denizen spent much of his adult life on the street, where he managed to maintain his creative output as a painter and muralist with a gift for capturing the humanity of the people around him. In a tale worthy of O. Henry, Goodman died of an overdose in his tent at 16th and Capp in Sept. 2020 just days before he was due to make his first trip to New York City, where his work was part of the multi-artist exhibition “Marking Time: Art in the Age of Mass Incarceration” at the Museum of Modern Art PS1.
SAN QUENTIN, CA
Mission Local

People We Meet: Dolores Ruiz and Vanessa Porras

In the early 2000s, Dolores Ruiz and Vanessa Porras were two high-schoolers on the streets of San Francisco. “Growing up, tagging was a big thing. I was, um, engaging in all that,” says Ruiz. “That’s where I first saw her.”. “And you were a tagger too!”. Porras sidesteps...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Mission Local

White House welcomes Mission’s own Unidos en Salud

When it comes to taking action during a health crisis, the White House can learn a thing or two from the Mission — and so it decided to. Last week, the Mission’s own community health organization Unidos en Salud, a collaboration between the Latino Task Force and the University of California, San Francisco that began in the very early days of the pandemic, went to the White House. It joined 15 other hyperlocal groups to share community-led health solutions at the White House’s Covid-19 Equity and What Works Showcase.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Since 2008, Mission Local has been all up in the Mission District reporting on everything from tacos to tech, crime to culture, murals to MUNI, recording the lives and changes in the city's oldest (and arguably, best) neighborhood.

