Morning Journal

Wellington baseball: CJ Polen commits to Bluffton

As the final high school players who were affected by the COVID-19 stoppage back in the spring of 2020 work toward finishing off their senior years, another senior area baseball player has made his commitment for collegiate baseball. Wellington pitcher CJ Polen announced his commitment to Bluffton University on Nov....
WELLINGTON, OH
Morning Journal

Midview vs. Avon girls basketball: Middies dominate in SWC opener

In a Southwestern Conference opener, Midview looked to continue its strong early season play as it hosted Avon on Nov. 30 in coach Maggie Ferrando’s first SWC game coaching the Eagles. While Avon kept the score within three points at the end of the first quarter, the combination of...
AVON, OH

