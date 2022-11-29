Best Sealy mattress sales and deals in November 2022

Sealy mattress sales can save you hundreds of dollars on some of the most supportive mattresses you can buy. Unlike a lot of the best mattresses , which are only available online at the brand's website, you can shop for Sealy mattresses at a range of retailers such as Amazon, or in-person stores. That means you could end up searching a little harder for cheap mattress deals on your preferred Sealy model, but we're bringing you all the top deals available right now to make that search easier.

Our guide to the best Sealy mattress sales and deals features ways to save on the brand's most popular mattress ranges. The Cocoon range is one of the best cooling mattresses around – and only available direct from the Sealy site, so read our Cocoon by Sealy mattress sales guide for how to save the most money on those models.

Sealy mattress sales: the best deals

Sealy Posturepedic Hybrid Norman mattress: was $1,049.99, now from $849.99 at Mattress Firm

This is the best Sealy Posturepedic mattress for most side and back sleepers thanks to its medium-firm feel plus a hybrid design of coils, breathable memory foam and supportive gel foam. You'll save $200 when buying from Mattress Firm, with a queen now on sale for $1,049.99 (was $1,249.99). There are also on-page coupons to help score a free elevated base (select sizes) or free bedding (all sizes). View Deal

Sealy Posturepedic Plus Satisfied II mattress: was $1,309.99, now from $929 at Slumberland

Heavy sleepers and those who prefer a more supportive bed to alleviate back pain will want to consider the Sealy Posturepedic Plus Satisfied II mattress. With 1,072 encased coils plus a pro edge system, you needn't worry about sinking too deeply into this bed. Layers of gel-infused foam plus a knit top cover will help keep night sweats away, too. After discount, a queen can be yours for $949 (was $1,469.99.) Slumberland includes a 120-night trial with purchase. View Deal

Sealy Essentials Winter Green mattress: was $549.99, now from $349.99 at Mattress Firm

If you're working with a limited budget, the Sealy Essentials Winter Green is a fantastic bargain buy – even more so after up to $370 off. (A queen is now on sale for $499.99 after a $300 markdown.) This hybrid features 638 encased coils, comfort gel foam layers, and a cooling knit cover. The plush Euro top gives it a hotel-like luxury feel, but without the luxury price tag to match. View Deal

Which Sealy mattress should I choose?

Sealy mattresses are divided into four main categories:

Sealy Essentials mattresses are budget-friendly and on the softer side,

mattresses are budget-friendly and on the softer side, Sealy Posturepedic mattresses were designed in collaboration with orthopedic experts.

mattresses were designed in collaboration with orthopedic experts. Sealy Posturepedic Plus mattresses have targeted support and are made from the highest quality materials.

mattresses have targeted support and are made from the highest quality materials. Cocoon mattresses are affordable beds with an emphasis on cooling.

If you prefer a firm or ultra-firm mattress, the Posturepedic or Posturepedic Plus mattresses will be right for you. The Sealy Essentials range has fewer options – you can choose between soft and medium – but is the best choice for cost-conscious buyers. Cocoon by Sealy mattresses are also on the more affordable side and come in either full-foam or hybrid models.

There are two additional specialty Sealy mattress models, as well. Sealy FlexGrid features a pressure-relieving gel grid, a'la Purple's mattresses. Sealy Naturals is an organic mattress made with 100% natural latex, hemp fibers, and other organic materials.

Sealy Posturepedic Hybrid Norman mattress deals

Sealy's best hybrid mattress for back and side sleepers

Sizes : Twin to Cal KIng | Depth: 12-inch | Turn: No | Filling: Memory foam, gel foam, coils | Comfort: Medium | Guarantee: 10-year | RRP: $1,049.99 - $1,549.99

Cooling performance Reinforced edge support Antibacterial cover Too firm for lighter bodies

This Posturepedic Hybrid Medium mattress is the best Sealy mattress for most people thanks to its medium firmness and hybrid design. It has 903 premium wrapped coils, cooling gel foam, and breathable memory foam. If you're a warm sleeper, the cooling foam and elevated coils will create an airflow to keep you cool, while the moisture-wicking cover will keep things hygienic.

On the tail-end of Black Friday mattress sales, we're seeing between $200 and $300 off. This is a mattress with general appeal, as its medium-firmness should suit most back and side sleepers.

Sealy Posturepedic Plus Satisfied II 12" Ultra Firm Mattress

The best Sealy Posturepedic Plus mattress for heavy sleepers

Sizes : Twin to Cal KIng | Depth: 12-inch | Turn: No | Filling: Foam, coils | Comfort: Firm | Guarantee: 10-year | RRP: $1,249.99 - $1,899.99

Dampens motion from your bed partner Enhanced airflow for cooler sleep Supports heavier bodies Too firm for lighter sleepers

Looking for maximum support from your Sealy Posturepedic mattress? The Posturepedic Plus Satisfied II 12" Ultra Firm Mattress is our top pick thanks to the 1072 encased coils and pro edge system. This makes it a top pick for heavy sleepers or anyone who needs an extra-supportive orthopedic mattress .

The surface guard cover promises to be cool to the touch, which is ideal for hot sleepers, and although it has a premium price point, we've seen some great discounts on this Posturepedic Plus mattress in recent years. Most recently, we've seen prices drop to as low as $929 for a twin post-Black Friday sales.

Sealy Essentials Winter Green Mattress deals

The top Sealy mattress for budget-friendly, plush design

Sizes : Twin to Cal KIng | Depth: 12-inch | Turn: No | Filling: Gel foam, coils | Comfort: Soft | Guarantee: 10-year | RRP: $549.99 - $1,070.99

Supportive border edge Breathable and cooling Affordably priced Could be too plush for some

If you enjoy a plush mattress and want a reasonably priced Sealy, the Sealy Essentials Winter Green is a great choice. It has two layers of gel foam for soft and comfortable nights, but the coils will still keep you cool while you sleep. It also scores high marks when it comes to pressure relief, which could benefit sleepers with regular aches and pains.

Even before discounts, a queen retails for a reasonable $799.99. Right now, after Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales, we're seeing a queen on sale for as low as $499.99, placing it firmly in cheap mattress territory.

Do I need a Sealy promo code?

That really depends on where you shop. Amazon Sealy deals automatically show the discount before you even add to basket, but US Mattress has a range of discount codes to apply when you go to checkout. It's the same story at MattressFirm , where you can find promotions to add sleep bundles and added discounts to your mattress when you buy.

Where can I find Sealy mattress sales and deals?

You can purchase mattresses from Sealy direct, where you'll find regular sales and deals. These include money-off discounts, free sheets and pillows, and complimentary gift cards with purchase. There are currently five mattress models available to buy from Sealy direct. Beyond that, you can find regular sales on a more varied selection of Sealy mattresses from Amazon, US Mattress, and Mattress Firm – among other online and off-line retailers.

Purchase directly from Sealy and you'll get a 90-night trial (100 nights with the Cocoon Chill) plus a 10-year warranty. However, third-party sellers have their own mattress warranty terms and mattress trials . For instance, Mattress Firm offers a 120-night at-home trial. Meanwhile, if you purchase a Sealy from Amazon, make sure you understand the process of returning a mattress to Amazon .

