ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Distractify

Comments / 0

Related
Distractify

Ribbons Look a Bit Different in 'Pokémon Scarlet' and 'Violet'

For generations, ribbons have been a fun addition to Pokémon games, giving players ways to reward their team members for various accomplishments as they completed the games. Though they've morphed over the years, depending on what region you're exploring, ribbons have long been a staple part of the franchise. That is, until Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.
Distractify

When Is 'Marvel's Midnight Suns' Supposed to Hit the Nintendo Switch?

If you're a gamer who also happens to love the stories and franchises of Marvel Comics, chances are that you're still waiting on more info for the highly-anticipated sequel to 2018's Marvel's Spider-Man or even the upcoming Wolverine game. While news on those titles is still scarce as of this...
The Guardian

‘I wondered which world this woman was about to shoot out into’: Chris Maliwat’s best phone picture

Chris Maliwat describes the New York subway as the first slot in a pinball machine. “Whenever I head down there, I know it’s going to be a mini adventure, like I’m about to be launched into the world,” he says. “I saw this woman waiting at Metropolitan Avenue/Grand Street station and wondered which world she was about to shoot out into. Are there people like her where she’s going? Is she headed to her tribe? I think so. Everyone finds their tribe in New York – that’s why people come here.”
NEW YORK STATE
Distractify

How Long Is 200 Moons in Disney Plus's Fantasy Series 'Willow'? Let's Do Some Math

Fans of Star Wars, Lord of the Rings, Game of Thrones, and pretty much any otherworldly franchise boasting cryptid creatures and magical powers will surely perk up to know that Lucasfilm and Disney Plus are rebooting 1988's Oscar-nominated film Willow. From series creator Jonathan Kasdan, Willow will once again center on the legendary sorcerer's (Warwick Davis) adventures in the vast land of Mother World.
Distractify

Will the Prime Video Series 'Peripheral' Return for a Second Season? Here's What We Know

Spoiler alert: The following article contains spoilers for The Peripheral Season 1 on Prime Video. All Flynne Fisher (Chloe Grace Moretz) wanted to do was help her struggling family as much as she could in Season 1 of the Prime Video series The Peripheral. Naturally, she thought it'd be a great opportunity to agree to beta-test new VR technology for a big paycheck, being a skilled gamer and whatnot.
Distractify

What Happened to Peach the Dog? Streamer Julien Solomita Provides an Update

Influencers — especially Twitch streamers — tend to live their whole lives beholden to a streaming schedule or regular content creation. Whether they're promoting a brand, playing the latest games, or even chatting with friends both on and off-stream, it's not uncommon for these internet personalities to reach some form of reality TV status in going live with their lives. For some, it works to highlight real-life relationship drama and scandal. For others, we can get a glimpse into their pets.
Distractify

Distractify

Los Angeles, CA
182K+
Followers
29K+
Post
74M+
Views
ABOUT

Distractify covers what people are talking or searching about on the internet. Whether it be Entertainment or Trending News.

 https://www.distractify.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy