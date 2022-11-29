ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Wbaltv.com

Scott vetoes bill that would reduce ﻿elected officials' eligibility for city pension

Mayor Brandon Scott Wednesday vetoed a bill that would reduce elected officials' eligibility for a city pension from 12 years to eight. In the letter to Baltimore City Council President Nick Mosby, Scott said: "Enactment of City Council Bill 22-0292 would change the eligibility for active members of the Elected Officials Retirement System (EOS) from 12 years of service to 8 years of service. The EOS provides retirement benefits to all members of the City Council, the President of the City Council, the Comptroller, and the Mayor. This change was introduced as being responsive to the potential passage of Question K on the 2022 general election ballot which establishes term limits for Baltimore City elected officials.
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

Baltimore police pursuit ends in Owings Mills neighborhood

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Baltimore County police have as many as four people in custody after a pursuit that started in the city, SkyTeam 11 reported. Around 3:20 p.m. Friday, Baltimore City police officers got a hit on the license plate of a stolen vehicle at Edmondson Avenue at Franklin Street.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
Wbaltv.com

Baltimore reaches $537M settlement with Monsanto over PCB contamination

The city of Baltimore announced that it will receive a portion of the $537.5 million settlement reached with the chemical manufacturer Monsanto and two associated companies. The settlement is from a nationwide class-action lawsuit over Polychlorinated Biphenyls (PCB) contamination in municipal water systems. PCBs are industrial chemicals that were used in electrical equipment and a wide range of other products from the 1930s until the 1970s, when they were banned by federal law.
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

Student found with gun at Carver Vocational-Technical High School

Authorities confiscated a gun from a student Thursday at Carver Vocational-Technical High School, a source told 11 News. Sources told 11 News that a 15-year-old Baltimore City student was taken into custody after administrators found a loaded 9-mm handgun inside his backpack. City school officials told 11 News on Friday...
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

Benefit hockey game to support Baltimore police Lt. Bill Shiflett, who was shot in line of duty

A benefit hockey game will be played in honor of a Baltimore City police officer who was shot three years ago and has returned to the hospital. Baltimore police Lt. Bill Shiflett was shot in the line of duty in July 2019, when he and fellow officers were called to the Man Alive Methadone Clinic for reports of an active shooter. Shiflett was shot in his lower abdomen under his bulletproof vest.
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

Police warn about dangerous 'Orbeez Challenge' trending on TikTok

Police departments across the country and in Maryland are warning people about a dangerous TikTok challenge that involves shooting at other people. As an increasing number of TikTok challenges go viral, some are causing children to put themselves and others in danger. From dancing to comedy trends, TikTok is typically...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
Wbaltv.com

Arrests made in string of robberies of ride-share passengers in Baltimore

Baltimore police said the first arrests have been made in connection to a string of robberies involving people posing as ride-share drivers. City police said they are investigating a string of robberies involving assailants using ride-share apps to carjack the drivers and then use the app to pick up victims and either rob them via Cash App or drive them to ATMs.
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

VA system assists homeless veterans through resource center

It is estimated tens of thousands of veterans nationwide are homeless. In the Baltimore area, hundreds of vets do not have a place to live. The Veteran Affairs Maryland Health Care System is hoping to fix that by going to where the homeless are. On a rainy Wednesday, social workers...
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

City Hall saves Mayor's Christmas Parade in Hampden from cancellation

For the first time in its 49-year history, the Mayor's Christmas Parade in Hampden almost didn't happen this year. The on-and-off again annual holiday tradition is on again -- and this time the show really will go on. The fits and starts of holding the annual event intensified 10 days ago when the mayor's office made a 5:30 a.m. phone call to parade organizers, saying they may have to reschedule because there are not enough police officers.
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

Anne Arundel County police rescue improbable wild animal after crash

FRIENDSHIP, Md. — Anne Arundel County police received an unusual call for help after a motorist struck a wild animal -- but it wasn't a deer. Anne Arundel County police Cpl. Brian Slattery and PFC Patrick Madera will not ever forget the unusual call for help they responded to late Sunday night after a barred owl was struck by a car on Fair Haven Road near the Calvert County line.
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
Wbaltv.com

Towson University's Kim Schatzel leaving after 7 years as president

TOWSON, Md. — Towson University President Kim Schatzel is leaving to become the president of the University of Louisville. The UofL Board of Trustees voted unanimously Wednesday to appoint Schatzel to become its 19th president, our sister station, WLKY, reports. Schatzel will start her new job on Feb. 1....
TOWSON, MD
Wbaltv.com

Elkton man among 4 dead in wrong-way crash on I-495 in Delaware

NEW CASTLE, Del. — Four people are dead after a head-on collision involving a wrong-way driver on Interstate 495 in Delaware, authorities said Thursday. Delaware State Police said the collision was reported around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday on I-495 near New Castle. Investigators said a Ford pickup truck driven by...
ELKTON, MD
Wbaltv.com

Pickleball venue coming to Baltimore County

TIMONIUM, Md. — A mother-daughter team enamored with pickleball -- an uber-popular sport that mixes tennis, Ping Pong and badminton -- is opening a 12,000-square-foot, year-round indoor venue in a Timonium business park. Bonny Gothier and her daughter, Alex Guerriere, and the rest of the Baltimore Pickleball Club LLC...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
Wbaltv.com

Two fast-casual restaurants to open in northern Baltimore County

TIMONIUM, Md. — Two fast-casual restaurants will open in a pair of developments on York Road in northern Baltimore County in the coming months. Tacos Way Hunt Valley will open in a 2,495-square-foot space at Yorkridge Center North at 10540 York Road in Cockeysville in December. Quickway Japanese Hibachi will open just down the road early next year in a 2,000-square-foot space at 1830 York Road in Yorkridge Center South in Timonium.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD

