Mayor Brandon Scott Wednesday vetoed a bill that would reduce elected officials' eligibility for a city pension from 12 years to eight. In the letter to Baltimore City Council President Nick Mosby, Scott said: "Enactment of City Council Bill 22-0292 would change the eligibility for active members of the Elected Officials Retirement System (EOS) from 12 years of service to 8 years of service. The EOS provides retirement benefits to all members of the City Council, the President of the City Council, the Comptroller, and the Mayor. This change was introduced as being responsive to the potential passage of Question K on the 2022 general election ballot which establishes term limits for Baltimore City elected officials.

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 2 DAYS AGO