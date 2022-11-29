Read full article on original website
Construction continues at Lewiston WellNow location
While waiting for a Small Business Saturday swag bag from the Niagara River Region Chamber of Commerce last weekend, people struck up conversations regarding the construction taking place across the street. A WellNow Urgent Care center is being built at 860 Center, right in between Lewiston Family Dental and the...
Christmas Walk begins in Lewiston
Village Recreation Department Director Brendan McDermott served as emcee Friday night at the tree-lighting ceremony ringing in Lewiston Christmas Walk weekend. The event was held at the Alphonso I. DiMino Memorial Band Shell at Academy Park. A large audience came out to watch performances by Lewiston Dance Center and the St. Peter R.C. School choir, munch on free doughnuts, peruse books from the Lewiston Public Library, and be entertained by “Wonderland Characters” The Grinch and Santa Claus.
The Chapel taking time with renovation of former Niagara Catholic site
Seeking to build what’s best for congregation, neighborhood. Though a new entrance and gathering space is not far from opening, and concrete has been poured for new outdoor spaces, it’s what’s not happening at The Chapel’s Niagara Falls campus that has taken on more significance. You...
Give thanks for good health by donating blood or platelets
Help patients relying on blood transfusions throughout the holidays. As many gather for Thanksgiving celebrations with family and friends, the American Red Cross urges donors to shake up their holiday traditions and plan a time to give blood or platelets in the coming weeks. Blood and platelet donations tend to...
Celebrate holidays at [email protected]'s community concert
Niagara University will celebrate the holidays with a community concert featuring performances by the university’s Danceline, Dancecrew and choir. The event, which will be held on Thursday, Dec. 8, from 1-3 p.m. at [email protected], 822 Cleveland Ave., Niagara Falls, is free and open to the public.
'Turkey Trot' supports Grand Island Neighbors Foundation
The Neighbors Foundation said it appreciates the generosity of the teachers, administrators, students and parents who donated food as part of the “Elementary School Turkey Trot” event that was held at the Grand Island High School Track on Nov. 5. Organizers said, “Through the generosity of the participants,...
3rd UPDATE: First responders battle Center Street fire in Village of Lewiston
Before 6:30 a.m. Wednesday, Lewiston fire companies were notified of flames coming from an electrical transformer in front of the two-story complex at 744, 746 and 748 Center St. Crews arrived on scene to find fire in the buildings, ultimately extending from the street level up through the roof. Utility companies were notified and cut off gas and electricity to mitigate further hazard or damage.
Ryan announces distribution of free home weatherization kits
New York State Sen. Sean Ryan announced his office will be offering free National Fuel weatherization kits at several Buffalo & Erie County Public Library branches next week. The kits, designed to help Western New Yorkers cut costs on heating bills this winter, were packaged by Goodwill of Western New York. Each kit contains window insulation shrink film, a heat and air deflector, vinyl foam weather seal, and electric outlet sealers, as well as a fact sheet with information about how to save money on energy costs.
Local Rotary clubs send relief supplies to Ukraine
The Rotary Club of Lewiston, NY and Niagara-on-the-Lake, in combination with local Rotary District 7090 – which includes over 70 Rotary clubs in Southern Ontario and Western New York – announced a $25,000 grant to aid the citizens of Ukraine. In September, local Rotarians applied to Rotary International...
BestSelf Behavioral Health, Park Edge Sweet Shoppe partner to support Child Advocacy Center
Proceeds from holiday-inspired treat will support critical services provided to children & families. Community-based behavioral health organization BestSelf Behavioral Health has partnered with Park Edge Sweet Shoppe for its third annual “Warm Hearts” promotion to benefit the Child Advocacy Center at BestSelf (CAC). This holiday season, Park Edge...
NCCC EMS program to offer state-of-the-art training
Through a $125,000 State University of New York grant funding award, the Niagara County Community College emergency medical services program is now able to provide instruction on an all-new, state-of-the-art AmbuMan Advanced training manikin as part of advanced life support course. This program innovation was made possible through the SUNY...
NCSO looking for person of interest in ATV thefts
The Niagara County Sheriff’s Office criminal investigation bureau is attempting to identify this individual, who may have been involved in the theft of two ATVs from the Ransomville area in early November. Those with any information on this male, or any other information, can contact the NCSO at 716-438-3407.
All-star crop of champions returning to 'Big R' in 2023
The Tezos All Star Circuit of Champions Sprint Cars will return to the Ransomville Speedway on Friday, July 7, 2023. Last season, Kokomo, Indiana’s Parker Price-Miller used a green-white-checkered restart to take the lead and win in a race that pocketed him $12,000. The race last season was the...
Mayor Brown joins American Medical Response to celebrate EMT graduates of award-winning 'Earn While You Learn' program
Buffalo is first EWYL program in nation to include formal class on DEI, ‘will serve as blueprint for other classes across the country’. Mayor Byron Brown on Tuesday joined American Medical Response at the graduation of 13 new emergency medical technicians. The EMTs are graduates of AMR’s award-winning “Earn While You Learn” program. This graduating group was the first that included a formal class on diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI), which was taught by Buffalo’s chief diversity officer, Chantele Thompson.
New York LOTTO second-prize-winning ticket sold in Youngstown
Jackpot for Saturday's drawing is now $12.7 million. The New York Lottery announced a second-prize-winning ticket for the Nov. 30 New York LOTTO drawing was sold in Youngstown. The prize-winning ticket worth $87,982 was sold at the Rite Aid location on Lockport Street. The winning numbers for Wednesday’s New York...
Post-pandemic concert boom: Big stars head back on road, ticket competition is fierce
It’s time to twist the night away. It’s time for dancing in the moonlight. Concerts are back and it’s time to lose yourself in the music. The coronavirus put an end to live performances starting in 2020, since it was difficult to social distance, and large groups of people were strongly discouraged. Now, more and more artists have announced their world tour dates and fans are getting excited.
