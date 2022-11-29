New York State Sen. Sean Ryan announced his office will be offering free National Fuel weatherization kits at several Buffalo & Erie County Public Library branches next week. The kits, designed to help Western New Yorkers cut costs on heating bills this winter, were packaged by Goodwill of Western New York. Each kit contains window insulation shrink film, a heat and air deflector, vinyl foam weather seal, and electric outlet sealers, as well as a fact sheet with information about how to save money on energy costs.

BUFFALO, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO