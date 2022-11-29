ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lewisburg, PA

Newswatch 16

Opening day for Jack Frost Mountain Resort

CARBON COUNTY, Pa. — Ski season is officially underway in Carbon County. Newswatch 16 stopped by Jack Frost Mountain Resort near White Haven Friday afternoon, which just opened for its 50th anniversary season. The resort recently installed new chairlifts and renovated its rental and retail shops. Despite the cold...
CARBON COUNTY, PA
WNEP-TV 16

Talkback 16: Beam me up, Scotty!

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — In this edition of Talkback 16, there are comments about wardrobe choices, Ranger, and some beef between callers. But first, there's a comment about certifying the election in Luzerne County. If you like Talkback, you'll love Talkback Feedback. Check it out on YouTube.
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
familyfunpa.com

Joy Through the Grove Returns to Knoebels in Elysburg

When the summer excitement and thrill of roller coasters come to a close, Knoebels transforms their amusement park and campground resort into a winter wonderland of lights and sights. Joy Through the Grove, a drive-through light experience, is a truly spectacular holiday tradition you'll want to see with your family.
ELYSBURG, PA
Newswatch 16

Amazon gives back to children's hospital

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — The Amazon fulfillment center in Hazle Township is bustling, getting items out the door to make their way to distribution centers all over the map as people are doing their holiday shopping. "We had our biggest Black Friday ever, our biggest Prime Day ever, so...
HAZLE TOWNSHIP, PA
Newswatch 16

Enjoy 'Joy Through the Grove' at Knoebels

ELYSBURG, Pa. — No rides are running at Knoebels Amusement Resort, but the park near Elysburg is busy with activity. "Joy Through the Grove" opened this past weekend for the third straight year. "It's still in its early stages, its infancy, but it's growing, and we've added a lot...
ELYSBURG, PA
Newswatch 16

100,000 Christmas lights shine in Schuylkill County

TUSCARORA, Pa. — Over 100,000 Christmas lights fill a development in Schuylkill County. Frank Fabrizio has been working on this display in Brockton since August, building the light fixtures by hand. The Fabrizo family has made their neighborhood Christmas light display a tradition. "The year after my father passed...
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Fireball in the sky—or meteor?—captured on local security camera

A local security camera in Muncy, Pennsylvania was able to capture the exact moment a large ball of light went hurdling across the sky. The video posted to the "Lycoming County Past, Present, & Future" Facebook page can be seen below. According to multiple reports, the fireball was seen, or captured on camera, in over twelve states now. Most of the reported sightings of the possible meteor were in parts of Canada and throughout the eastern United States, including this video from Virginia below. For the full story and more information on the meteor, click here.
MUNCY, PA
Newswatch 16

Chip eating contest held at Sabatini's

EXETER, Pa. — Middleswarth chips are a staple in our area, and on Saturday, a contest was held in Luzerne County to see who could eat the most. It was the 7th annual Northeast Snacks Middleswarth Potato Chip Eating Contest. 25 potato chip enthusiasts came to Sabatini's on Wyoming...
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
pahomepage.com

Eye Care Specialists | 11/29/22 Pa Live!

Lycoming County United Way helping out on GivingTuesday. Lycoming County United Way helping out on GivingTuesday. ‘Winter Warrior Warmup’ sock drive for veterans. 1920s theater in Williamsport to receive renovations. 1920s theater in Williamsport to receive renovations. Amazon smile, helps give back while you shop. Amazon smile, helps give...
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Cops save Christmas — Stolen decorations recovered

LYCOMING COUNTY, Pa. — Heather Duitch of Williamsport walked outside Sunday morning and noticed something was wrong. Her vintage Christmas blow molds were missing. "Noticed everything was gone. We had thought maybe some lights were out because things looked off, but we come to find out six of our blow molds stolen out of our yard," said Duitch.
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
Newswatch 16

Kicking off Winterfest at Bloomsburg Fairgrounds

BLOOMSBURG, Pa. — The buildings at the Bloomsburg Fairgrounds have been transformed into a winter wonderland for Winterfest in Columbia County. "Winterfest is a vendor event where people can come do their Christmas shopping, but we are also having a ton of entertainment this year; we have something for the whole family," said Leighann Hunter, Winterfest Committee.
BLOOMSBURG, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Grinch caught! Local news story leads to recovery of stolen blow mold decorations

Old Lycoming Township, Pa. — The Christmas magic returned for several children in Williamsport when their beloved holiday blow molds were recovered Wednesday. The recovery of the blow molds and arrest of two suspects came less than a day after Northcentralpa.com published an article about the recent theft of the holiday decorations. Two South Williamsport residents were arrested and charged for the thefts, which had occurred in South Williamsport, Williamsport, Montoursville, and surrounding areas in recent weeks. ...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
Newswatch 16

Newswatch 16

