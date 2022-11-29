Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Ponduce Farms in Elysburg is a Christmas Wonderlandfamilyfunpa.comElysburg, PA
Joy Through the Grove Returns to Knoebels in Elysburgfamilyfunpa.comElysburg, PA
This Pennsylvania Christmas Market is a Must-VisitTravel MavenMifflinburg, PA
Women’s Soccer: Sears scores 107th-minute winner as No. 6 Buckeyes beat Bucknell 1-0, advance to the second round of NCAA TournamentThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Soccer: No. 6 Buckeyes to face Bucknell in first round of NCAA TournamentThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
Opening day for Jack Frost Mountain Resort
CARBON COUNTY, Pa. — Ski season is officially underway in Carbon County. Newswatch 16 stopped by Jack Frost Mountain Resort near White Haven Friday afternoon, which just opened for its 50th anniversary season. The resort recently installed new chairlifts and renovated its rental and retail shops. Despite the cold...
WNEP-TV 16
Talkback 16: Beam me up, Scotty!
PENNSYLVANIA, USA — In this edition of Talkback 16, there are comments about wardrobe choices, Ranger, and some beef between callers. But first, there's a comment about certifying the election in Luzerne County. If you like Talkback, you'll love Talkback Feedback. Check it out on YouTube.
Joy Through the Grove Returns to Knoebels in Elysburg
When the summer excitement and thrill of roller coasters come to a close, Knoebels transforms their amusement park and campground resort into a winter wonderland of lights and sights. Joy Through the Grove, a drive-through light experience, is a truly spectacular holiday tradition you'll want to see with your family.
Amazon gives back to children's hospital
LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — The Amazon fulfillment center in Hazle Township is bustling, getting items out the door to make their way to distribution centers all over the map as people are doing their holiday shopping. "We had our biggest Black Friday ever, our biggest Prime Day ever, so...
Enjoy 'Joy Through the Grove' at Knoebels
ELYSBURG, Pa. — No rides are running at Knoebels Amusement Resort, but the park near Elysburg is busy with activity. "Joy Through the Grove" opened this past weekend for the third straight year. "It's still in its early stages, its infancy, but it's growing, and we've added a lot...
Former school building in Washingtonville getting new life
WASHINGTONVILLE, Pa. — If you've been to Washingtonville in the last 92 years, you may have seen the DeLong Memorial School. It was built in 1930 by Frank DeLong, a local inventor. "1930 through the late 1970s, and then it served a variety of purposes after that up until...
100,000 Christmas lights shine in Schuylkill County
TUSCARORA, Pa. — Over 100,000 Christmas lights fill a development in Schuylkill County. Frank Fabrizio has been working on this display in Brockton since August, building the light fixtures by hand. The Fabrizo family has made their neighborhood Christmas light display a tradition. "The year after my father passed...
Fireball in the sky—or meteor?—captured on local security camera
A local security camera in Muncy, Pennsylvania was able to capture the exact moment a large ball of light went hurdling across the sky. The video posted to the "Lycoming County Past, Present, & Future" Facebook page can be seen below. According to multiple reports, the fireball was seen, or captured on camera, in over twelve states now. Most of the reported sightings of the possible meteor were in parts of Canada and throughout the eastern United States, including this video from Virginia below. For the full story and more information on the meteor, click here.
Local educator is a finalist for Pennsylvania Teacher of the Year
JERSEY SHORE, Pa. — Brooke Menzen is an English teacher at Jersey Shore Area High School. She has been teaching for just over a decade. "It actually goes back to my teachers here at Jersey Shore High School, and I saw their passion for teaching and how much change they were making, and I decided my senior year to become a teacher," said Menzen.
Chip eating contest held at Sabatini's
EXETER, Pa. — Middleswarth chips are a staple in our area, and on Saturday, a contest was held in Luzerne County to see who could eat the most. It was the 7th annual Northeast Snacks Middleswarth Potato Chip Eating Contest. 25 potato chip enthusiasts came to Sabatini's on Wyoming...
WNEP-TV 16
Schuylkill County Grinch gives back for Christmas
The Grinch of Schuylkill County has returned. But this Grinch isn't looking to steal Christmas at all, but rather give Christmas to kids in need.
Thieves steal $3,000 from gaming machines in Minersville
MINERSVILLE, Pa. — Main Street Sandwich Shop on Sunbury Street has called Minersville home for the past 35 years. But around 3 a.m., a portion of the store was turned upside down. “I got the phone call this morning from my son. He was driving through, and he'd seen...
Elf on the Shelf hunt boosts business in Schuylkill County
TAMAQUA, Pa. — When brothers David and Isaac Brimmer walked into the Tamaqua Public Library, they found a new addition to the children's section. “So when I walked in, I was trying to find a book, and then I looked up and went, 'Mom! There's an Elf on the Shelf here!'” said Isaac Brimmer from Tamaqua.
pahomepage.com
Eye Care Specialists | 11/29/22 Pa Live!
Lycoming County United Way helping out on GivingTuesday. Lycoming County United Way helping out on GivingTuesday. ‘Winter Warrior Warmup’ sock drive for veterans. 1920s theater in Williamsport to receive renovations. 1920s theater in Williamsport to receive renovations. Amazon smile, helps give back while you shop. Amazon smile, helps give...
Man arrested, dogs found in filthy conditions in Schuylkill County
MAHANOY CITY, Pa. — Humane officers removed eight dogs from a home on South Main Street in Mahanoy City on Friday. The animals were scared and skinny as they were loaded up into crates. Humane Officer Dana Mansell says she was shocked when she saw the dogs and how...
Annual Christmas in Conyngham set for December 3
Update: Christmas in Conyngham activities will take place rain, snow, or shine. The parade route will be shortened to accommodate for Saturday's weather forecast and all vendors will now be set up in the CVCO gymnasium.
How you can help a struggling mother — Adopt A Single Mom
LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — The Adopt A Single Mom project is now in its sixth season, taking nominations of hard-working single mothers and providing them with gifts for Christmas morning. "Largest philanthropic outreach of the year is what we're doing right now — our Christmas gift drive. It's very...
Cops save Christmas — Stolen decorations recovered
LYCOMING COUNTY, Pa. — Heather Duitch of Williamsport walked outside Sunday morning and noticed something was wrong. Her vintage Christmas blow molds were missing. "Noticed everything was gone. We had thought maybe some lights were out because things looked off, but we come to find out six of our blow molds stolen out of our yard," said Duitch.
Kicking off Winterfest at Bloomsburg Fairgrounds
BLOOMSBURG, Pa. — The buildings at the Bloomsburg Fairgrounds have been transformed into a winter wonderland for Winterfest in Columbia County. "Winterfest is a vendor event where people can come do their Christmas shopping, but we are also having a ton of entertainment this year; we have something for the whole family," said Leighann Hunter, Winterfest Committee.
Grinch caught! Local news story leads to recovery of stolen blow mold decorations
Old Lycoming Township, Pa. — The Christmas magic returned for several children in Williamsport when their beloved holiday blow molds were recovered Wednesday. The recovery of the blow molds and arrest of two suspects came less than a day after Northcentralpa.com published an article about the recent theft of the holiday decorations. Two South Williamsport residents were arrested and charged for the thefts, which had occurred in South Williamsport, Williamsport, Montoursville, and surrounding areas in recent weeks. ...
Newswatch 16
Wilkes-Barre Scranton, PA
35K+
Followers
14K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT
Wilkes-Barre local newshttps://www.wnep.com/
Comments / 0