Cyber Monday laptop deal: This MSI gaming laptop is seriously just $450 right now

By Tony Polanco
 3 days ago

Cyber Monday deals may be dwindling down but the best post-Cyber Monday laptop deals right now are still going strong. To that end, we’ve found a solid gaming laptop for under $500 that’s worth your consideration.

Walmart is selling the MSI GF63 Thin for $449 . This gaming laptop normally sells for $599, which means you’ll save $150 thanks to this sale. The MSI GF63 doesn’t have specs on par with those of the best gaming laptops , but it should pack enough power to let you play most modern titles at low to mid settings.

MSI GF63 Thin: was $599 now $449 @ Walmart
This MSI GF63 Thin features an 11th gen Intel Core i5-11400H CPU, and Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 Max-Q GPU, 8GB of RAM, 256GB of SSD storage and a 15.6-inch 1080p display. View Deal

This particular configuration features an 11th gen Intel Core i5-11400H processor, and Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 Max-Q mobile GPU, 8GB of RAM and 256GB of SSD storage. It also has a 15.6-inch 1080p display.

The 15.6-inch screen is a bit of a trade-off. While such a large display is great, it tops out at 1080p. 1440p would have been preferable, but considering the laptop’s modest specs, displaying higher resolutions would have been too taxing. However, 1080p should suffice for content streamed from YouTube or Netflix .

As we said, this configuration’s specs aren’t exactly impressive when compared to other gaming laptops. But if you’re on a budget and simply want something to play your Steam games on, then you’re probably not overly concerned with high-end specs. And since this MSI GF63 Thin is so cheap, you might have extra money for one of the best external hard drives if you want more storage space.

It’s not every day you come across gaming laptops this cheap. So if you’re on a tight budget or perhaps are relatively new to the world of PC gaming, this MSI GF63 Thin isn’t such a bad deal. If you fall into the latter category, this laptop can show you what PC gaming is all about until you’re ready to graduate to a beefier laptop or perhaps one of the best gaming PCs .

For most post-Cyber Monday deals, be sure to check out our Cyber Monday live blog .

Putting consumer goals and ambitions first, providing the information and tools to help everyone find great products easily and solving problems when they arise, Tom’s Guide is the destination for all things consumer tech and beyond.

