Read full article on original website
Related
Marvel’s Nate Moore Shoots Down Idea Of Stand-Alone Namor Film
It does not appear that Tenoch Huerta’s character, Namor, will star in a stand-alone Marvel film anytime soon. In a recent interview with The Wrap, Marvel’s Nate Moore explained that Namor has run into many of the problems that the Hulk has. Currently, Universal Pictures owns the rights to both characters. As a result, Marvel is able to use them in films, but they are not allowed to have their own films or appear alone in marketing materials under most circumstances.
Marvel Debuts The ‘Guardians Of The Galaxy Volume 3’ Trailer
Surprise! Marvel has unleashed the first Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 3 trailer. Starring Chris Pratt, Dave Bautista and Zoe Saldana, the film is set to hit theaters on May 5, 2023. “Still reeling from the loss of Gamora, Peter Quill rallies his team to defend the universe and one...
msn.com
The tragic death of actor Clarence Gilyard (Die Hard, Walker Texas Ranger) at 66
Slide 1 of 16: Clarence Gilyard Jr., the partner of Chuck Norris in 'Walker, Texas Ranger,' passed away at the age of 66. The movie and TV star worked as an acting professor in his last years, building on his vast experiences in Hollywood. Hollywood and academia say goodbye to...
Harrison Ford Returns In The ‘Indiana Jones And The Dial Of Destiny’ Trailer
It is safe to say that today is the day of the major movie trailer release. Not only did Marvel unleash the Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 3 trailer, but Lucas Film has also shared the first look at Indiana Jones and the Dial of the Destiny. Starring Harrison Ford, the Indiana Jones saga continues as the hero archaeologist takes on a new challenge.
Review Roundup: Here’s What Everyone Is Saying About Will Smith’s New Movie, ‘Emancipation’
Where To Watch: In Theaters (December 2) | Apple TV+ (December 9) Starring: Will Smith, Ben Foster, Mustafa Shakir, Steven Ogg, Charmaine Bingwa. Description: Emancipation tells the triumphant story of Peter (Will Smith), a man who escapes from slavery, relying on his wits, unwavering faith and deep love for his family to evade cold-blooded hunters and the unforgiving swamps of Louisiana on his quest for freedom. The film is inspired by the 1863 photos of “Whipped Peter,” taken during a Union Army medical examination, that first appeared in Harper’s Weekly. One image, known as “The Scourged Back,” which shows Peter’s bare back mutilated by a whipping delivered by his enslavers, ultimately contributed to growing public opposition to slavery.
The Daily Advance
Shirrel Rhoades: Holiday classics, old and new, still worth watching
Key West’s Tropic Cinema is now showing a series of films that it calls Holidays at the Tropic. Among them are Ernst Lubitsch’s “The Shop Around the Corner” (1940) and Nora Ephron’s “You’ve Got Mail” (1998) — essentially the same movie, the second a remake. These two feel-good romances pretty much have the same plot, the letter-writing in the first updated to emails in the second. ...
Dwayne Johnson Calls Henry Cavill ‘The Greatest’ To Play The Role Of Superman
This year, Dwayne Johnson stepped into a new realm — superhero films. Just a few months ago, Johnson made his debut as Black Adam alongside Aldis Hodge’s Hawkman. The film also featured the world’s most iconic superhero — Superman. However, Johnson says that bringing Henry Cavill was more difficult than he had previously anticipated. In fact, the star actor claims that Warner Bros. “inexplicably and inexcusably” attempted to keep Cavill’s Superman out of the film.
Lionsgate Sets Release Date For Tim Story’s ‘The Blackening’
Directed by Tim Story, Lionsgate’s The Blackening will debut in theaters on June 16, 2023. Written by Tracy Oliver and Dewayne Perkins, the horror-comedy will explore the intersections of race, class, horror and more. “Seven black friends who go away for the weekend only to find themselves trapped in...
James Gunn Confirms DC Universe Will Be Connected Through Films, Television & Video Games
DC Films Co-CEO James Gunn has offered fans a bit of good news via Twitter. Recently, Gunn informed fans that the DC Universe would not only be connected through film, but will also include connected television shows and video games in the future. “James Gunn, are you and your partner...
Metro Boomin’ Drops ‘Heroes & Villains’
Metro Boomin’ has released his sophomore album, Heroes & Villains. The 15-track project features a star-studded lineup, including Future, Chris Brown, 21 Savage, Young Nudy, Travis Scott and Mustafa. Heroes & Villains follows the Atlanta producer’s 2018 album, Not All Heroes Wear Capes. Similar to his second effort, Not...
The Weeknd Teases The Next Leg Of The ‘After Hours’ Tour
The Weeknd has spent the last few months touring North America. Beginning July 14, he’s sold out venues such as MetLife Stadium, Ford Field, Soldier Field, Mercedes-Benz Stadium and Allegiant Stadium, Most recently, he celebrated Thanksgiving by putting on back-to-back sold-out shows in Los Angeles, California at SoFi Stadium. Simply put, he’s a superstar. Now, he hopes to take his act overseas.
Mariah Carey To Help Produce Broadway Musical Comedy, ‘Some Like It Hot’
Mariah Carey may be moving one step closer to grabbing a Tony Award. Deadline has revealed that the chart-topping musician has boarded the production team of the Broadway musical comedy, Some Like It Hot. “When Neil Meron shared this new take on the beloved film,” Carey said in a statement,...
Will Smith Replies To Detractors Who Reject His Comeback Following Oscars Slap: ‘I Completely Understand’
For the first time since the 94th Academy Awards, actor Will Smith is hitting the media trail in promotion of his upcoming film, Emancipation. During a recent interview with the talented Kevin McCarthy of FOX 5 in Washington, D.C., Will Smith was asked about the infamous incident that occurred at the 94th Academy Awards. Specifically, McCarthy was curious to learn what Smith would say to those who feel he is coming back into the spotlight too quickly after the debacle. Without hesitation, Smith said that he understands how people may feel about him returning to the Hollywood spotlight.
Issa Rae Partners With Walmart To Uplift Black Content Creators
Issa Rae’s HOORAE Media has partnered with Walmart to launch the Black & Unlimited Digital Development Program. The newly launched initiative will provide Black content creators from all walks of life with the tools needed to succeed in their highly-competitive fields. “HOORAE is proud to partner with Walmart to...
Keke Palmer Hints At Potential Role In ‘Sister Act III’
It appears that Keke Palmer has landed her next major role. In a recent interview with Palmer insinuated that she may appear in Sister Act III with Queen Latifah. “I love that the rumors about me become so good that they become true,” she told Hollywood Life. “I’m gonna...
Steven Spielberg Tests Positive For COVID-19
Legendary director Steven Spielberg was unable to attend the 2022 Gotham Independent Film Awards on Tuesday in New York, New York after testing positive for COVID-19. Actor Paul Dano delivered the unfortunate news while paying tribute to Michelle Williams at the aforementioned awards ceremony. “Michelle said, ‘I remember just driving...
That 90’s Show: Netflix Shares First Trailer For ‘That 70’s Show’ Spinoff
They’re heading back to Point Place! There’s just one major difference. Nearly twenty years have passed since the original cast of characters left town. Therefore, Netflix has aptly titled the sitcom’s spinoff venture, That 90’s Show. “Welcome back to your favorite basement. Same Formans, new friends,”...
defpen
New York City, NY
6K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Online lifestyle magazine for music, sports, fashion, movies, tv, food, tech, travel, & more.https://www.defpen.com
Comments / 0