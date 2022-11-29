ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

GOP Leaders in Florida Legislature Agree, Changing Florida Law to Ease Governor's Possible Presidential Bid Is a "Good Idea"

By WQCS
wqcs.org
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Comments / 19

Anita Bianchi Cooper
2d ago

Of course they think it’s a good idea. They are doing exactly what the governor wants. He wants to run for president but not lose his cushy job as governor when he loses in the primary!

Reply
7
Cleo Miles
2d ago

Funny how the Laws can be Changed to Suit Certain People !!!!!! And if that’s the case , let’s make more Changes!💜

Reply
8
Rickey McClung
2d ago

they must not have any kind of confidence in our lieutenant governor then..... ronnie needs to play by the rules that are in place now.... he's losing national confidence people see what he is doing here and put him spot on with the ideals of the orange clown

Reply
4
