petapixel.com
Reikan’s FoCal Mobile Brings Autofocus Calibration to Smartphones
Reikan, the company behind the FoCal automatic lens calibration tool, is bringing its technology to smartphones with the FoCal Mobile app. FoCal says it released its desktop calibration software almost 10 years ago with the goal of bringing fully automatic autofocus calibration to Canon EOS 5D Mark II and EOS 7D cameras, running only on Windows computers. Since then, the company has expanded its support to include almost 60 Nikon and Canon cameras including the latest Nikon Z mirrorless cameras and it also runs on both Windows and macOS. The company has also expanded its feature set to more than just calibration.
Meike Introduces a 25mm f/0.95 Lens for APS-C Cameras
Meike has announced a new 25mm f/0.95 manual focus lens for multiple APS-C camera mounts. The $370 optic is currently available for Sony E mount, with the promise of Fujifilm X, Canon EOS M and RF, and Micro Four Thirds coming next month. The new 25mm f/0.95 has a 35mm...
Ilford Kentmere Pan 100 and 400 Films Now Available in 120 Format
Harman Technologies, the company that manufactures Ilford-brand film, has announced that the Ilford Photo Kentmere Pan 100 and Pan 400 films are now available in 120 format. Kentmere Pan 100 and Pan 400 were already available for 35mm film cameras, but Ilford Photo is now making them available in 120 format as well.
Ep. 375: Don’t Be a Firmware Guinea Pig – and more
Episode 375 of the PetaPixel Photography Podcast. Download MP3 – Subscribe via iTunes, Google Play, email or RSS!. If you subscribe to the PetaPixel Photography Podcast in iTunes, please take a moment to rate and review us and help us move up in the rankings so others interested in photography may find us.
What is a Low-Pass Filter and How Does it Work?
Most digital cameras from the 2000s and 2010s are equipped with an optical element called an optical low-pass filter (OLPF), also known as an anti-aliasing (AA) or blur filter. As the name “filter” suggests, this optical element filters out some information coming from the imaged scene. Unlike an...
TikTokers are Obsessing Over the iPhone 3GS Camera from 2009
There is a camera that is making an unexpected comeback with Generation Z users on social media. With a 3-megapixel resolution and no flash, the 2009 iPhone 3GS is experiencing a renaissance. Apple may have released an upgraded 48-megapixel main camera on the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max this...
Ricoh May Withdraw or Sell Multiple Businesses to Increase Profitability
Ricoh is set to evaluate its many business segments and determine which it will withdraw from or attempt to sell as it aims to increase its return on investment in the 2023 fiscal year. According to a report from the Japanese publication Newswitch (Nikkan Kogyo Shimbun), spotted by Digicame-Info, Ricoh’s...
HEIPI Tripod Now on IndieGoGo Despite Raising $1M on Kickstarter
HEIPI raised over $1 million through a successful campaign on Kickstarter earlier this month for its new lightweight 3-in-1 Travel Tripod, but that success doesn’t appear to be enough as the company has gone to IndieGoGo in search of more investment. The HEIPI Travel Tripod saw explosive success from...
