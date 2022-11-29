ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hendersonville, NC

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

iheart.com

Wildfire Grows to 700 Acres, Paper Mill Union Rejcts Contract

(Haywood County, NC) -- A wildfire in western North Carolina is growing. The blaze near Harmon Den in Haywood County had grown to 700-acres as of Wednesday, but firefighters are putting in major work to control it. A crew of close to 100 has contained 40-percent of the wildfire. Rain has helped ease the intensity of the flames.
HAYWOOD COUNTY, NC
qcexclusive.com

Forest City NC Christmas: Where the Holidays Come Alive

When someone pictures an idyllic town set in the Western Carolinas, there’s a lot that can pass through their mind. They might think of the sprawling mountains and perfectly scattered trees. They might think of a bustling downtown filled with local shops and patrons, all enjoying the luxury of a slow-paced day. Or, maybe they simply imagine a close-knit community that supports each other by celebrating the year’s special moments. This is what a Forest City NC Christmas is like.
FOREST CITY, NC
Mountain Xpress

From Asheville Watchdog: 3 dead bears found in Woodfin; mutilated for parts, or poached for meat?

The remains of three bears found in Woodfin — possibly a mother and two cubs — highlight a serious problem with poaching in the mountains, a bear advocacy group says. The N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission said the case may be the result of poaching, but its investigation is ongoing. Poaching is a serious problem in the mountains, Wildlife Resources Sgt. Brandon Bryson said, but hunters also sometimes just dump carcasses.
ASHEVILLE, NC
WYFF4.com

52nd annual Holiday Fair in Greenville, South Carolina

GREENVILLE, S.C. — If you are looking for Christmas gifts of all kinds, make sure to check out the 54th annual Holiday Fair in Greenville. It takes place Thursday through Saturday at the Greenville Convention Center. Thursday, Dec. 1: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2: 10 a.m....
GREENVILLE, SC
wspa.com

Ingles Open Road: Boyd Mountain Christmas Tree Farm

I’m Chris Bainbridge, and I love the Carolinas. This is an amazing place to find adventure in all shapes and sizes – even in our changing world. Ingles sent me on a mission to bring you the very best of what our beautiful home has to offer – food, fun, nature, music, and more… all affordable, and all out of the ordinary. This is The Ingles Open Road.
WAYNESVILLE, NC
WBTV

GRAPHIC: Bears dismembered in NC, investigation underway

WOODFIN, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission is investigating after the bodies of three bears were found on private property in Woodfin on Wednesday. Officers said the bear carcasses were dismembered and so much meat was removed that they cannot determine the bears’ weight or cause...
WOODFIN, NC
wsop.com

A SUCCESSFUL RETURN TO CHEROKEE IS HIGHLIGHTED BY RECORD BREAKING NUMBERS

Cherokee, North Carolina (1 December 2022) - The World Series of Poker Circuit is back at Harrah's Cherokee for the second time this Circuit season, with 17 gold rings awarded between November 24th - December 5th. Action kicked-off on Thanksgiving Day and seven players have already claimed gold, with 10...
CHEROKEE, NC
Smoky Mountain News

Searching for Boomer Inn

Readers are now likely to be searching their own minds for the meaning of the term “boomer inn.” Could it be a hotel or boarding house? Maybe the name is associated with the generation of people known as baby boomers following World War II. Then again, it might...
HAYWOOD COUNTY, NC
livability.com

Why Asheville, NC, is a Great Place to Live

Home, sweet home! Asheville rolls out the welcome mat to new residents and has excellent amenities. Asheville is the kind of place locals never want to leave, and visitors frequently decide to make it their home. More than a vacation destination for craft beer and outdoor enthusiasts, this thriving city is exploding with career opportunities and a relaxed, artsy vibe with loads of quality-of-life assets to go around, regardless of what you’re looking for.
ASHEVILLE, NC
ourlocalcommunityonline.com

High Peaks Leads Lake James Stroll Dec. 15

Join the NC High Peaks Trail Association on Thursday, Dec. 15 for a pleasant hike at Lake James near Marion. The jaunt will feature visits to three historic cemeteries in the park. The approximately 4-mile hike is rated as easy to moderate as it will mostly follow level, graded trails...
MARION, NC
FOX Carolina

NC horse tests positive for equine infectious anemia

RALEIGH, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - Officials with the N.C. Department of Agriculture & Consumer Services (NCDA) said a horse in North Carolina tested positive for equine infectious anemia (EIA). According to officials, a horse in Henderson County was also tested and officials are waiting for results. Officials said the horse...
SURRY COUNTY, NC
WSPA 7News

Let’s Eat at Soulisa’s Fine Thai Dining in Landrum

Landrum, S.C. (WSPA) – Authentic Thai food, a specialty sushi menu and a large selection of cocktails are what you can expect at Soulisa’s Fine Thai Dining. The restaurant opened in 2012 in Tryon. In May 2014, the location moved to 208 East Rutherford Street in Landrum. Owners Mike and Joy Southern pride themselves on […]
LANDRUM, SC
