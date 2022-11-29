Read full article on original website
Our stay at The Bromfield Inn, a stunning bed and breakfast in Brevard, North CarolinaCarlee Alexandria: Travel and Lifestyle BloggerBrevard, NC
Two NC Cities Were Named the “Best Places To Enjoy Your Retirement” in AmericaKennardo G. JamesPinehurst, NC
Chef Benjamin Epicure Is on the Way to North Carolina’s First Michelin StarDiana BernardoAsheville, NC
2022 Asheville Championship on 11/11 and 11/13Adrian HolmanAsheville, NC
Wildfire Grows to 700 Acres, Paper Mill Union Rejcts Contract
(Haywood County, NC) -- A wildfire in western North Carolina is growing. The blaze near Harmon Den in Haywood County had grown to 700-acres as of Wednesday, but firefighters are putting in major work to control it. A crew of close to 100 has contained 40-percent of the wildfire. Rain has helped ease the intensity of the flames.
qcexclusive.com
Forest City NC Christmas: Where the Holidays Come Alive
When someone pictures an idyllic town set in the Western Carolinas, there’s a lot that can pass through their mind. They might think of the sprawling mountains and perfectly scattered trees. They might think of a bustling downtown filled with local shops and patrons, all enjoying the luxury of a slow-paced day. Or, maybe they simply imagine a close-knit community that supports each other by celebrating the year’s special moments. This is what a Forest City NC Christmas is like.
Mountain Xpress
From Asheville Watchdog: 3 dead bears found in Woodfin; mutilated for parts, or poached for meat?
The remains of three bears found in Woodfin — possibly a mother and two cubs — highlight a serious problem with poaching in the mountains, a bear advocacy group says. The N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission said the case may be the result of poaching, but its investigation is ongoing. Poaching is a serious problem in the mountains, Wildlife Resources Sgt. Brandon Bryson said, but hunters also sometimes just dump carcasses.
WYFF4.com
52nd annual Holiday Fair in Greenville, South Carolina
GREENVILLE, S.C. — If you are looking for Christmas gifts of all kinds, make sure to check out the 54th annual Holiday Fair in Greenville. It takes place Thursday through Saturday at the Greenville Convention Center. Thursday, Dec. 1: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2: 10 a.m....
wspa.com
Ingles Open Road: Boyd Mountain Christmas Tree Farm
I’m Chris Bainbridge, and I love the Carolinas. This is an amazing place to find adventure in all shapes and sizes – even in our changing world. Ingles sent me on a mission to bring you the very best of what our beautiful home has to offer – food, fun, nature, music, and more… all affordable, and all out of the ordinary. This is The Ingles Open Road.
WBTV
GRAPHIC: Bears dismembered in NC, investigation underway
WOODFIN, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission is investigating after the bodies of three bears were found on private property in Woodfin on Wednesday. Officers said the bear carcasses were dismembered and so much meat was removed that they cannot determine the bears’ weight or cause...
Another North Carolina school placed on lockdown following hoax active shooter call
A North Carolina school was placed on lockdown Thursday following a hoax active shooter call.
itinyhouses.com
28′ Tiny House in NC is NOAH Certified, Packed with Appliances
Featuring a modern, open design and strategically located in a friendly tiny home community in North Carolina, this 28’ tiny house has what it takes to be the tiny space of your dreams. Sized just right and offering 364 sq ft of space, this comfortable tiny house is a...
wsop.com
A SUCCESSFUL RETURN TO CHEROKEE IS HIGHLIGHTED BY RECORD BREAKING NUMBERS
Cherokee, North Carolina (1 December 2022) - The World Series of Poker Circuit is back at Harrah's Cherokee for the second time this Circuit season, with 17 gold rings awarded between November 24th - December 5th. Action kicked-off on Thanksgiving Day and seven players have already claimed gold, with 10...
South Carolina restaurants accused of illegally keeping cash, tips from workers
Investigators say several Upstate Japanese restaurants illegally kept tips and paid cooks a fixed salary for all hours worked, including overtime, according to a press release from the US Department of Labor.
Bond denied for woman accused of deadly stabbing in Upstate
Bond was denied for a woman who is accused of stabbing a man to death in October in Oconee County.
greenvillejournal.com
Greenville mother conquers Swamp Rabbit Trail with wheelchair-bound daughter
In mid-November, Greenville resident Jane Hart completed all 22 miles of the Prisma Health Swamp Rabbit Trail with her daughter, Grayson, who is wheelchair-bound. Grayson has a rare genetic disorder called STXBP1, which causes her to have seizures and muscle spasms. She is also nonverbal. A lifelong fan of nature.
WYFF4.com
Luxury, multi-million-dollar home sale breaks record for Cliffs communities
ARDEN, N.C. — This content is imported from YouTube. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site. A Cliffs home has broken a record for the highest-selling property ever in the group...
Smoky Mountain News
Searching for Boomer Inn
Readers are now likely to be searching their own minds for the meaning of the term “boomer inn.” Could it be a hotel or boarding house? Maybe the name is associated with the generation of people known as baby boomers following World War II. Then again, it might...
livability.com
Why Asheville, NC, is a Great Place to Live
Home, sweet home! Asheville rolls out the welcome mat to new residents and has excellent amenities. Asheville is the kind of place locals never want to leave, and visitors frequently decide to make it their home. More than a vacation destination for craft beer and outdoor enthusiasts, this thriving city is exploding with career opportunities and a relaxed, artsy vibe with loads of quality-of-life assets to go around, regardless of what you’re looking for.
ourlocalcommunityonline.com
High Peaks Leads Lake James Stroll Dec. 15
Join the NC High Peaks Trail Association on Thursday, Dec. 15 for a pleasant hike at Lake James near Marion. The jaunt will feature visits to three historic cemeteries in the park. The approximately 4-mile hike is rated as easy to moderate as it will mostly follow level, graded trails...
FOX Carolina
NC horse tests positive for equine infectious anemia
RALEIGH, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - Officials with the N.C. Department of Agriculture & Consumer Services (NCDA) said a horse in North Carolina tested positive for equine infectious anemia (EIA). According to officials, a horse in Henderson County was also tested and officials are waiting for results. Officials said the horse...
WYFF4.com
5 restaurants illegally kept cash, credit card tips from employees, federal officials say
ATLANTA — Five restaurants – four in the Upstate – have been cited by the U.S. Department of Labor Wage and Hour Division for illegally keeping money from their employees. According to the WHD, employers at the five Japan House restaurants reportedly kept $80,212 in back wages...
Let’s Eat at Soulisa’s Fine Thai Dining in Landrum
Landrum, S.C. (WSPA) – Authentic Thai food, a specialty sushi menu and a large selection of cocktails are what you can expect at Soulisa’s Fine Thai Dining. The restaurant opened in 2012 in Tryon. In May 2014, the location moved to 208 East Rutherford Street in Landrum. Owners Mike and Joy Southern pride themselves on […]
WLOS.com
Family with generational devotion to Israel making trip to donate, dedicate ambulance
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Community members giving back is not uncommon, especially in western North Carolina, but 2 local men are taking it 6,295 miles farther. On Wednesday, Nov. 30, News 13 spoke with Trinity Baptist Church Pastor Winston Parrish as he was on his way to Israel with his grandfather.
