Read full article on original website
KIDCHAOS
3d ago
and it's all Democrats which I'm not a Republican but sounds to me like I need to jump on the GOP wagon
Reply
10
Related
California mother enraged after suspect walks free: 'She punched my one-year-old daughter in the face'
Clarissa Guevara joined "Fox & Friends First" to discuss an assault against her and her one-year-old daughter and Riverside County's decision to allow the suspect to walk free.
California returned thousands of pedophiles to streets after less than a year in jail, 'shocking' report finds
Thousands of convicted sex offenders in California spent less than a year in jail before they were released into the public, a Daily Mail investigation found.
Republican John Duarte wins House race in California's 13th Congressional District
Republican John Duarte has defeated Democratic nominee Adam Gray in California's 13th Congressional District, a new U.S. House of Representatives district in the Central Valley.
Ex-convict found with friend's severed head in car after Las Vegas police chase sentenced to at least 18 years in prison
An ex-convict who led police on a chase around Las Vegas before officers found the severed head and dismembered body of his friend in a stolen vehicle he was driving was sentenced Thursday to at least 18 years in prison. Eric John Holland said he was “truly remorseful” for killing...
Idaho murder victim's sister says she called man 7 times night of slayings: Report
The sister of Kaylee Goncalvez, one of the four University of Idaho homicide victims, says she called a man named Jack six times before she was killed.
Florida man who went viral for wide neck in mugshot arrested again on stalking charge
A wide-necked Florida man who became a viral sensation after his mugshot gained thousands of comments and shares has been arrested again and charged with aggravated stalking.
SFGate
Officers shoot 2 inmates after stabbing at California prison
SUSANVILLE, Calif. (AP) — Two correctional officers shot and killed two incarcerated people who were stabbing a fellow inmate at a Northern California prison, authorities said Wednesday. Staff at High Desert State Prison in Susanville responded around 11 a.m. Tuesday after Anthony Aguilera was attacked by two men wielding...
California sheriff's office will no longer patrol during the day due to 'catastrophic' staffing
The sheriff's office laid blame at the feet of county supervisors.
Wisconsin's Most Wanted has $100K bond posted by convicted drug dealer
Kenneth Twyman is Wisconsin's Most Wanted and could be released from jail after a convicted drug dealer posted his bail of more than $100,000.
Florida police prevent 'mass casualty' event after stopping woman from driving car through 5K route
Florida police allege that a 38-year-old woman was about to drive her car through a 5K route, which would have caused "mass casualty" to runners.
Nose picking was always gross — now a study says it may lead to late-onset Alzheimer's
Nose picking may be more than just a social faux pas. A study out of Australia suggests there may be a link between nose picking and developing late-onset Alzheimer's disease. The study — titled "Chlamydia pneumoniae can infect the central nervous system via the olfactory and trigeminal nerves and contributes to Alzheimer’s disease risk" — was published in the journal Scientific Reports.
Napa Valley wine mogul, 35, whose family is worth $1.9 BILLION is arrested on firearms and meth charges after anonymous tip: Banned from owning guns over 2017 conviction for assaulting an EMT and his girlfriend who he married months later
A family member behind the Napa Valley wine empire Trinchero Family Estates faces potential felony firearm charges after he was arrested last week. Carlo Trinchero, 35, whose family is worth 1.9 billion with popular wine brands including Sutter Home and Ménage à Trois, was arrested on Friday after police received an anonymous tip that he was in possession of guns despite being a convicted felon.
SFGate
California sheriff found guilty of corruption
A special civil jury in Northern California found a former longtime sheriff guilty on all six counts of corruption and willful misconduct in a case involving the issuing of concealed-carry weapons permits in exchange for campaign donations. Laurie Smith resigned from her post as sheriff of the Santa Clara Sheriff's...
Mexican searchers exhume 53 bags of human remains after dog is spotted carrying human hand
A group of Mexican women has unearthed 53 bags of human remains over the past month in the Mexican town of Irapuato, which has been ravaged by cartels.
Horror after 14 border control officers die in major crisis for CBP agency ‘due to increased stress on the job’
FOURTEEN border control officers have tragically died during a major crisis for the U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) "due to increased stress on the job," reports say. There is a growing concern after three more agents took their own lives in November, upping the total number of suicide deaths this year to the highest amount in a decade.
California mom, grandparents charged with torturing adopted 11-year-old girl to death
Leticia McCormack and her elderly parents were charged with torturing Arabella McCormack, 11, who was transported to a hospital and later died, police said.
Mexican woman allegedly killed for her organs after online courtship gone bad
Authorities in Peru believe the organs of a Mexican woman visiting a man she met online may have been harvested after her remains washed up on a beach.
California robbery suspect killed store clerk, not charged with murder; victim didn’t act in self-defense: DA
A man accused of killing a California gas station clerk will not face a murder charge because he could claim self-defense, reports said.
Phoenix police identify family of five found dead in home
An Arizona family that was found dead in their home on Wednesday was identified by police, who are now investigating the incident as a homicide.
SFGate
5 killed in crash on Pacific Coast Highway in California
LOS ANGELES — Five people were killed Sunday morning in a fiery crash near Mugu Rock on Pacific Coast Highway in Ventura County that shuttered the roadway for hours. The two-vehicle crash occurred before 4:30 a.m. just north of Mugu Rock, according to Ventura County Fire Capt. Brian McGrath. Firefighters arrived to find both vehicles on fire.
Fox News
880K+
Followers
5K+
Post
691M+
Views
ABOUT
Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.https://www.foxnews.com/
Comments / 19