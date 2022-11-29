ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Comments / 19

KIDCHAOS
3d ago

and it's all Democrats which I'm not a Republican but sounds to me like I need to jump on the GOP wagon

Reply
10
Related
SFGate

Officers shoot 2 inmates after stabbing at California prison

SUSANVILLE, Calif. (AP) — Two correctional officers shot and killed two incarcerated people who were stabbing a fellow inmate at a Northern California prison, authorities said Wednesday. Staff at High Desert State Prison in Susanville responded around 11 a.m. Tuesday after Anthony Aguilera was attacked by two men wielding...
SUSANVILLE, CA
Fox News

Nose picking was always gross — now a study says it may lead to late-onset Alzheimer's

Nose picking may be more than just a social faux pas. A study out of Australia suggests there may be a link between nose picking and developing late-onset Alzheimer's disease. The study — titled "Chlamydia pneumoniae can infect the central nervous system via the olfactory and trigeminal nerves and contributes to Alzheimer’s disease risk" — was published in the journal Scientific Reports.
Daily Mail

Napa Valley wine mogul, 35, whose family is worth $1.9 BILLION is arrested on firearms and meth charges after anonymous tip: Banned from owning guns over 2017 conviction for assaulting an EMT and his girlfriend who he married months later

A family member behind the Napa Valley wine empire Trinchero Family Estates faces potential felony firearm charges after he was arrested last week. Carlo Trinchero, 35, whose family is worth 1.9 billion with popular wine brands including Sutter Home and Ménage à Trois, was arrested on Friday after police received an anonymous tip that he was in possession of guns despite being a convicted felon.
NAPA COUNTY, CA
SFGate

California sheriff found guilty of corruption

A special civil jury in Northern California found a former longtime sheriff guilty on all six counts of corruption and willful misconduct in a case involving the issuing of concealed-carry weapons permits in exchange for campaign donations. Laurie Smith resigned from her post as sheriff of the Santa Clara Sheriff's...
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
The US Sun

Horror after 14 border control officers die in major crisis for CBP agency ‘due to increased stress on the job’

FOURTEEN border control officers have tragically died during a major crisis for the U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) "due to increased stress on the job," reports say. There is a growing concern after three more agents took their own lives in November, upping the total number of suicide deaths this year to the highest amount in a decade.
TEXAS STATE
SFGate

5 killed in crash on Pacific Coast Highway in California

LOS ANGELES — Five people were killed Sunday morning in a fiery crash near Mugu Rock on Pacific Coast Highway in Ventura County that shuttered the roadway for hours. The two-vehicle crash occurred before 4:30 a.m. just north of Mugu Rock, according to Ventura County Fire Capt. Brian McGrath. Firefighters arrived to find both vehicles on fire.
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
Fox News

Fox News

880K+
Followers
5K+
Post
691M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.

 https://www.foxnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy