LJWR
3d ago

I hope he kept documentation of all these things,. they're important. And racism is not against only people who are black, brown, or asian but against anyone harassed for the color of their skin. No wonder Seattle had all those riots several years ago. What a horrible thing to do to anyone for any reason. He'll probably experience PTSD after dealing with harassment for so many years.

Patricia
3d ago

He needs to sue for millions! 330K is not nearly enough for the pain and suffering he’s endured! I am dealing with a version of this where I work as a State employee, this should not be happening!

Chuck Bechard
3d ago

it's about time somebody stood up and filed a lawsuit like this. white people are discriminated against in many job cultures just because people think that all the blocks should fill the jobs right now. discrimination has been reversed in this country and the whites are the ones that are depraved now

The Center Square

Seattle sued by former employee for anti-white discrimination

(The Center Square) — A former employee has sued the city of Seattle claiming racial harassment and the creation of a hostile work environment due to his being a white man. Joshua Diemert, who worked as a program intake representative in Seattle’s Department of Human Services from January 2013 to September 2021, is seeking $300,000 in damages and an admission by the city that its treatment of him violated his civil rights.
Chronicle

Western Washington Company Allegedly Compromised Data of 3.7 Million People

A Lynnwood-based debt-collection company has been sued for compromising the names and Social Security information of more than 3.7 million individuals in a data breach in April 2021. Multiple lawsuits filed in federal court in Washington this week claim the firm, Receivables Performance Management, failed to notify impacted individuals of...
KOMO News

North Seattle business blasts music to deter growing homeless camp

SEATTLE, Wash. — A North Seattle business fed up with a growing homeless encampment, has been blasting music to get the people who are living there to leave. The encampment is stationed on a side street at N 128th St. and Stone Ave. North. Nearby business owners said the...
The Stranger

King County Sucks at Tackling Organized Retail Theft

This week, Attorney General Bob Ferguson said he will ask the State Legislature for $1.5 million to create an Organized Retail Theft Unit, echoing claims from some in the retail industry that theft rings represent a $70 billion problem nationally. But according to other analysts in the retail industry, that...
capitolhillseattle.com

Seattle City Council approves 2023 budget with money for more cops, increased spending for human services

The expected rift didn’t close but the Seattle City Council was able to pass a new budget plan for 2023 with a 6-3 vote Tuesday. CHS reported here on the unusual alliance shaped as District 3 representative Kshama Sawant continued her annual opposition to the compromise spending plan while finding common ground in opposing the budget this year with citywide representative Sara Nelson and U District, View Ridge, Wallingford, and Wedgwood rep Alex Pedersen who complained the package didn’t do enough to address public safety issues and fund policing in the city.
The Stranger

Slog AM: WA Can Tax the Rich for Now, Portland Bans Sleeping Outside, and Chinese Protesters Win Softened COVID-19 Protocols

Obligatory snow update: Earlier birds caught the return of snowfall in some parts of Seattle this morning at around 5:30 am. According to Weather.com and a bunch of beloved weather nerds on Twitter, the snow should peter out by about 10 am, or maybe even earlier. I don’t know, look out a window, god dammit. It looks pretty clear from my place.
Chronicle

CDC Announces $60 Million Given to Washington Agencies

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced it is awarding Washington state public health departments over $60 million in grants to strengthen the state's public health workforce, infrastructure, and capacity. "This pandemic has made it painfully clear these are exactly the kind of investments we...
The Stranger

Seattle Is Back from the Brink of Dying?

Seattle Times columnist Danny Westneat agrees with Mayor Bruce Harrell. The "crime wave" is finally breaking. And, as a consequence, new stores are opening in the downtown area, a Christmas star shines again on the facade of Macy's former building, the McDonald’s on Pine has "finally emerged from its hardened plywood shell." Westneat describes the criminal activity that dominated Third and Pine as "a scene from a medieval back alley, playing out in the heart of a modern city."
nwnewsradio.com

Patient information compromised at local hospitals

(SEATTLE) The October ransomware attack that crippled Virginia Mason Franciscan Health websites is now believed to more ongoing consequences. You may remember about the attack that shut-down several hospital websites several weeks ago. Yesterday, Virginia Mason parent company CommonSpirit made the revelation that personal patient information was compromised during the...
kptv.com

Seattle man sentenced to prison for trying to join ISIS

SEATTLE (KPTV) - According to the U.S. Department of Justice, a 22-year-old Seattle resident who attempted to join the Islamic State of Iraq and al-Sham has been given a four-year jail sentence. Elvin Hunter Bgorn Williams, who was sentenced on Tuesday, was reportedly apprehended in 2021 “following a lengthy investigation.”...
q13fox.com

Seattle woman sentenced for embezzling $2.1M from local business

SEATTLE - A 57-year-old Seattle woman was sentenced to a year in prison for embezzling $2.1 million from a local fitness company. U.S. Attorney Nick Brown announced Thursday that Michele Sharar was sentenced to one year and one day for wire fraud, funneling millions of dollars from her long-time employer to her personal bank accounts to use for online shopping.
MedicalXpress

Where and with whom college students drank during pandemic was associated with different types of consequences

During the COVID-19 pandemic, college students drinking outside the home or at home alone experienced a wider range of drinking consequences compared to those more frequently drinking at home with others, either in-person or virtually, according to a new study. Drinking at home also carried considerable risk. The findings, published in Alcoholism: Clinical and Experimental Research, suggest that intervention and prevention efforts may be more effectively tailored by considering the contexts in which students are drinking.
