New York Post

USA defeats Iran, advances to face Netherlands in World Cup knockout round

By Jared Schwartz
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=269yF0_0jRWhSSM00

The USMNT needed a hero.

In came Captain America to save the day, with Christian Pulisic sacrificing himself for the greater good in the USMNT’s 1-0 win over Iran that sends his nation to the knockout stage of the 2022 World Cup.

After draws against Wales and England, the USMNT needed to win in order to reach the knockout round. With the win, they’ll face the Netherlands, who won Group A, on Saturday.

Pulisic has dreamed of this World Cup opportunity since he broke out as a teenager and then became the face of American soccer. Since he shouldered much of the blame for the USMNT not qualifying in 2018. Since he carried the Americans back to this year’s World Cup.

The moment, when it arrived, demanded bravery. But Pulisic was courageous and would not let anything deny him, putting his body on the line as he scored the only goal of the game to push the US into second place in Group B.

Follow the New York Post’s live coverage as the USMNT faces Iran in a highly politicized, must-win match to stay alive in the 2022 World Cup.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JxibC_0jRWhSSM00
Tim Weah (right) celebrates with teammates after US beat Iran on Nov. 29, 2022.
AP
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35mUQQ_0jRWhSSM00
US players celebrate beating Iran
AP
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SfL5E_0jRWhSSM00
Antonee Robinson consoles Abolfazl Jalali of Iran
Getty Images
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3q91Yo_0jRWhSSM00
Yunus Musah comforts Iran's Ramin Rezaeian after the US' win over Iran.
AP
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24BiwH_0jRWhSSM00
Saeid Ezatolahi of IR Iran reacts after the 0-1 loss.
Getty Images

In the 38th minute, Weston McKennie found Sergino Dest making a darting run into the box with a lobbed pass over the top of the defense. Dest promptly headed the ball back across the goal, where a charging Pulisic met it and finished it, coolly tapping it in to put the Americans up 1-0.

Amid the celebrations, however, one thing was missing — the goal-scorer himself.

Pulisic collided hard with Iranian goalie Alireza Beiranvand on the play, smacking face-forward into the latter’s torso as he sprinted full speed onto Dest’s pass, not slowing down at all.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hZo4J_0jRWhSSM00
Matt Turner celebrates after Christian Pulisic's goal.
Getty Images
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JnWXy_0jRWhSSM00
The US advanced to the knockout round.
AFP via Getty Images
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Z4LbD_0jRWhSSM00
Christian Pulisic of the United States was hurt during a collision after scoring the opening goal against Iran in their World Cup match on Nov. 29, 2022.
REUTERS
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MHar4_0jRWhSSM00
USMNT winger Christian Pulisic collides with Iran goalkeeper Alireza Beiranvand after scoring the opening goal in their World Cup match on Nov. 29, 2022.
REUTERS

Follow all the 2022 World Cup action with more from the New York Post

The 24-year-old star remained on the ground in pain right in front of the goal while holding his midsection. He was treated on the field, and struggled to walk off the field with trainers, clearly in significant pain. Despite returning for the end of the first half, manager Gregg Berhalter replaced Pulisic with Brenden Aaronson as the teams came out for the second half. Berhalter told the Fox broadcast that Pulisic suffered an abdominal injury on the play.

In his absence, the USMNT defended their slim lead in the second half with a more cautious approach and managed to hold on.

New York Post

Netherlands battling flu ahead of USMNT World Cup showdown

Could it be soccer’s version of the Flu Game? Dutch players were given the day off on Thursday — two days before they face the U.S. in the knockout stage of the World Cup — as the Netherlands squad deals with a “worrying” influenza outbreak. “I gave them a day of rest,” coach Louis van Gaal said Friday. “With this group, they communicate that to me. I listen to my players.” The team returned to practice Friday. The “flu symptoms” — believed to be caused by high air-conditioning at the team’s base — caused van Gaal to skip La Oranje’s usual 11-on-11 training match,...
New York Post

New York Post

Comments / 0

