Related
SEAN HANNITY: This is a national disgrace
Fox News host Sean Hannity lays out why Election Day should be a national holiday and why states need to restore election integrity in his opening monologue on 'Hannity.'
GOP candidate unseats Democratic leader in historic upset: Dems 'took it for granted'
The longtime New York congressman and chair of the Democrat Party's campaign fundraising arm has come under fire in recent days over controversial comments on inflation.
Biden adviser Keisha Lance Bottoms claims Black men are being ‘targeted’ with misinformation
Biden adviser and former Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms said Sunday on MSNBC that Black men are being targeted for misinformation as the 2022 midterm election approaches. The host of The Sunday Show with Jonathan Capehart shared a clip of Georgia Democratic gubernatorial nominee Stacey Abrams claiming that Black men are being targeted with misinformation with MSNBC anchor Ali Velshi on Saturday.
Jim Jordan launches smear campaign against Trump special counsel Jack Smith on Fox News
Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, threatened to investigate special counsel Jack Smith after he was appointed to lead an investigation into former President Donald Trump's misuse of government documents and his effort to subvert the 2020 presidential election. During an interview with Jordan on Fox News, host Maria Bartiromo wondered why...
Republicans don't care that Trump's a white supremacist — just that he's indiscreet about it
After seven years of Donald Trump being America's main character, we've developed a tedious routine to react to fresh reminders of Trump's sympathies for neo-Nazis and other fascists. First, Trump gaslights in response, pretending any racism is being projected onto him by the "fake news." Other Republicans run from reporters or play dumb about what's going on. GOP base voters, who either fully agree with Trump's racist views or don't care enough to hold it against him, dig in their heels and refuse to reconsider their cult-like worship of the former president. Eventually, the media realizes, once again, that having an overt white nationalist leading the GOP doesn't actually move the needle much for their horse race coverage, and so they too give up on the story — at least until the next dust-up, when we start the cycle all over again.
Eye-Opening Poll Shows Donald Trump's Chances Of Getting The GOP Nomination
One of the worst-kept secrets in recent history was finally revealed on November 15, 2022, when Donald Trump took to the podium at his Mar-a-Lago resort to announce his third presidential run. Railing against what he called the current decline of America and its loss of respect on the international stage, he positioned himself as the "voice" of conservatives and declared, "This will not be my campaign; this will be our campaign," adding, "I will fight like no one has fought before."
Kamala Harris Is Regal In Black Gown For President Biden’s 1st State Dinner: Photos
Vice President Kamala Harris dressed to impress at the first state dinner held by President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden since his inauguration. The Vice President arrived at the White House on December 1 for the star-studded dinner wearing a one-shouldered black dress. The top portion of the gown featured sparkles that twinkled in the light.
“Very unfair!”: Trump melts down on Truth Social as Allen Weisselberg spills the beans in court
US President-elect Donald Trump along with his son Donald, Jr., arrive for a press conference at Trump Tower in New York, as Allen Weisselberg (C), chief financial officer of The Trump, looks on January 11, 2017. (TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP via Getty Images) On Friday morning Donald Trump went on a...
Trump accused of ‘stealing’ from Herschel Walker campaign with deceptive fundraising emails
Herschel Walker compares himself to Barack Obama amid Georgia Senate race. Republican Senate candidate Herschel Walker’s campaign has accused Republicans, including former president Donald Trump, of “deceptive” fundraising. Mr Walker is set to face Senator Raphael Warnock in a runoff in Georgia on 6 December after neither...
Elon Musk Announces His Choice for President
Elon Musk has already made his choice for the 2024 presidential election. After having voted Democrat in the last three presidential elections, the billionaire has already announced that, in two years, he will vote for the Republican candidate. The question remains for which Republican candidate when former President Donald Trump...
The end of the road for Donald Trump
For six long years now Americans have been assailed by non-stop lies from Donald J. Trump, the twice-impeached former president who launched an attempted coup against Congress and relentlessly — albeit falsely — accused the election system of being rigged. But the midterms didn’t turn out to be the “red wave” he predicted. In fact, […] The post The end of the road for Donald Trump appeared first on Daily Montanan.
The White House is reminding Americans to be thankful for Biden's 'tremendous' accomplishments: Tammy Bruce
Tammy Bruce discusses the list of President Biden's accomplishments the White House is encouraging Americans to be thankful for ahead of Thanksgiving on "Hannity."
Forget Trump, Ted Cruz May Be the Biggest Loser of the Midterm Elections
In the aftermath of a disastrous midterm for Republicans, the blame game has mostly focused on former President Donald Trump’s ongoing ballot box toxicity. But conservatives might also want to cast a more critical eye on the record of another self-styled GOP influencer: Sen. Ted Cruz. Cruz put his...
US News and World Report
Warnock’s Lead Over Walker Widens in New Georgia Runoff Poll
Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock holds a slight lead over his GOP challenger, Herschel Walker, in a runoff election poll released Tuesday morning, boosting Democrats' hopes of adding to their numbers in the Senate. [. Read:. The Emerging Lessons of Election Day ]. The survey, completed by Fabrizio and Associates for...
Ben Carson: Left's attacks on Black conservative Herschel Walker an 'attempt to divide the Black community'
In an exclusive interview with Fox News Digital, Dr. Ben Carson accused the left of trying to divide the Black community by attacking Black conservatives like Herschel Walker.
Black Georgia voters say the Walker-Warnock runoff leaves them with a burden to ‘save the Senate’ again
ATLANTA — Aaron Jones took a deep breath when he emerged from the public library on Ponce de Leon Avenue here into the warm Georgia sun after casting his votes in the midterm elections on Tuesday afternoon. By late that evening, he was anxiety-ridden and befuddled as Democrat Sen....
Nancy Pelosi Glows In Gold Gown With Daughter Alexandra At Joe & Jill Biden’s 1st State Dinner: Photo
Nancy Pelosi, 82, shined at the White House State Dinner hosted by POTUS Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden on Dec. 1. Nancy, who stepped down as the Democratic House Speaker last month, wore a gorgeous gold gown to the event. She was joined by her daughter, Emmy-nominated journalist Alexandra Pelosi, 52, who wore an elegant, plunging black gown. Nancy and Alexandra stepped out together over one month after the politician’s husband Paul Pelosi, 82, was the victim of a home invasion attack.
George Conway Has Dire Prediction About Republican 'Looney-Bin Caucus'
Republican House extremists will be upping the stakes as they compete for attention in a crowded field, the conservative attorney warned.
Opinion: So Democrats have Senate...how long before they tell us yet again they don't have enough votes to codify Roe?
Now that democrats have been projected to win the Senate, how long before they codify Roe V Wade? Or do they still not have enough votes to do this? Asks Victor. A stock photo depicting a Democrat vote selection on an electronic system.Da-kuk / Canva Pro.
Whoopi Goldberg Accuses Republicans of “Messing with the People” on ‘The View’: “Do Your Job!”
The talk of politics continued today on The View, one day after the midterm elections, and the ladies opened up about their thoughts on whether Democrats and Republicans will be able to work together going forward. This prompted Whoopi Goldberg to go on an impassioned rant where she accused the GOP of “messing with the people.”
