Florida State

Fox News

Biden adviser Keisha Lance Bottoms claims Black men are being ‘targeted’ with misinformation

Biden adviser and former Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms said Sunday on MSNBC that Black men are being targeted for misinformation as the 2022 midterm election approaches. The host of The Sunday Show with Jonathan Capehart shared a clip of Georgia Democratic gubernatorial nominee Stacey Abrams claiming that Black men are being targeted with misinformation with MSNBC anchor Ali Velshi on Saturday.
ATLANTA, GA
Salon

Republicans don't care that Trump's a white supremacist — just that he's indiscreet about it

After seven years of Donald Trump being America's main character, we've developed a tedious routine to react to fresh reminders of Trump's sympathies for neo-Nazis and other fascists. First, Trump gaslights in response, pretending any racism is being projected onto him by the "fake news." Other Republicans run from reporters or play dumb about what's going on. GOP base voters, who either fully agree with Trump's racist views or don't care enough to hold it against him, dig in their heels and refuse to reconsider their cult-like worship of the former president. Eventually, the media realizes, once again, that having an overt white nationalist leading the GOP doesn't actually move the needle much for their horse race coverage, and so they too give up on the story — at least until the next dust-up, when we start the cycle all over again.
KENTUCKY STATE
The List

Eye-Opening Poll Shows Donald Trump's Chances Of Getting The GOP Nomination

One of the worst-kept secrets in recent history was finally revealed on November 15, 2022, when Donald Trump took to the podium at his Mar-a-Lago resort to announce his third presidential run. Railing against what he called the current decline of America and its loss of respect on the international stage, he positioned himself as the "voice" of conservatives and declared, "This will not be my campaign; this will be our campaign," adding, "I will fight like no one has fought before."
FLORIDA STATE
TheStreet

Elon Musk Announces His Choice for President

Elon Musk has already made his choice for the 2024 presidential election. After having voted Democrat in the last three presidential elections, the billionaire has already announced that, in two years, he will vote for the Republican candidate. The question remains for which Republican candidate when former President Donald Trump...
FLORIDA STATE
Daily Montanan

The end of the road for Donald Trump

For six long years now Americans have been assailed by non-stop lies from Donald J. Trump, the twice-impeached former president who launched an attempted coup against Congress and relentlessly — albeit falsely — accused the election system of being rigged. But the midterms didn’t turn out to be the “red wave” he predicted. In fact, […] The post The end of the road for Donald Trump appeared first on Daily Montanan.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
US News and World Report

Warnock’s Lead Over Walker Widens in New Georgia Runoff Poll

Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock holds a slight lead over his GOP challenger, Herschel Walker, in a runoff election poll released Tuesday morning, boosting Democrats' hopes of adding to their numbers in the Senate. [. Read:. The Emerging Lessons of Election Day ]. The survey, completed by Fabrizio and Associates for...
GEORGIA STATE
HollywoodLife

Nancy Pelosi Glows In Gold Gown With Daughter Alexandra At Joe & Jill Biden’s 1st State Dinner: Photo

Nancy Pelosi, 82, shined at the White House State Dinner hosted by POTUS Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden on Dec. 1. Nancy, who stepped down as the Democratic House Speaker last month, wore a gorgeous gold gown to the event. She was joined by her daughter, Emmy-nominated journalist Alexandra Pelosi, 52, who wore an elegant, plunging black gown. Nancy and Alexandra stepped out together over one month after the politician’s husband Paul Pelosi, 82, was the victim of a home invasion attack.
Fox News

Fox News

