WATCH A FEW OF Luke Evans' films, and you can tell he's an actor who gives it his all in every scene. Look at Luke Evans' Instagram, and you can tell that he's also a guy who gives it his all in the gym (and in the occasional beach thirst trap). It’s called versatility, people, look it up. You may have seen the 6-foot-tall Welsh actor in one of his many projects and thought, "He could probably hold his own in a fight," but it’s only when you’re in the his presence that you truly understand just how big the guy really is—and how he still manages to stay low-key. He’s well-kept and composed, despite just finishing a sweaty workout in the Men's Health office gym, and there's an airy calm to his voice that betrays his bulk.

1 DAY AGO