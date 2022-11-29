ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PopCrush

Did You Know Your iPhone Has a ‘Hidden Keyboard’?

Thanks to Apple's latest iOS 16 update, iPhone users now have access to a "hidden keyboard" that may allow them to type and text faster. While millions of fast-fingered cellphone users are comfortable texting on the standard QWERTY keyboard, iPhone users can now access the Dvorak keyboard. Created in 1936...
CNET

Apple Releases iOS 16.1.2. What's Included in the Update

Apple released the iOS 16.1.2 update Wednesday. This update comes three weeks after the release of iOS 16.1.1 and more than a month after the release of iOS 16.1. This latest iOS includes some security updates, improved compatibility with wireless carriers and improvements to crash detection in the iPhone 14 line.
shefinds

Amazon Announced A New Perk For Prime Members—Here’s How To Get It

Are you an Amazon Prime member *and* a music lover? You’re in luck! The world’s largest online retailer announced this week that members of its subscription service can now access Amazon Music‘s entire catalog, full of 100 million songs in shuffle mode. This new perk, as reported by Fox Business and the Associated Press, will be available without advertisements, and most importantly, at no additional cost. Here’s else what we know:
Digital Trends

Walmart’s 55-inch TV for $188 deal is over — here’s the next best thing

The Walmart Black Friday sale is underway already, giving customers a chance to beat the rush and get products they want now while still enjoying Black Friday prices. That means we’re seeing some amazing discounts on TVs. One such deal was being able to buy a 55-inch TCL 4K TV for only $188. The TV deal sold out fast so if you missed out and you’re still looking for a great bargain, we’ve found one. Right now, you can buy a 50-inch Onn. 4K TV for just $238 instead of $268. Sure, it’s not quite as sweet a deal but we still think it’s worth your time. Here’s why you need it.
shefinds

The One Setting You Should Always Have Turned Off For A Faster iPhone

How slow is your iPhone to load pages or download apps? If you rolled your eyes at even the thought of that question, you may be in need of a few good tips to speed things along. There are a few reasons why your phone could be snail-slow. While it’s possible that your device is getting up there in age or the battery needs to be replaced, there’s also a good chance that some of its settings are set in a way that isn’t doing you any favors. The good news? There’s a quick fix for that. This is the one setting you should always have turned off for a faster iPhone.
BGR.com

If you have a Roku, you’re getting 36 new channels for free this month

Some companies are just now starting to lean into ad-supported content, but Roku has been offering free shows and movies for years. The Roku Channel has been around since 2017 and has a massive library containing tens of thousands of free shows and movies. It also features a number of live channels, with more being added all the time.
shefinds

3 Facebook Settings You Should Change Immediately, According To Security Experts

To keep Facebook or not to keep Facebook has been a raging debate for some people for the last decade or so. While many Facebook users chose to jump ship after Mark Zuckerberg testified in the Cambridge Analytica Privacy Lawsuit, many more simply feel like they’ve invested too much time, too much sharing, and too many photos on the platform to watch it all dissolve. But you don’t have to choose between Facebook and your privacy and security, either. There are Facebook settings you can change that can help keep you safer on the platform.
