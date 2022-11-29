Read full article on original website
World Cup 2022: Germany players reportedly invite wives and girlfriends to Qatar resort
German players got to spend some time with their wives and girlfriends in Qatar while they try to make it out of the World Cup group stage and into the knockout round.
West Virginia mother of 5 allegedly beaten to death by newlywed husband during post-Thanksgiving brawl
West Virginia mother of five Marrisa Dawson was allegedly beaten to death by her new husband just a month after their wedding day during an at-home post-Thanksgiving brawl.
John Lennon’s killer Mark David Chapman says he murdered beloved Beatle for fame: ‘Evil in my heart’
Mark David Chapman, who murdered John Lennon in 1980, was denied parole a 12th time in August of this year. His next parole board appearance is scheduled for February 2024.
Benzinga
A $1,000 Investment In Apple Just After Thanksgiving Could Be Worth This Much By The End Of The Year
Apple, Inc.’s AAPL stock is down about 16.1% in the year-to-date period. The decline is almost in line with the performance of the broader market, with the S&P 500 Index down about 15.5% during the period. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite Index has plunged a steeper 28.2% during the period.
Elon Musk Says He'll Create 'Alternative' Smartphone If Apple, Google Battles Go Awry
Mulling the hypothetical removal of Twitter from app stores, the CEO wrote that he would pursue the plan as a last resort.
Did You Know Your iPhone Has a ‘Hidden Keyboard’?
Thanks to Apple's latest iOS 16 update, iPhone users now have access to a "hidden keyboard" that may allow them to type and text faster. While millions of fast-fingered cellphone users are comfortable texting on the standard QWERTY keyboard, iPhone users can now access the Dvorak keyboard. Created in 1936...
Elon Musk asks Tim Cook ‘What’s going on here’? after Apple pulls its Twitter ads—setting up a clash of tech titans
Not only did he claim Apple has “mostly stopped” its advertising on Twitter, but he reiterated his criticism of Apple's 'internet tax'.
CNET
Apple Releases iOS 16.1.2. What's Included in the Update
Apple released the iOS 16.1.2 update Wednesday. This update comes three weeks after the release of iOS 16.1.1 and more than a month after the release of iOS 16.1. This latest iOS includes some security updates, improved compatibility with wireless carriers and improvements to crash detection in the iPhone 14 line.
Billionaire Barry Diller said there is something 'quite odd' in Mark Zuckerberg's decision to turn Facebook into Meta
IAC founder Barry Diller said "something is quite odd" in Mark Zuckerberg's metaverse pivot. The billionaire questioned Zuckerberg's decision to focus on tech that "doesn't yet exist." Meta has shed over 70% of its value since the Facebook founder changed its name. Media mogul Barry Diller had some harsh words...
Amazon Announced A New Perk For Prime Members—Here’s How To Get It
Are you an Amazon Prime member *and* a music lover? You’re in luck! The world’s largest online retailer announced this week that members of its subscription service can now access Amazon Music‘s entire catalog, full of 100 million songs in shuffle mode. This new perk, as reported by Fox Business and the Associated Press, will be available without advertisements, and most importantly, at no additional cost. Here’s else what we know:
Warren Buffett Just Bought 60 Million Shares of this Tech Stock
Warren Buffett just went big on this new investment. Should you join him?
Every Android phone owner must check settings – someone may be watching
APPS have access to all sorts on your phone but thankfully you can control most of it. Many of them will probably have a perfectly legitimate reason to request access to a certain part of your phone. For example, WhatsApp needs permission to access your contacts in order to find...
Walmart Deals for Days: Walmart is practically giving away this 20-piece The Pioneer Woman baking set for $20 as a Black Friday deal
CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. There are so many great deals at the Walmart Deals for Days sale, happening now. One of our favorite Walmart...
Digital Trends
Walmart’s 55-inch TV for $188 deal is over — here’s the next best thing
The Walmart Black Friday sale is underway already, giving customers a chance to beat the rush and get products they want now while still enjoying Black Friday prices. That means we’re seeing some amazing discounts on TVs. One such deal was being able to buy a 55-inch TCL 4K TV for only $188. The TV deal sold out fast so if you missed out and you’re still looking for a great bargain, we’ve found one. Right now, you can buy a 50-inch Onn. 4K TV for just $238 instead of $268. Sure, it’s not quite as sweet a deal but we still think it’s worth your time. Here’s why you need it.
Third Ohio relative convicted in 2016 murders of 8 members of rival family shot execution-style at their homes
A third Wagner relative was convicted in the 2016 Pike County massacre in Ohio that left eight members of the rival Rhoden family killed in their homes over an alleged custody dispute.
“He’s going to sell the company” - Disney Insider Predicts Company Sale to Apple
Less than three years after triumphantly leaving Disney at the peak of it's success, Bob Iger has returned as CEO in an effort to guide the beloved company back after a pandemic-ravaged few years of trouble. However, his second act may not be exactly what it seems as one Disney insider has a bold prediction:
The One Setting You Should Always Have Turned Off For A Faster iPhone
How slow is your iPhone to load pages or download apps? If you rolled your eyes at even the thought of that question, you may be in need of a few good tips to speed things along. There are a few reasons why your phone could be snail-slow. While it’s possible that your device is getting up there in age or the battery needs to be replaced, there’s also a good chance that some of its settings are set in a way that isn’t doing you any favors. The good news? There’s a quick fix for that. This is the one setting you should always have turned off for a faster iPhone.
If you have a Roku, you’re getting 36 new channels for free this month
Some companies are just now starting to lean into ad-supported content, but Roku has been offering free shows and movies for years. The Roku Channel has been around since 2017 and has a massive library containing tens of thousands of free shows and movies. It also features a number of live channels, with more being added all the time.
California robbery suspect killed store clerk, not charged with murder; victim didn’t act in self-defense: DA
A man accused of killing a California gas station clerk will not face a murder charge because he could claim self-defense, reports said.
3 Facebook Settings You Should Change Immediately, According To Security Experts
To keep Facebook or not to keep Facebook has been a raging debate for some people for the last decade or so. While many Facebook users chose to jump ship after Mark Zuckerberg testified in the Cambridge Analytica Privacy Lawsuit, many more simply feel like they’ve invested too much time, too much sharing, and too many photos on the platform to watch it all dissolve. But you don’t have to choose between Facebook and your privacy and security, either. There are Facebook settings you can change that can help keep you safer on the platform.
