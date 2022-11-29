ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Jingle all the way: Holiday walks and runs in metro Atlanta

By Mary Caldwell - for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31j5z7_0jRWhNHx00

If you’re a runner or walker, the holiday season is filled with fun, themed races to help you get going. Many ask that you race in holiday attire, and some offer Christmas cookies and other treats along the way or after the race. Some also benefit nonprofits.

Here are a few of the holiday-themed races coming up in metro Atlanta:

Run the Lights of Life 5K and 1K

The lights will come on during Life University’s annual holiday show as the race progresses. Stay after the race for caroling, hot chocolate, free photography, music and free entry into the Lights of Life. All finishers will receive a 5K medal that doubles as a holiday ornament.

Details: 3 p.m. (pick up packets) Saturday, Dec. 3, Life University Track & Field Stadium, 1415 Barclay Circle, Marietta. $35 for 5K, $30 for 1K

Candy Cane Fun Run

Dress in your ugly holiday sweater or other festive attire and run a nontimed 1.5-mile course. After the run, enjoy a hayride through the park and hot chocolate by the fire. Bring your phone or camera to get a picture with Santa.

Details: 8:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, Roswell Area Park, 10495 Woodstock Road, Roswell. 770-817-6670. $22

Happyfeat’s Run Run Rudolph 5K

Put your fun holiday Rudolph attire, jingle bells or Christmas PJs on to run in this USATF-certified race that’s electronically chip timed.

Details: 9 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, 330 Town Center Ave., Suwanee. $30 in advance, $35 on race day

Jingle Bell Run

Run in a 5K to raise awareness and funds to support arthritis research through the Arthritis Foundation.

Details: 9 a.m. (registration, 10 a.m. race start) Saturday, Dec. 10, Brook Run Park, 4770 N. Peachtree Road, Dunwoody. 770-328-1622.

Sugar Mill Jingle Bell Dash 5K Run/Walk

Join in the first Sugar Mill Jingle Bell Dash 5K Run/Walk, which benefits Special K’s, a local agency of Special Olympics Georgia. After the race, stay for the Johns Creek Police Department’s touch-a-truck, K-9 demonstrations and more.

Details: 8 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 10, Sugar Mill Clubhouse parking lot, 7095 Sweet Creek Road, Johns Creek. $25 for 5K, $15 for 1K

Santa Speedo Run

Don your Speedos and Santa hat — or any spirited costume — and take part in a 1-mile fun run that benefits Bert’s Big Adventure.

Details: Noon Saturday, Dec. 10, Colony Square’s Politan Row, 1197 Peachtree St. NE, Suite 150, Atlanta. $30 registration, plus fundraising

ATL Christmas 5K

Run a fast course in this USATF-certified qualifier for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution Peachtree Road Race. Expect hot chocolate, Starbucks coffee and Christmas cookies.

Details: 9 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 10, 797 Virginia Ave., Atlanta. $50

White Elephant 5K

Come dressed in your best/ugliest Christmas costume for this Beltline race and score a white elephant gift of swag from a prior race.

Details: 9 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 10, Gordon White Park, 1354 Ralph David Abernathy Blvd., Atlanta. $25 and up

Sleighbells on the Square 5K

Wear your festive holiday attire as you start and finish a 5K on Marietta Square. The 5K is a qualifier for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution Peachtree Road Race and is USATF-certified. Strollers and dogs are allowed. The race is presented by the Cobb County Bar Association to support the Children’s Emergency Fund, which provides emergency grants to Cobb County households facing financial emergencies or crises.

Details: 8 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 10, Marietta Square, 10 E. Park Square, Marietta. $30 and up youth and adult, $10 and up Tot Trot

Jingle Bell Jog

Join in this fun annual event where all participants receive a pair of jingle bells to tie to your running shoes and a Santa suit costume.

Details: 9 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 11, Piedmont Park, Charles Allen entrance off 10th Street, Atlanta.

Dashing Through the Square 5K

Dash through Marietta Square in this qualifier for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution Peachtree Road Race that features electronic chip timing. Proceeds will benefit youth enrichment programs and other community initiatives in Cobb County.

Details: 7:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 17, Marietta Square, 10 E. Park Square, Marietta. $40 for 5K, $15 for 1K and for kids 12 and under.

Reindeer Run 5K/10K

Race in your choice of a 5K or 10K course through historic Buford on a fast, flat course.

Details: 8:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 17, 301 E. Main St. NE, Buford. $25 and up for 5K, $30 and up for 10K

Santa Hustle

Get in the holiday spirit with a 5K or 10K race that has cookie and candy stations along the course and more cookies at the finish line. The race supports Atlanta BeltLine.

Details: 9 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 18, ASW Whiskey Exchange, 1000 White St. SW, Atlanta. $54.99 and up

Run Run Rudolph 5K and Fun Run

Run along the paved paths of Little Mulberry Park and enjoy Christmas music, cookies, hot chocolate, door prizes and photo ops. The race benefits the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network.

Details: 7 a.m., Saturday, Dec. 24, Little Mulberry Park, 3855 Fence Road, Dacula. $28-$32 for 5K, $18 for fun run

2023 Resolution Run 5K

Ring in the New Year with an Atlanta Track Club 5K, fireworks and a celebratory post-race toast.

Details: Midnight, Dec. 31, Georgia Tech Bobby Dodd Stadium, 150 Bobby Dodd Way, Atlanta. $45 and up

For more stories, subscribe to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. It’s just 99 cents for your first month! Cancel anytime.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wabe.org

Nightlife in Atlanta is past its prime. Here's how city government is involved

This is Part 3 of the 3-part series: Nightlife in Atlanta. Much of Atlanta’s modern cultural reputation is built on Black nightlife and entertainment. City leadership champions the positives associated with its cultural identity. But real support for nightlife businesses has never really existed, says King Williams, a journalist...
ATLANTA, GA
11Alive

LIST | 11 things to do in Atlanta this weekend: Dec. 2-4

ATLANTA — There's nothing like the holiday season and there's so many things to do in Atlanta. This weekend buy gifts at markets from local and international vendors, catch a show at the theater or hang out under the fish at the Georgia Aquarium as they decorate for the season.
ATLANTA, GA
Eater

Here Are the 2022 Eater Awards Winners for Atlanta

Today we announce the winners of the 2022 Eater Awards, celebrating the newest restaurants and bars that made the biggest impact on the Atlanta dining scene this year. Despite dining rooms back open at full capacity and cocktails flowing at bars once again, 2022 proved to be another difficult year for the restaurant industry. Labor shortages lingered, causing service to suffer, and prices on ingredients skyrocketed, sometimes as much as 25 percent, leaving restaurant owners little choice but to pass costs on to diners.
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Massive 100-year-old tree destroys house in Atlanta’s Midtown neighborhood

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A massive tree came crashing down directly on top of a house in Atlanta’s Midtown neighborhood causing severe damage. It happened shortly after 8:00 a.m. Friday on Mentelle Drive not far from Midtown High School. No one was home and the house was waiting to be rented after the homeowners’ recent move out of state.
ATLANTA, GA
AccessAtlanta

6 of the best things you can do in Atlanta this weekend

The holidays are here in full swing, and we’re celebrating by getting out and exploring the city. Here are six of our favorite things to do in Atlanta this weekend:. Get inspired with Michelle Obama and Tyler Perry at the Fox. We’re so excited that former First Lady of...
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Longtime Atlanta restaurant closing after nearly three decades

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A staple restaurant in northeast Atlanta is closing for good after nearly 30 years in business. The owners of Cameli’s Pizza located on Moreland Avenue announced the Dec. 11 closure of the restaurant on Facebook:. “BAD NEWS Cameli’s fans! Our last full day...
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Georgia miracle micro preemie comes home for 1st birthday

ATLANTA - When Roxie Phasavath and Alex Phouthavong bring their son Sora back to visit Children's Healthcare of Atlanta at Egleston it's bittersweet. Because Sora was triplet when they first arrived here. "He was the second born, and they all came on Nov. 14th, Nov. 14th last year," Phasavath says.
ATLANTA, GA
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Atlanta, GA
84K+
Followers
51K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

Credible. Compelling. Complete. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution is the southeast's premier news organization.

 https://www.ajc.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy