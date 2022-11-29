Packers to waive safety Johnathan Abram

The Green Bay Packers are placing safety Johnathan Abram on waivers, just three weeks after claiming him off the wire, NFL Network reported Tuesday.

The Las Vegas Raiders released Abram, a former starter, on Nov. 8 and the Packers picked him up the following day.

NFL Network said the Packers, who are 4-8, want to look at younger players now.

Abram, 26, started the first six games of the season with Las Vegas but lost his starting job. With the Raiders this season, he had 48 tackles and one pass defensed in eight games.

In two games with the Packers, he made two tackles.

In 36 career games with the Raiders (34 starts), Abram had 255 tackles, 12 passes defended and three interceptions. The Raiders selected him with the 27th overall pick of the 2019 draft.

–Field Level Media

