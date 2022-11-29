ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Red Sox Reportedly Outbid By AL Rival For Their Top External Free Agent Target

By Scott Neville
The Boston Red Sox were not able to secure their top external target in free agency due to a massive offer by the Houston Astros.

The Boston Red Sox are off to a rough start to the offseason after losing their reported top external target in free agency.

Outside of shortstop Xander Bogaerts and possibly right-hander Nathan Eovaldi, the Red Sox were locked in on a former American League MVP that would primarily have fit in as a designated hitter following the departure of J.D. Martinez.

"José Abreu was Boston’s No. 1 outside target," New York Post's Jon Heyman tweeted Tuesday. "The Red Sox met with him as soon as free agency opened."

It sounds as if Red Sox chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom and company were swooning over Abreu, but could not get a deal done despite both sides displaying legitimate interest.

Earlier in the offseason, it was reported that Boston was one of Abreu's preferred landing spots .

Unfortunately, the Houston Astros were able to pry him away from Boston with a massive contract that could be deemed an overpay. The Cuban slugger signed a three-year, $58.5 million contract Monday, covering his age 36 through 38 seasons.

After Abreu showed a decline in power -- he hit just 15 home runs in 2022 -- Boston was wise to stay away at that price.

The Astros can afford to overpay, as they are in a position to go all-in for another championship. The Red Sox need to make multiple moves and can't afford to be hamstrung by more bad contracts this offseason, especially with Chris Sale already costing $55 million over the next two seasons.

Abreu would have been an impactful addition to the lineup, but he wasn't worth the investment for a retooling roster with too many other holes to fill.

John Cushman
3d ago

The Only Thing That Mr. LowBall Bloom Could Sign Would Be A Parasite, He's Really Good At It ! Look At All of Parasite's That He Signed for The Team Throughout Last Season!!!!

Reply
2
 

