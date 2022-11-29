Kentucky fires offensive coordinator Rich Scangarello after one season
Kentucky fired offensive coordinator Rich Scangarello after just one season, the school confirmed to at least two media outlets Tuesday.
The move comes a day after Kentucky fired running backs coach John Settle.
Kentucky scored an SEC-low 22.08 points per game this season under Scangarello, finishing 7-5.
Scangarello in February replaced Liam Coen, who left to become the OC with the Los Angeles Rams.
–Field Level Media
