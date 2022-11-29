ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky fires offensive coordinator Rich Scangarello after one season

 3 days ago

Kentucky fired offensive coordinator Rich Scangarello after just one season, the school confirmed to at least two media outlets Tuesday.

The move comes a day after Kentucky fired running backs coach John Settle.

Kentucky scored an SEC-low 22.08 points per game this season under Scangarello, finishing 7-5.

Scangarello in February replaced Liam Coen, who left to become the OC with the Los Angeles Rams.

–Field Level Media

