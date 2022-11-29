Read full article on original website
KFOX 14
Gateway West near Hawkins closed after semi-truck fire
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso fire responded to a semi-truck on fire Friday morning. TxDOT cameras showed emergency crews and police blocking off all lanes on Gateway West before Hawkins, near the Fountains at Farah because of the fire. The fire happened at 5 a.m. and no...
El Paso News
EPPD to ramp up traffic enforcement this holiday season
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – During the holidays there will be an increase with the El Paso Police Department’s Traffic Unit thanks to a grant funded through the Texas Department of Transportation Selective Traffic Enforcement Program (STEP). Beginning December 23rd, 2022 through January 3rd, 2023 the El Paso...
KFOX 14
Hiker in his 30s injured, rescued at Hueco Tanks State Park
HUECO TANKS, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A man in his 30s was injured while hiking Hueco Tanks State Park Friday afternoon. The combined search and rescue team with the El Paso Fire Department is helping get the man down, according to a spokesman with EPFD. No other information was provided...
El Paso man killed in fiery crash in Pecos County
PECOS COUNTY, Texas — DPS is reporting one man is dead following a crash in Pecos County. According to the crash report, Jorge Marin, 45, of El Paso was driving a semi-truck south on FM 1053 around 1:30 p.m. on Dec. 1. At the same time, another semi was...
fortstocktonpioneer.com
Semi collision in Pecos County results in fatality
Body A head-on collision between two semis on FM 1053, one mile north of Fort Stockton, resulted in a death of an El Paso man on Thursday afternoon. According to the Department of Public Safety, a Kenworth truck with a trailer was heading south in the northbound lane for unknown reasons when it collided with a Peterbilt truck with a trailer at 1:30 p.m.
Police ID man who fired weapon, injuring one person in East El Paso
EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) – Tips to Crime Stoppers of El Paso and investigative work by EPPD has led to the identification of the man responsible for the alleged shooting outside a bar in East El Paso. El Paso Police was able to identify 27-year-old Ricardo Llamas, who allegedly shot and injured one person on […]
KFOX 14
Aurellia's Brewery to have its beer available in El Paso grocery stores
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Aurellia’s Brewery, a local brewery in El Paso Texas, will be the first local brewery in 60 years to have its beer available in El Paso grocery stores. This is a historic day for El Paso and an exciting one for Aurellia’s,” said...
Novipax brings 130 jobs to El Paso for the 2023 year
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A manufacturing company based in Illinois will be bringing 130 jobs to East El Paso and will also be investing around 50 million dollars in the local economy. The announcement was made Thursday, Dec.1 at the County Courthouse with County Judge Ricardo Samaniego and Borderplex Alliance CEO Jon Barela present. The […]
elpasomatters.org
Future homes on El Paso outskirts could face $59 monthly water surcharge
In what would be a major shift in how El Paso pays for growth, the Public Service Board is considering a new fee that would add $59 a month to the water and wastewater bills of new homes being built on the city’s fringe. The new fee, which PSB...
KFOX 14
DPS arrests man after vehicle, foot pursuit in far east El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A 38-year-old man from El Paso was arrested after the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) said he led a trooper on a pursuit on Wednesday. A DPS trooper attempted to stop Rogelio Fernando Guevara near Joe Battle and Zaragoza for a defective tail light when the pursuit began, according to DPS.
Most Wanted Fugitives: Week of Dec. 2, 2022
EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) – Crime Stoppers of El Paso, Inc., publicizes fugitives wanted by the El Paso Police Department and the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office every week through the Most Wanted feature. The following fugitives are individuals, in which attempts at locating them have been unsuccessful. Anyone with information on the location of […]
KFOX 14
Dutch Bros Coffee opens new locations in northeast El Paso, Horizon City
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Dutch Bros Coffee opened two more locations in El Paso on Wednesday. The new stores are at 4810 Woodrow Bean Transmountain and 13790 Horizon Boulevard. Hours:. Sunday-Thursday, 5 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 5 a.m. to 11 p.m. To celebrate, customers on...
El Paso man accused of torturing puppy
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A 69-year-old man was arrested Friday, Dec. 2 for Animal Cruelty. According to police, on Nov. 3, Carlos Jose Fernandez was reportedly walking a small black puppy at Ponder Park when a witness saw him mistreating the puppy. The witness described seeing Fernandez pull on the puppy’s leash so hard […]
Motorists can expect delays on NM 404 between Anthony, Chaparral
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Motorists can expect deals along New Mexico Highway 404 from Anthony to Chaparral, starting Monday, Dec. 5. The road will be reconstructed and widened. Lighting will also be added. Drivers can expect various daytime closures on both westbound and eastbound lanes. The contractor’s hours will be from 7 a.m. to […]
Make a Pit Stop at El Paso-Area Speedway Christmas Village and Celebrate the Season with Santa, S’mores and More
If you need or want more Christmas in your life then hit the road towards Las Cruces and make a pit stop at Vado Speedway Park. From holiday inflatable displays and Christmas music to s’mores by the campfire and Santa Claus himself, there’s something for every Christmas junkie Friday and Saturday evening this month.
USPS to be closed on Dec. 26 and Jan. 2
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – All post offices will be closed this year in observance of both federal holidays on Monday, Dec. 26 and Monday, Jan. 2. There will be no residential or business deliveries on Dec. 26 and Jan. 2 except for Priority Mail Express, which is delivered 365 days a year in select locations […]
24-Hour Drive Through Dispensary Opens In Las Cruces
New Mexico and recreational Cannabis have now become synonymous, and now there is something NEW to look forward to in the Land of (Green) Enchantment. This doesn't seem like something that would be allowed, right?. Well, thanks to the City of Las Cruces deciding not to restrict the hours a...
Catalytic converters stolen from El Paso school buses, other vehicles during break
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The Monday after the Thanksgiving break, bus drivers for the Region 19 Head Start Program came to work only to find their buses making some strange noises. It was later they discovered that 28 catalytic converters had been stolen from buses and other Region 19 vehicles during the holiday break […]
KFOX 14
Novipax to open manufacturing facility center in El Paso; create jobs
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Novipax, a leading absorbent manufacturer for the fresh protein, produce, food service and healthcare markets, is opening a new manufacturing facility in the region. This new facility, located southeast of downtown El Paso, will create up to 130 full-time jobs and an investment of...
Man wanted for homicide apprehended at Ysleta Port of Entry
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A man sought in Colorado and with an outstanding arrest warrant, was apprehended at the Ysleta border crossing by Customs and Border Protection Officers. On Thursday Dec. 1, 2022, a 32-year-old male Mexican citizen, arrived at the port of entry via the vehicle lanes and CBP’s primary inspection system revealed […]
