ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KFOX 14

Gateway West near Hawkins closed after semi-truck fire

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso fire responded to a semi-truck on fire Friday morning. TxDOT cameras showed emergency crews and police blocking off all lanes on Gateway West before Hawkins, near the Fountains at Farah because of the fire. The fire happened at 5 a.m. and no...
EL PASO, TX
El Paso News

EPPD to ramp up traffic enforcement this holiday season

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – During the holidays there will be an increase with the El Paso Police Department’s Traffic Unit thanks to a grant funded through the Texas Department of Transportation Selective Traffic Enforcement Program (STEP). Beginning December 23rd, 2022 through January 3rd, 2023 the El Paso...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Hiker in his 30s injured, rescued at Hueco Tanks State Park

HUECO TANKS, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A man in his 30s was injured while hiking Hueco Tanks State Park Friday afternoon. The combined search and rescue team with the El Paso Fire Department is helping get the man down, according to a spokesman with EPFD. No other information was provided...
EL PASO, TX
fortstocktonpioneer.com

Semi collision in Pecos County results in fatality

Body A head-on collision between two semis on FM 1053, one mile north of Fort Stockton, resulted in a death of an El Paso man on Thursday afternoon. According to the Department of Public Safety, a Kenworth truck with a trailer was heading south in the northbound lane for unknown reasons when it collided with a Peterbilt truck with a trailer at 1:30 p.m.
PECOS COUNTY, TX
KTSM

Police ID man who fired weapon, injuring one person in East El Paso

EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) – Tips to Crime Stoppers of El Paso and investigative work by EPPD has led to the identification of the man responsible for the alleged shooting outside a bar in East El Paso. El Paso Police was able to identify 27-year-old Ricardo Llamas, who allegedly shot and injured one person on […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Novipax brings 130 jobs to El Paso for the 2023 year

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A manufacturing company based in Illinois will be bringing 130 jobs to East El Paso and will also be investing around 50 million dollars in the local economy. The announcement was made Thursday, Dec.1 at the County Courthouse with County Judge Ricardo Samaniego and Borderplex Alliance CEO Jon Barela present. The […]
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

DPS arrests man after vehicle, foot pursuit in far east El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A 38-year-old man from El Paso was arrested after the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) said he led a trooper on a pursuit on Wednesday. A DPS trooper attempted to stop Rogelio Fernando Guevara near Joe Battle and Zaragoza for a defective tail light when the pursuit began, according to DPS.
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Most Wanted Fugitives: Week of Dec. 2, 2022

EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) – Crime Stoppers of El Paso, Inc., publicizes fugitives wanted by the El Paso Police Department and the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office every week through the Most Wanted feature. The following fugitives are individuals, in which attempts at locating them have been unsuccessful. Anyone with information on the location of […]
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Dutch Bros Coffee opens new locations in northeast El Paso, Horizon City

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Dutch Bros Coffee opened two more locations in El Paso on Wednesday. The new stores are at 4810 Woodrow Bean Transmountain and 13790 Horizon Boulevard. Hours:. Sunday-Thursday, 5 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 5 a.m. to 11 p.m. To celebrate, customers on...
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

El Paso man accused of torturing puppy

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A 69-year-old man was arrested Friday, Dec. 2 for Animal Cruelty. According to police, on Nov. 3, Carlos Jose Fernandez was reportedly walking a small black puppy at Ponder Park when a witness saw him mistreating the puppy. The witness described seeing Fernandez pull on the puppy’s leash so hard […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Motorists can expect delays on NM 404 between Anthony, Chaparral

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Motorists can expect deals along New Mexico Highway 404 from Anthony to Chaparral, starting Monday, Dec. 5. The road will be reconstructed and widened. Lighting will also be added. Drivers can expect various daytime closures on both westbound and eastbound lanes. The contractor’s hours will be from 7 a.m. to […]
ANTHONY, TX
KTSM

USPS to be closed on Dec. 26 and Jan. 2

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – All post offices will be closed this year in observance of both federal holidays on Monday, Dec. 26 and Monday, Jan. 2. There will be no residential or business deliveries on Dec. 26 and Jan. 2 except for Priority Mail Express, which is delivered 365 days a year in select locations […]
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Novipax to open manufacturing facility center in El Paso; create jobs

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Novipax, a leading absorbent manufacturer for the fresh protein, produce, food service and healthcare markets, is opening a new manufacturing facility in the region. This new facility, located southeast of downtown El Paso, will create up to 130 full-time jobs and an investment of...
EL PASO COUNTY, TX
KTSM

Man wanted for homicide apprehended at Ysleta Port of Entry

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A man sought in Colorado and with an outstanding arrest warrant, was apprehended at the Ysleta border crossing by Customs and Border Protection Officers. On Thursday Dec. 1, 2022, a 32-year-old male Mexican citizen, arrived at the port of entry via the vehicle lanes and CBP’s primary inspection system revealed […]
EL PASO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy