Read full article on original website
Related
Zacks.com
Endava PLC Sponsored ADR (DAVA) Recently Broke Out Above the 50-Day Moving Average
DAVA - Free Report) is looking like an interesting pick, as it just reached a key level of support. DAVA recently overtook the 50-day moving average, and this suggests a short-term bullish trend. One of the three major moving averages, the 50-day simple moving average is commonly used by traders...
Zacks.com
Hudson Technologies (HDSN) Hits 52-Week High: What's Driving It?
HDSN - Free Report) scaled a fresh 52-week high of $11.85 on Nov 28, before closing the session at $10.86. The company, sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has a market capitalization of around $509 million. HDSN’s long-term expected growth rate of 30% is higher than the industry’s growth projection of 16%.
Zacks.com
Robinhood Markets, Inc. (HOOD) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
HOOD - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $9.99, moving +1.22% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.12% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.1%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.05%. Prior to today's trading, shares of...
Zacks.com
Best Value Stocks to Buy for December 2nd
BSVN - Free Report) : This bank holding company for Bank7 carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.4% over the last 60 days. Bank7 Corp. Price and Consensus. Bank7 Corp. price-consensus-chart | Bank7 Corp. Quote. Bank7 has a...
Zacks.com
New Strong Sell Stocks for December 2nd
HTZ - Free Report) is a vehicle rental company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 14.3% downward over the last 60 days. MCO - Free Report) is an integrated risk assessment firm. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 10.1% downward over the last 60 days.
Zacks.com
Top 5 Heavily Shorted Internet Stocks Set to Rebound in 2023
The technology sector, which enabled Wall Street to get rid of the coronavirus-induced short bear market and formed the new bull market, suffered a bloody blow at the start of 2022. Record-high inflation compelled the Fed to turn ultra-hawkish with tighter liquidity control and a higher interest rate regime. The blood bath in the technology sector has continued year to date.
Zacks.com
Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
BBBY - Free Report) closed at $3.60, marking a +1.69% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.12% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.1%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.05%. Heading into today, shares of the home goods retailer had lost...
Zacks.com
American Airlines (AAL) Stock Moves -0.07%: What You Should Know
AAL - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $13.97, moving -0.07% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 0.12% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.1%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.05%. Coming into today, shares...
Zacks.com
Here's Why Momentum in Northwest Pipe Co. (NWPX) Should Keep going
When it comes to short-term investing or trading, they say "the trend is your friend." And there's no denying that this is the most profitable strategy. But making sure of the sustainability of a trend to profit from it is easier said than done. The trend often reverses before exiting...
Zacks.com
3 Reasons Growth Investors Will Love Global Partners LP (GLP)
Investors seek growth stocks to capitalize on above-average growth in financials that help these securities grab the market's attention and produce exceptional returns. But finding a great growth stock is not easy at all. By their very nature, these stocks carry above-average risk and volatility. Moreover, if a company's growth...
Zacks.com
Should Investors Consider These 3 Low-Beta Stocks?
MRK - Free Report) , The J M Smucker Company (. GIS - Free Report) – could all be considered during a volatile market. Below is a chart illustrating the year-to-date performance of all three stocks, with the S&P 500 blended in as a benchmark. Let’s take a deeper...
Zacks.com
MMSI vs. ALGN: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?
MMSI - Free Report) and Align Technology (. ALGN - Free Report) . But which of these two stocks presents investors with the better value opportunity right now? Let's take a closer look. Everyone has their own methods for finding great value opportunities, but our model includes pairing an impressive...
Zacks.com
Orange County Bancorp, Inc. (OBT) Is a Great Choice for 'Trend' Investors, Here's Why
Most of us have heard the dictum "the trend is your friend." And this is undeniably the key to success when it comes to short-term investing or trading. But it isn't easy to ensure the sustainability of a trend and profit from it. Often, the direction of a stock's price...
Zacks.com
STMicroelectronics (STM) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
STM - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $38.67, moving -0.21% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.12% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.1%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.05%. Prior to today's trading, shares of...
Zacks.com
Audacy (AUD) Reports Q3 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates
AUD - Free Report) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.04 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.05. This compares to loss of $0.04 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of...
Zacks.com
3 Momentum Anomaly Stocks to Buy as Markets Await Jobs Data
The broader equity indices declined in the past few trading sessions as investors remained wary of the latest jobs data. The jobs data, slated to be released later today, is widely expected to offer cues to the Fed’s rate hike program with key insights into the labor market and data related to non-farm payrolls, hourly wages and the unemployment rate. As the Fed has vowed to continue its aggressive stance to curb inflation, markets await clarity on the future rate hike program and its likely impact on the economy. With uncertainty becoming the norm of the day, investors often seek to employ time-tested winning strategies to fetch sustained profits. One of the most successful game plans to beat the blues is to bet on momentum stocks when value or growth investing fails to generate the desired profits.
Zacks.com
Investors Heavily Search NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA): Here is What You Need to Know
NVDA - Free Report) has recently been on Zacks.com's list of the most searched stocks. Therefore, you might want to consider some of the key factors that could influence the stock's performance in the near future. Over the past month, shares of this maker of graphics chips for gaming and...
Zacks.com
5 Relative Price Strength Stocks That Are Good Investments
Fed Chairman Jerome Powell’s speech at the Brookings Institution, where he indicated that the magnitude of the interest rate hike is likely to be reduced from December — did wonders for the stock market. The dovish comments provided a late boost to an already winning November, with the S&P 500 climbing 5.4% for the month.
Zacks.com
3 Top Market-Beating Stocks to Buy in December for More Growth
The bullish reaction to Jay Powell’s speech sent the S&P 500 above its 200-day moving average for the first time since April. Wall Street bulls held their ground on Thursday and Friday, even though some selling returned following a strong November jobs report. Traders currently put an 80% chance...
Zacks.com
Is the Options Market Predicting a Spike in NetEase (NTES) Stock?
NTES - Free Report) need to pay close attention to the stock based on moves in the options market lately. That is because the Jan 20, 2023 $46.00 Call had some of the highest implied volatility of all equity options today. What is Implied Volatility?. Implied volatility shows how much...
Comments / 0