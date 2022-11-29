Read full article on original website
goldrushcam.com
Police Ask for Public’s Assistance in Identifying Burglary Suspect from Gottschalks Music Center Robbery in Merced
December 2, 2022 - Merced – Public assistance is needed to identify a suspect in commercial burglary at a local music store. On Thursday, December 1st at 9:30 P.M., officers responded to an alarm call at Gottschalks Music Center store at 355 W. Main Street. The unknown suspect forced entry and stole two guitars and an amplifier. The suspect left the area before officers arrived at the scene.
goldrushcam.com
Police Ask for Public’s Assistance in Identifying Two Suspects in Assault and Attempted Theft at Kohl’s in Fresno (With Video)
December 2, 2022 – The Fresno Police Department reports that on Wednesday, November 30, 2022, a male and female entered a Kohl’s store and selected several clothing items. They attempted to leave the store without paying for the items and assaulted an employee in the process of leaving. They left the location in a dark colored mid-size SUV.
Man shot and killed by Mariposa County deputies identified
Authorities have identified a suspect who was shot and killed by Mariposa County sheriff's deputies on Wednesday morning.
goldrushcam.com
Police Ask for Public’s Assistance in Identifying Suspect Involved in Altercation and Theft at Plato’s Closet in Fresno (With Video)
December 1, 2022 - On Saturday, November 26, 2022, 2022, at 6:00 P.M., the Fresno Police Department received a call of a petty theft from Plato’s Closet, located at 1053 E. Shaw Avenue. An unknown female filled an empty bag with merchandise and attempted to leave the location with the property. When confronted by employees, a physical disturbance ensued. The employees were able to retain the merchandise and locked the suspect outside of the store. The suspect stood outside the store, threatening to assault the employees physically.
KMPH.com
Day 6: Search continues for 86-year-old Fresno missing man with Alzheimer's
FRESNO, Cali. — Search and rescue teams from multiple counties have been searching around the clock every single day for 86-year-old Ulysses Carr since Friday. Family members say, Carr, who has Alzheimer's didn't return home that morning from his walk. His dog was able to find his way back...
KMPH.com
Crime Stoppers Daily Most Wanted: Amanda Nicole Lizarraga
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Our Valley Crime Stoppers Daily Most Wanted is Amanda Nicole Lizarraga. Amanda Nicole Lizarraga is wanted by Law Enforcement for Conspiracy. 33-year-old Lizarraga is 5' 1" tall, 155 lbs., and has brown hair and brown eyes. If you know where Amanda Nicole Lizarraga is hiding,...
KMPH.com
Gunshot hits man in the arm at apartment complex in Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A man was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound to the arm on Friday. Police were called to an apartment complex on Church Ave. at Elm just after 12:45 p.m. for the report of a gunshot victim. When they arrived they found a...
KMPH.com
Police release video from officer-involved shooting in Madera
MADERA, Calif. (FOX26) — The Madera Police Department released a Critical Incident Video of an officer-involved shooting that happened in Madera on Saturday. Police were called around 8:15 p.m. to a report of a man with a gun in the shopping area located at Ellis and Lake Streets. The...
1 Person Died in A Motor Vehicle Crash In Fresno (Fresno, CA)
The Police Department reported a pedestrian crash in Fresno on Thursday morning. The accident happened near Parkway Drive and Belmont Avenue, west of Highway 99. According to Fresno Police Officials, a pedestrian was struck by a utility truck in central west Fresno.
KMPH.com
Caught on camera: Thief breaking into mailboxes at Fresno apartment complex
A thief is caught on camera breaking into multiple mailboxes at Riverview Garden Apartments in Fresno and it's not the first time it happens. “We've actually caught the same woman on film three different times, and we just kind of got fed up and called this morning and just wanted to put her on blast," said R&B Properties Supervisor Stephanie Smallie.
KMPH.com
Crime Stoppers Daily Most Wanted: Carlos Fidel Hernandez
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Our Valley Crime Stoppers Daily Most Wanted is Carlos Fidel Hernandez. Carlos Fidel Hernandez is wanted by Law Enforcement for Failure to Register his Sex Registrant Status. 29-year-old Hernandez is 6' 2" tall, 165 lbs., and has black hair and brown eyes. If you know...
sierranewsonline.com
Motor Vehicle Accident Ahwahnee Hwy 49 & Sunrise
AHWAHNEE–The California Highway Patrol (CHP) is reporting a motor vehicle accident has occurred on Highway 49 near Sunrise Road. A single vehicle has gone off the road, rolled and landed on it’s side. An ambulance and tow truck are enroute. Injuries are unknown at this time. Please use caution in the area. We will update this article when more information becomes available.
KMPH.com
Man run over on Belmont near Parkway in Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A man was hit and killed while crossing Belmont Ave. Thursday morning in Fresno. It happened around 10:00 a.m. near Parkway Dr. west of Hwy 99. Fresno police are on the scene and looking for video surveillance evidence from several commercial buildings in the area.
KMPH.com
MADD partners with local law enforcement for holiday season safety campaign
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — The California Highway Patrol, Fresno, and Clovis Police Departments, Fresno County Sheriff's Office, and Fresno County District Attorney's Office have partnered with the Central Valley Office of Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD) for the Tie One On for Safety campaign. The holiday season marks one...
goldrushcam.com
Mariposa County Daily Sheriff and Booking Report for Wednesday, November 30, 2022
Mariposa County Daily Sheriff and Booking Report for Wednesday, November 30, 2022. Across the street is the former Jail which now houses the 24 hour dispatch facility and provides the following list of services to the community at this location;. Finger Printing: Tuesdays and Thursdays from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00...
KMJ
Suspects Wanted After Stealing Large Amount Of Cash And Jewelry In Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (KMJ/FOX26) — Four suspects are now on the run following a robbery near Shaw and Valentine in Fresno. The Fresno Police Department says two people went to the bank in the area and withdrew a large amount of cash. Officers say the two were then followed by...
Arrest made in connection to shooting of 13-year-old at Reedley apartment complex
An arrest has been made after a 13-year-old boy was injured in a shooting at an apartment complex in Reedley on Tuesday.
Prescribed burns to begin in Madera, Mariposa Counties
NORTH FORK, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fire crews in the North Valley will begin taking advantage of the cooler temperatures and increased atmospheric moisture to proactively get a start on preventing next fire season’s fires now. The Bass Lake Ranger District of the Sierra National Forest says starting in early December residents will begin seeing prescribed […]
KMPH.com
Crime Stoppers Daily Most Wanted: Katie Buford
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Our Valley Crime Stoppers Daily Most Wanted is Katie Buford. Katie Buford is wanted by Law Enforcement for Robbery. 38-year-old Buford is 5' 2" tall, 110 lbs., and has blond hair and blue eyes. If you know where Katie Buford is hiding, call Crime Stoppers...
KMPH.com
Missing Montana boy found safe in Mariposa after 2 months
Mariposa, Calif. — The Sidney Police Department in Montana issued a missing child bulletin for 4-year-old Taylem Berry being taken by his father on October 9th, 2022. The two had not been seen since and there was no contact with the boy's mother. On Tuesday, Sidney police received a...
