tatler.com
Tragedy for Princess Stéphanie of Monaco as her ex-boyfriend, nightclub owner Mario Oliver, is ‘murdered’ in the Dominican Republic
Princess Stéphanie of Monaco, the sister of reigning Prince Albert II of Monaco, has been struck by tragedy after her ex-boyfriend, the prominent Los Angeles nightclub owner and model Mario Oliver, was found dead in the Dominican Republic. Oliver, who was romantically linked to the effortlessly chic Monégasque royal...
A couple bought a private island in Finland they found on Google Maps and turned it into a $2,400-a-night getaway. Here's how they did it.
Designer Aleksi Hautamäki and his partner purchased an island in Finland they call Project Ö. They designed everything themselves and now rent it out for between $1,800 and $2,400 a night. The island's luxury cabin has an indoor and outdoor kitchen, natural hot tub, and sauna. In 2018,...
Tourists should avoid these 2 California travel destinations, according to Fodor’s
As Californians begin planning their holiday vacations, one travel site has suggested that travelers stay away from certain tourist hotspots, including two in the Golden State. “Fodor’s No List 2023,” an annual report from Fodor’s Travel Guide website, asks travelers to reconsider visiting specific locations suffering from over-tourism, limited natural resources and overcrowding. Lake Tahoe […]
Woman's Scary Story Is a Stern Warning for Solo Female Travelers
You always have to be vigilant when traveling alone.
The World’s Best Beaches, According to Tripadvisor
When many of us think of our “happy place,” we think of the beach. Just close your eyes and picture it: the sound of the waves crashing, the warm sun, the gentle breeze, the swaying palm trees…. It may sound like a fantasy, but perfect beaches really do exist. There are plenty of reasons why […]
travelawaits.com
National Geographic Reveals 25 Amazing Places To Travel In 2023
National Geographic has unveiled its annual list of the 25 inspiring destinations for 2023. Nat Geo’s “Best of the World,” is themed around five categories: Family, Adventure, Culture, Nature, and new this year, Community. “We have experienced so many changes and disruptions in the way we explore...
9 best last-minute winter holiday destinations for December sun
The run-up to Christmas can often seem the most densely packed, rather than the most wonderful, time of the year.As the nights draw in, temperature drops and social engagements spiral, what could be better than escaping all the hecticness and swapping the UK for somewhere warm, whether for a few days or a few weeks?Here’s The Independent travel team’s top picks for places where you can get some last-minute winter sun this December. BaliThis Indonesian isle is the thinking person’s Southeast Asia holiday. Packed into its 5,780 square kilometres are not only golden, wave-lapped beaches (with some frisky surf for...
I booked a last-minute trip to Paris on a budget airline called French Bee. Even though it was uncomfortable and included hidden costs at every turn, I might fly it again.
I flew to Paris on a budget airline called French Bee for the first time. It wasn't the best experience, but I'd probably book another trip again.
I paid $400 to sleep in a barrel in Switzerland and had the best glamping experience of my life
Insider's reporter booked a barrel on Airbnb in Switzerland that had a cozy tiny house feel with access to wood-fired saunas, hot tubs, and fire pits.
cntraveler.com
U.S. Destinations Almost as Captivating as New Zealand
Although lots of locations throughout the world are stunning, no place embodies natural wonder quite as well as New Zealand. One of the more stunning and unique hideaways in New Zealand can be found at The Shack, nestled within the Cloudy Bay Vineyards estate in the Wairau Valley in Marlborough. While most people know Cloudy Bay for its world-famous Sauvignon Blanc, its land is also home to this four-bedroom oasis. Surrounded by vineyards, and luxuriously furnished with pieces designed by local artisans to reflect the surrounding beauty of the region, The Shack offers a chance to relax, reset, and enjoy the wonders of NZ nature. While an escape to this exact location would be a dream, there are some stateside locations that will help satisfy your wanderlust until you’re able to make it around the world. We’ve highlighted some natural wonders that can be found across the United States: From a desert oasis in Palm Beach to an architectural masterpiece in Telluride, there are amazing options that feature architecture almost as impressive as their natural backdrops.
Low-Cost Airlines Like Frontier and Ryanair Are Having a Major Moment
They won't serve you food, will make you pay for even a tiny bag, and will not make it easy to reach customer service if there is a problem -- but they will, if you're willing to put up with all of that, get you where you need to go for a much lower price.
purewow.com
The TikTok Obsession with the Too Faced Cinnamon Palette Is Real, Let Us Show You Where to Stock Up
We’re talking about the Too Faced Cinnamon Swirl Palette & Melted Matte Lip. This rare combo has everything you need to get holiday-party ready (or gift to your favorite beauty guru this season). BeautyTok alerted us to this must-have palette for gifting (or keeping, no judgment), and it’s available with free shipping on HSN. Plus, HSN has demos of the product, so you can see exactly what the shadows and matte lip look like on real skin before purchasing.
CNBC
Two companies have luxury trains called the 'Orient Express.' Here are the differences
The "Orient Express" has been called the "king of trains" and the "train of kings." Royalty, writers, actors and spies have ridden the original route between Paris and Istanbul, which started in the late 19th century. Author Agatha Christie described the Orient Express as "the train of my dreams." She...
A group of more than 100 tropical islands near Bali with plans for a luxury resort is about to be auctioned. Take a look.
The Widi Reserve in Indonesia is vacant, but development rights to transform some of the islands into a luxury resort are included in the sale.
purewow.com
Take a Trip to the Upside Down with the 30 Best ‘Stranger Things’ Gifts
Nothing beats the Stranger Things universe. There’s Hawkins High, the Upside Down, terrifying Demogorgons and, of course, Eleven and her trusty squad. But now that we’ve gotten through part one of season four, we’re going to need something to hold us over. And we suspect we’re not the only ones.
cntraveler.com
InterContinental Hotels & Resorts: The Pioneers of Luxury Travel
There is something to be said for travel brands that hold a rich history. To withstand the test of time signifies you must be doing something right: acting as a pioneer and a trailblazer, and committing to constant reinvention while honoring the past. From its diverse global portfolio to a commitment to the future of responsible travel, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts is a true industry leader. As the first global luxury hotel brand, InterContinental was at the forefront of culture-expanding international travel and continues to lead the way today.
From 1% tips to smuggling children into theme parks: travellers share their ‘money-saving’ holiday hacks
Few holidaymakers are as parsimonious as Simon Calder, travel correspondent of The Independent. But even he was shocked by the response when he asked readers for their tales of acts of miserliness while on the road.Free child places“When the kids were little we used to holiday in the Lake District, and we would always spend a day at Lowther Park. I would pull up just before entering and one of the kids would go in the boot to avoid the entrance fee. They loved it and would fight for who went in there.”Tim Coxon“Does bribing your five-year-old to tell the...
The Best European Christmas Markets to Visit This Winter
There’s nothing quite like Christmas markets to offer a much-needed dose of holiday season splendor. Is there anywhere else where it’s acceptable to saunter about with a hearty mug of mulled wine in one hand, an even larger potato pancake in the other, while blowing your budget on handcrafted ornaments and posing for photos in front of an artisanal Santa sleigh? The answer, we can confidently say, is no.
Uber to offer free reindeer sleigh rides in Finland — world's first on-demand excursion of its kind
Uber Sleigh is introducing the world’s first-ever on-demand sleigh rides in Lapland, Finland, for a truly festive travel experience during the holiday season.
hotelnewsme.com
THE HEART OF EUROPE OPENS DOORS TO ITS LUXURY ISLAND HOTEL
The Kleindienst Group is thrilled to announce the launch of its uber-luxury hotel, Cote d’Azur Monaco. On this occasion, specially invited visitors got to experience a one-of-its-kind sunset beach party, a unique culinary experience with food and beverages from the French Riviera, as well as an exciting evening, giving them a taste of what lies in store. Situated at The Heart of Europe on the World Island, Dubai it promises an opulent vacation experience like no other. Guests of the resort were able to enjoy French Riviera vibes and a combination of the best of Monaco & Cote d’Azur in one place – creating a once-in-a-lifetime experience!
