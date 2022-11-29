ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World Cup: Fans go wild as England score two goals in two minutes against Wales

By Mary-Kate Findon
 3 days ago

England took a dramatic lead in their World Cup 2022 clash with Wales by scoring two goals in two minutes.

The Three Lions left the pitch at halftime scoreless, but came back out to the Doha stadium roaring, sending two balls into the net.

This footage shows fans jumping for joy in BOXPARK, sending beer flying as they rejoiced in the victorious moment.

A win will see the team top Group B as they progress into the Last 16, and continue their World Cup journey.

