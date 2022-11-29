ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nevada State

What's Going On With Tesla Stock?

By Adam Eckert
Benzinga
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eWeJC_0jRWfZzX00

Tesla Inc TSLA shares are trading lower Tuesday, pulling back after rising Monday on reports suggesting the Elon Musk-led company is working on a revamped Model 3 vehicle.

What To Know: Tesla is in the process of rolling out an improved version of its Model 3, codenamed "Highland," according to Reuters.

The report indicates that Tesla aims to reduce complexity in the interior of the vehicle and focus on improving features that Tesla customers value, such as the display. The revamp could also include some changes to the Model 3’s exterior and powertrain performance.

Tesla is expected to produce the redesigned Model 3 in Giga Shanghai, as well as the company’s Fremont, California plant. Production in Giga Shanghai is expected to commence in the third quarter of 2023.

What Else: Tesla will host a special "delivery event" for the Tesla Semi at its factory in Nevada this week.

The first Tesla Semi designed for a commercial customer is set to be delivered on Thursday. Tesla previously said it aims to ramp up Semi production to 50,000 electric trucks per year by 2024.

Lastly, nearly 75% of institutional investors surveyed by Morgan Stanley blamed the Twitter situation for a significant portion of Tesla's recent underperformance, analyst Adam Jonas said in a note.

About 40% of respondents believe the Twitter situation has accounted for at least half of the recent weakness in Tesla shares. Approximately 65% believe the Twitter acquisition will have a negative impact on Tesla’s business going forward.

TSLA Price Action: Tesla has a 52-week high of $402.66 and a 52-week low of $166.18.

The stock was down 1.31% at $180.53 at time of publication, according to Benzinga Pro.

Photo: courtesy of Tesla.

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Cramer Recommends These Stocks As Tech Falls Out Of Favor: 'A Lot Going For Them'

Tech stocks have led the stock market rout this year, as reflected by the nearly 30% plunge by the Nasdaq Composite Index, and valuations of some have turned extremely attractive. What Happened: Despite some tech companies remaining profitable and their stock looking like bargains, investors are better off positioning themselves...
Benzinga

Why Netflix's Stock Rally Is Likely To Continue

Netflix, Inc’s NFLX shares gained 3.7% on Thursday and are up around 11% this week. On CNBC’s “Options Action,” Mike Khouw of Optimize Advisors said Netflix traded 2.5 times its average daily volume and was the second busiest single stock on Thursday. Don’t forget to check...
Benzinga

What's Going On With Chinese Stocks Today?

US-listed Chinese stocks gained today amid reopening hopes, with shares of the iShares China Large-Cap ETF FXI gaining 3.26% in Friday's session. Recent unrest in China due to the country's zero-COVID policy has led to less strict quarantine requirements, with China reportedly allowing home quarantine for some COVID-positive individuals. Pushback...
Benzinga

Is Smoking Weed Bad For Your Lungs?

This article was originally published on The Fresh Toast and appears here with permission. Cannabis by itself is not bad for your lungs, but smoking it is. Smoking weed leads to the deposit of four times the amount of tar than smoking tobacco, and may increase the risk of lung cancer.
Benzinga

Crypto Bros Are Dumping Lambos, But Lamborghini Says Cars Are Flying Out Of Showrooms

If you thought demand for sports cars has completely diminished with Bitcoin below $20,000 and higher federal interest rates, think again. Lamborghini CEO Stephen Winkelmann told Yahoo Finance that the company is selling more cars than it's able to produce and struggling to keep up with demand, despite increasing production twice within the last year.
Benzinga

Vaporizing Cannabis: Latest Tech And Its Benefits

Cannabis vaporizers are devices designed to consume medical dry herbs & concentrates in a less harmful way. They allow users to have the option to experience the medicinal effects while reducing possible risks of disease or lung injury. Traditional consumption methods like joints and bongs use combustion, which is an...
Benzinga

3 Best-Performing REITs With Dividend Yields Over 8%

Income-oriented investors are always on the lookout for real estate investment trusts (REITs) with high-yielding dividends. But share price performance is also important. Can you have strong dividends as well as price appreciation from the same stocks? Take a look at three REITs with dividend yields over 8% that have performed like champions recently:
Benzinga

Tesla Has Been The Most Profitable Stock For Short Sellers 2 Months In A Row

Tesla Inc TSLA shares have rallied 7.2% in the last five days, but Tesla continues to be one of the most profitable stocks in the market for short sellers. ORTEX Analytics released its monthly Short Interest Insights report this week and said Tesla was the most profitable stock in the market for short sellers for the second straight month in November.
Benzinga

South Korea Scrambles Fighter Jets After 2 Chinese, 6 Russian Warplanes Enter Air Defense Zone Without Notice

South Korea on Wednesday said it scrambled fighter jets after two Chinese and six Russian warplanes entered its air defense identification zone (A.K.A. KADIZ) without notice. What Happened: Seoul’s Joint Chiefs of Staff (J.C.S.) said the warplanes flew across its defense identification zone but did not violate the country’s territorial air, reported Yonhap News Agency.
Benzinga

Why Ayahuasca Is Miley Cyrus' 'Favorite' Drug (And How It Supported Her Veganism)

In the recent issue of Rolling Stone magazine, singer Miley Cyrus opens up about her drug use, including memorable experiences with the psychedelic, ayahuasca. Cyrus is no stranger to the limelight. She rose to stardom as Disney's “Hannah Montana.” When she moved on from the series, she successfully shrugged off her America’s sweetheart image, singing songs about molly (MDMA), gyrating half-naked on a wrecking ball, and doing anything she could to raise the eyebrows of every soccer mom in suburbia. Now, at the ripe old age of 28, Cyrus is every bit as rebellious. She’s sporting a blonde shag and red lipstick-lined sneer and flashing her bare breasts in the January 2021 issue of Rolling Stone. Cyrus says she feels “very weighted and grounded. I’m free, but I feel responsibility. I take my mental and physical health a lot more seriously than I ever did before.”
Benzinga

What Does Boeing's Debt Look Like?

Shares of Boeing Inc. BA moved higher by 19.31% in the past three months. Before having a look at the importance of debt, let's look at how much debt Boeing has. Based on Boeing's financial statement as of October 26, 2022, long-term debt is at $51.79 billion and current debt is at $5.43 billion, amounting to $57.22 billion in total debt. Adjusted for $13.49 billion in cash-equivalents, the company's net debt is at $43.73 billion.
Benzinga

The Benzinga Moneymaker Series: Top 5 Stocks This Week

Investors are are on the hunt for undervalued, underfollowed and emerging stocks to spot opportunity. The rise of social media and the retail trader gave way to countless methods to uncover new information. For some, this is overwhelming. Benzinga's Moneymaker Index uses a combination of proprietary data and pattern recognition to bring you five stocks each week that are just under the surface and warrant your attention.
Benzinga

$11.5 Million Bet On This Penny Stock? Check Out These 3 Penny Stocks Insiders Are Buying

The Dow Jones closed higher by more than 700 points on Wednesday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision.

Comments / 0

Community Policy