Jerry Jones says Dallas Cowboys want and need Odell Beckham to make impact this season

In regards Odell Beckman’s removal from an airplane on Sunday due a perceived medical emergency, Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones reiterated coach Mike McCarthy in saying the incident had no bearing on the team’s continued pursuit of the free agent receiver.

Jones also said the Cowboys have no concerns about Beckham’s character.

“No, it did not,” Jones said on his radio show in 105.3 The Fan Tuesday. “His overall compatibility, his judgment, behavior is not an issue with him. It is with many but not with him. We think he’d fit in really good with us.”

Beckham is scheduled to meet with the Cowboys at their headquarters in Frisco on Dec. 5.

Per a source, Beckham is expected to make a decision soon after.

Jones talked to Beckham on Thanksgiving Day and feels good about the Cowboys chances and Beckham being part of the team.

“He was genuine, very genuine,” Jones said of the initial phone call. “Very competitive. Feels confident, feels good about himself. I think he breeds confidence, but yet very, very just compatible. We think he would fit in really good with us.”

Jones said the Cowboys will have continued dialogue with Beckham before the visit. He is not concerned that he is expected to meet the New York Giants and Buffalo Bills and possibly other teams before then.

“Not at all. Not at all,” Jones said. “As a matter of fact, if you look at what precedes us before you get here so to speak, physically coming to visit, I like that. We don’t have anything to take a step back on that. And, then of course, I know what this area is. I know what Dallas area is.”

The key components to the Beckham deal is his health and his contract demands. Beckham has not played in the NFL since he tore his ACL in Super Bowl with the Los Rams last February.

And he wants a multi-year deal.

While the team may be open to doing a mult-year deal, Jones made it clear that the team’s primary interest in Beckham is for him to make a potential Super Bowl impact this season.

“We have to have this year. We have to have this year. It’s very important,” Jones said. We got — the things we do to have him impact this year. This year has to be a big part of it. This year, of course, we’ve six regular season games and the playoffs. We’ve got, in my mind, the whole show ahead of us. But we got to have a situation where we can really contribute now.”