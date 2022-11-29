ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Jerry Jones says Dallas Cowboys want and need Odell Beckham to make impact this season

By Clarence E. Hill Jr.
Fort Worth Star-Telegram
Fort Worth Star-Telegram
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VfS0u_0jRWfIEQ00

In regards Odell Beckman’s removal from an airplane on Sunday due a perceived medical emergency, Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones reiterated coach Mike McCarthy in saying the incident had no bearing on the team’s continued pursuit of the free agent receiver.

Jones also said the Cowboys have no concerns about Beckham’s character.

“No, it did not,” Jones said on his radio show in 105.3 The Fan Tuesday. “His overall compatibility, his judgment, behavior is not an issue with him. It is with many but not with him. We think he’d fit in really good with us.”

Beckham is scheduled to meet with the Cowboys at their headquarters in Frisco on Dec. 5.

Per a source, Beckham is expected to make a decision soon after.

Jones talked to Beckham on Thanksgiving Day and feels good about the Cowboys chances and Beckham being part of the team.

“He was genuine, very genuine,” Jones said of the initial phone call. “Very competitive. Feels confident, feels good about himself. I think he breeds confidence, but yet very, very just compatible. We think he would fit in really good with us.”

Jones said the Cowboys will have continued dialogue with Beckham before the visit. He is not concerned that he is expected to meet the New York Giants and Buffalo Bills and possibly other teams before then.

“Not at all. Not at all,” Jones said. “As a matter of fact, if you look at what precedes us before you get here so to speak, physically coming to visit, I like that. We don’t have anything to take a step back on that. And, then of course, I know what this area is. I know what Dallas area is.”

The key components to the Beckham deal is his health and his contract demands. Beckham has not played in the NFL since he tore his ACL in Super Bowl with the Los Rams last February.

And he wants a multi-year deal.

While the team may be open to doing a mult-year deal, Jones made it clear that the team’s primary interest in Beckham is for him to make a potential Super Bowl impact this season.

“We have to have this year. We have to have this year. It’s very important,” Jones said. We got — the things we do to have him impact this year. This year has to be a big part of it. This year, of course, we’ve six regular season games and the playoffs. We’ve got, in my mind, the whole show ahead of us. But we got to have a situation where we can really contribute now.”

Comments / 7

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Look: Rams Have Made Decision On Odell Beckham Jr.

The Los Angeles Rams are completely removed from the Odell Beckham Jr. free-agency sweepstakes. According to team insider Greg Beacham, the Rams are no longer reserving OBJ's spot in the SoFi Stadium locker room. The locker that housed Beckham's nameplate for the entire 2022 season is now blank. The Rams...
LOS ANGELES, CA
9NEWS

Broncos sign Lamar Jackson to practice squad ahead of Ravens game

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Cornerback Lamar Jackson has been signed to the practice squad of the Denver Broncos. To make room for Jackson, the Broncos released wide receiver Kaden Davis and running back Tyreik McAllister from the practice squad on Tuesday. A third-year cornerback from from the University of Nebraska,...
DENVER, CO
The Spun

NFL Quarterback Rumored To Have Lost The Locker Room

An NFL starting quarterback is rumored to have lost at least part of the locker room. According to the NFL Network, Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson has lost some of his teammates. Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network reported that Wilson had lost at least some of his teammates, who...
DENVER, CO
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Unfortunate Christian McCaffrey Update

Earlier this week, 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan announced that All-Pro running back Christian McCaffrey is dealing with "irritation" in his knee. As a result, fans around the league are worried about his outlook for Week 13. McCaffrey's status for this Sunday has not yet been decided. The latest update,...
rolling out

Michael Vick admits crying the 1st weeks of prison stint

Despite his rugged upbringing in the projects of southern Virginia, then developing even tougher skin while excelling in the violent sport of football, Michael Vick admits that he was reduced to sobbing when the bars slammed behind him in his prison cell. Vick, one of the most spectacular players the...
VIRGINIA STATE
The Spun

Deion Sanders Is Reportedly Down To 3 Notable Schools

Deion Sanders has collected some serious head coaching consideration due to his overwhelming success with the Jackson State football program. The Pro Football Hall of Famer is reportedly down to three programs as he fields college football suitors. The decision appears to be down to Colorado, Cincinnati and USF, per...
JACKSON, MS
Fort Worth Star-Telegram

Fort Worth Star-Telegram

Fort Worth, TX
17K+
Followers
549
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

The Fort Worth Star-Telegram has quite the history of innovation and public service as it has grown over the years. Its founding publisher, Amon G. Carter Sr., was a renowned booster of Fort Worth and West Texas, with the Star-Telegram sporting the largest circulation of any paper in Texas. In 1922, the paper began the first Fort Worth radio station, WBAP, “We Bring a Program,” and also established the first television station in the southern half of the United States in 1948, and brought in color in 1954. In 1982, the Star-Telegram founded the oldest continually operating online news service in the country, Star-Text. That history of innovation and service continues today with the production of the most relevant news products serving the interests of Fort Worth and the surrounding area.

 https://www.star-telegram.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy