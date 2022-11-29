Read full article on original website
Man Found Dead After Being Left By Friends At A BarStill UnsolvedHouston, TX
Texas Governor Abbott Witnessed a Fentanyl Game Changer in HoustonTom HandyHouston, TX
Suspect wanted in connection with shooting of Uber driver at northeast Houston gas station along with his companionhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Who is this $45 billion college dropout?Stephen L DaltonAustin, TX
Texas Woman's Cold Case Murder Featured in Netflix's Killing FieldsLarry LeaseBrazoria County, TX
Lava flows from Hawaii's Mauna Loa volcano are slowing but will begin to spread out, inflate
Hawaii's Mauna Loa volcano is continuing to erupt, but scientists say the lava flows have been slowing down as they reach relatively flat areas around the rumbling mountain.
Watch: Drone footage captures devastation from tornadoes in the South
Tornadoes ripped through Mississippi and Alabama on Tuesday. This bird’s-eye view shows the extent of the destruction.
Mother, 8-year-old son identified as victims of deadly tornado in Montgomery County, Alabama
A deadly severe weather outbreak produced at least 40 reports of tornadoes that stretched across four states in the South on Tuesday night and Wednesday morning, and new information is being learned about those who were killed in the storms.
Moon’s wobble blamed for killing tens of millions of trees on Earth in new scientific discovery
THE Moon destroyed a forest on Earth just by wobbling, according to a new study. The theory solves a mystery from 2015 which involved tens of millions of mangrove trees dying in Australia. The dead trees had made up almost 10% of the forest along northern Australia’s Gulf of Carpentaria....
Mars discovery reveals the planet’s secrets
Mars might have been hit by its own “dinosaur killer” asteroid that caused a mega-tsunami, according to scientists.An asteroid strike, similar to the Chicxulub impact that wiped out many of the dinosaurs on Earth 66 million years ago – hit the planet in a shallow ocean region and caused waster to sweep across the planet.Past research proposed an asteroid or comet impact within an ocean in the Martian northern lowlands may have caused a mega-tsunami approximately 3.4 billion years ago.However, before the new study the location of the crater caused by the impact was unclear.Alexis Rodriguez at the Planetary Science Institute,...
A company's nuclear fusion rockets could help us escape the Solar System in our lifetime
Nuclear fusion-powered rockets might be nearer than you think. UK rocket company Pulsar Fusion has been awarded funding from the UK Space Agency to help it develop "integrated nuclear fission-based power systems for electric propulsion", a press statement shared with IE via email reveals. They will collaborate with the Universities...
'Toppled Statue' Spotted on Mars
An anomaly hunter scouring NASA images from Mars spotted a peculiar formation which seems to resemble a toppled statue. Indefatigable UFO researcher Scott Waring noticed the unusual object in a photo that was captured by the space agency's Curiosity rover back in early November. While zooming in on the sizeable source image, which provides an expansive look at the Martian horizon, he caught sight of "a face, like none I have ever found before" seemingly wedged sideways into a crevice on the side of a mountain.
Exploding craters and massive holes are appearing out of the ground in Siberia
A massive crater in Siberia's Arctic tundraPhoto byTwitter / @CoCthulhu. Around 2014, scientists started to hear about huge holes appearing out of the ground in Siberia. The massive craters were found across two regions of the Siberian tundra, namely the Yamal and Gyda peninsulas.
The Giant Sized Denisovans Were a New Type of Human Discovered in a Remote Cave in Siberia
In 2008, paleogeneticists discovered a new type of human after extracting the genome sequence from the finger bone of a girl who inhabited the remote Denisova cave in Siberia's Altai Mountains over 50,000 years ago.
Scientists use quantum computing to create glass that cuts the need for AC by a third
A sample of the glass coating, which you can see straight through. University of Notre DameQuantum computing, machine learning, and contact lens polymers combined to dramatically reduce energy costs.
What makes 'Pele’s Hair' during a volcanic eruption?
As Hawaii's Mauna Loa volcano awakens from a decades-long slumber, officials are not only warning those in the area about ash fall and airborne gases but also the potential for volcanic glass fibers known as "Pele's Hair."
Second storm to create travel headaches in California on heels of ferocious Thursday snowstorm
It's little rest for the weary for travelers in California trying to get over the passes in the Sierra Nevada as a second storm is barreling toward the Golden State just hours after a first storm blasted the mountains with feet of snow and wind gusts reaching as high as 99 mph.
See tornadoes rip through South, damaging churches and destroying homes
Severe storms swept across the South starting late Tuesday through Wednesday morning and led to more than 30 reports of tornadoes in the region.
Defense One
Watch the B-21 Unveiling, Live
The curtain of secrecy that has shrouded the Air Force's next strategic bomber—a curtain that has preempted even photos during the plane's eight-year development—will finally be drawn back tonight. At least a bit. A tightly controlled rollout ceremony for the B-21 Raider is scheduled for 8 p.m. Eastern...
New incredible video shows lava from Hawaii's Mauna Loa volcano shooting nearly 150 feet into the air
New video from the United States Geological Survey shows lava from an active fissure on Hawaii's Mauna Loa volcano shooting nearly 150 feet into the air.
Watch: Drones capture video of three active volcanoes around the world
Geologists worldwide are keeping an eye on three active volcanoes, including one in the U.S.
Winter storm could snarl morning, evening commutes across Upper Midwest, including Twin Cities
A winter storm is bringing snow to the Upper Midwest on Tuesday and could be the snowiest event around the Minneapolis-St. Paul metro area so far this season.
