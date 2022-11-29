ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

Americas, Patrick Melton part ways after 14 seasons, 82 wins

By Colin Deaver
 3 days ago

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – For the first time in 14 years, Americas High School is in search of a new head football coach.

Patrick Melton told KTSM on Tuesday that he is no longer in charge of the Trail Blazers program, after going 5-5 in 2022. He said that he’ll be moving into an administration role.

Americas was consistently one of the most successful programs in El Paso during Melton’s tenure as the head coach, which began in 2009 and culminated in 82 total wins, multiple playoff appearances and multiple Division I athletes.

Americas is the third head coaching opening for an El Paso high school football program since the end of the 2022 campaign. Montwood opened on Monday, as Ariel Famaligi stepped down and Hanks opened last week after Jason Blair and the Knights parted ways.

