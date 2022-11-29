Read full article on original website
Hit-and-run near Highway 50, bicyclist hospitalized with serious injuries
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - A cyclist’s night took a turn for the worse Wednesday after a hit-and-run left the 28-year-old hospitalized and seriously hurt. The Grand Junction Police Department says that it responded to the crash just after 7 p.m. that evening, after a 911 caller reported that a bicyclist was hit by a light-colored sedan. Authorities say that the crash happened near the crossroads of Highway 50 and Linden Avenue.
Fire on Ronda Lee Road results in one minor injury
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Grand Junction Fire Department announced Thursday that a Quonset-style building caught fire on the 2900 block of Ronda Lee Road Thursday afternoon at around 12:30 p.m. The fire department said that the structure was initially said to be unoccupied by a 911 caller, but...
Grand Junction bicyclist seriously injured after hit-and-run crash
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX) — A bicyclist was left on the side of the road after being struck in a hit and run. Yesterday afternoon, the Grand Junction Police Department (GJPD) responded to a report of a light colored sedan crashing into a bicyclist and fleeing the scene. According to reports, the bicyclist was hit in the area around HWY 50 and Linden Ave.
Deputies save 14 dogs trapped inside burning camper in Colorado
Mesa County Sheriff's Office deputies sprung into action to save 14 dogs from a camper that caught on fire in Clifton, Colorado on Tuesday, November 29. At about 12:40 PM, the Mesa County Sheriff's Office and Clifton Fire Department were dispatched to a camper trailer that had caught on fire in the Murdoch's/Denny's parking lot located near the I-70 Business Loop about 5 miles northeast of Grand Junction.
Family needs help for local hit and run victim
As Grand Junction Police search for answers in a hit and run accident just days ago, the family reaches out for help paying for medical bills after the cyclist’s pelvis was crushed in the impact. The family of 28-year-old Skyler Diaz has set up a GoFundMe to help pay...
14 dogs rescued from camper fire in Mesa County
Deputies in Mesa County rescued 14 dogs from a burning camper on Tuesday afternoon. The sheriff's office did not release any information on the dogs' owner.
Pitkin closed due to multi-car accident
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Grand Junction Police Department closed off Pitkin Avenue on Monday evening following a multi-car accident involving at least two cars, according to the police. The police have completely closed Pitkin Avenue from 12th to 14th Street. Police do not currently have an ETA for...
WARNING: Snow squall moving at 50 MPH detected in Colorado
Update: A second snow squall warning has been issued for I-70 near Battlement Mesa, I-70 near Glenwood Springs, I-70 near New Castle, and I-70 near Rifle until 10:30 AM. The National Weather Service (NWS) has detected a large snow squall around 19 miles northwest of Fort Collins that is moving southeast at approximately 50 MPH. A snow squall warning will be in effect until 10 AM for Northwestern Weld County...
Suspect arrested for stabbing in Grand Junction
Grand Junction police responded to a report of an adult male being stabbed in the thigh by an unknown person in the 700 block of North Avenue Saturday morning at 10:25 a.m. Authorities identified the suspect as Samantha Reed who was contacted and arrested Sunday morning. Reed, 27, is being...
Snow squall hits Garfield County
The National Weather Service has just released a warning of a snow squall currently hitting the Garfield County area. The warning is in effect until 10:30 a.m. Expect sudden drops to near zero visibility and icy roads in heavy snow, the Weather Service said. Motorists are also being warned to slow down.
Handgun found during recess at Lincoln Elementary
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX) — Children of Lincoln Elementary School went outside for an enjoyable recess, but instead noticed a firearm on the playground. The weapon was loaded with birdshot upon the time of discovery. Students gave the weapon to a teacher who then gave it to the school Principal, Joeseph Siennicki.
Exploring the Delta Armory: Fragment of the Past
Many Citizens of Delta have heard of the infamous Delta Armory. Built in 1921, this historic landmark has a lot more history than Deltarodans have suspected. Delta’s old armory is located just east of Main Street on Grand Avenue. The building was opened as one of the four National Guard’s Armories in Western Colorado, but over time it has been used to host public events and even become a carpet store.
Missing Montrose County girl found by Sheriff’s Department
MONTROSE COUNTY, Colo. (KJCT) - The Montrose County Sheriff’s Office is looking for the public’s help in locating a missing Montrose County girl. Erin Kelly reportedly went missing Sunday evening. Deputies describe Kelly as a 5′3″ tall 15-year-old girl with brown hair and brown eyes, weighing roughly 116 pounds. Authorities highlighted surgery scars on her right arm as a distinguishing feature, and said that she is “known to wear a white hoodie and purple pajama-style pants.”
The Rudest Towns in Colorado According to Grand Junction
Ask someone in Colorado which towns the rudest people live in and they will probably answer with a town that is close to a huge ski resort. Which Colorado towns do you think need a lesson in hospitality?. What is the best thing you can do to a rude person?...
Parade of Lights in Downtown Grand Junction December 3
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. Get ready for a dazzling Saturday night in Grand Junction. 100 floats are set to illuminate Main Street at 5 p.m. for the 40th annual Parade of Lights. This years theme is ‘There’s no Place Like Home.’ Movie aficionados will recognize this as a quote from Dorothy in the famous 1939 film […]
Why People Should Move to Grand Junction, Colorado? (Wrong Answers Only)
What reasons would you give to someone who was thinking of making a move to Grand Junction, Colorado? Now, what if we asked you to give wrong answers only?. Example: Why should people move to Grand Junction, Colorado?. Answer: For all the beautiful palm trees we have!. West Slope Best...
Getting Ready For Grand Junction Snow With Classic Photos
Grand Junction, Colorado can expect snow again this Friday, December 2, 2022, and again on Sunday. To get you in the mood, check out these classic Robert Grant photos from Western Colorado of the 1940s and 50s. Scroll through the gallery and you may be surprised how little some things...
Coroner: Women killed in single-vehicle crash near Carbondale were friends
CARBONDALE, Colo. (KJCT) - Two Carbondale residents who were killed in a single-car crash near the 6.5 mile mark of Cattle Creek Road on the evening of Nov. 18 have been identified. The Garfield County Coroner’s office reports being dispatched to the area of the crash at around 9:30 that...
Midnight shooting leaves one dead, no arrests made
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Mesa County Sheriff’s Office reported Wednesday that a shooting was reported at about 12:30 a.m. that morning at an address on 16 Road. Upon arriving, deputies say they discovered a man who had been shot multiple times. Police say that the man was taken to the hospital where he later died.
Free community Chromebook distribution in Mesa County
District D51 announced that they will be releasing more than 5,000 used Chromebooks to the community. Chromebooks will be given to anyone in the community at R-5 High School and several Mesa County Libraries facilities: Central Library in downtown Grand Junction, the Clifton Branch, the Fruita Branch, and the Collbran Branch. Each person can pick up two Chromebooks.
