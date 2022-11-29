Valerie Bertinelli Must Pay Millions To Ex-Husband After Divorce

Valerie Bertinelli recently confirmed that she is officially divorced from her ex-husband Tom Vitale. Valerie and Tom separated in 2021, a decade after they got married in 2011. Valerie filed for divorce in May 2022 and this November, everything was finalized.

Page Six obtained documents that showed that Valerie will have to pay Tom $2.2 million in divorce proceedings in addition to the $500,000 transfer she made to him in May. Valerie must pay Tom this money and then he has to leave her Malibu home by December 31. Their prenuptial agreement reportedly states that neither will have to pay spousal support.

Valerie Bertinelli has to pay ex-husband Tom Vitale millions after divorce

Valerie Bertinelli fiance5159.JPG NYC 06/14/10 Valerie Bertinelli and fiance Tom Vitale at TV Land’s “Hot In Cleveland” premiere at the Crosby Street Hotel Photo by Adam Nemser-PHOTOlink.net Image Collect

Valerie shared in a video on social media, “My lawyer just called. The papers are all signed. They’re about to be filed. On 11/22/22, I am officially f—— divorced. Happy divorced. Finally. It’s finally over.”

VALERIE’S HOME COOKING, host Valerie Bertinelli, (Season 3, 2016). photo: Adam Rose / © Food Network / Courtesy: Everett Collection

After two failed marriages, the first to the late Eddie Van Halen, Valerie said that she does not plan on getting married again or even dating. She revealed, “I am gonna be more than happy to be happily divorced and spend the rest of my life alone. I’ll be happy that way. Well, with my six cats and my dog and my son, and hopefully one day grandchildren.”

HOT IN CLEVELAND, Valerie Bertinelli in ‘Tazed and Confused’ (Season 6, Episode 5, aired December 3, 2014). ©TV Land/courtesy Everett Collection

When asked if she would even think about dating again, she admitted, “Oh God, no. Because of the challenges that I’m going through right now because divorce sucks. I can’t imagine ever trusting anyone again to let into my life. So I have some trust issues that I’m sure I’m going to have to get past.”