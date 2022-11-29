ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Valerie Bertinelli Must Pay Millions To Ex-Husband After Divorce

 3 days ago
Valerie Bertinelli recently confirmed that she is officially divorced from her ex-husband Tom Vitale. Valerie and Tom separated in 2021, a decade after they got married in 2011. Valerie filed for divorce in May 2022 and this November, everything was finalized.

Page Six obtained documents that showed that Valerie will have to pay Tom $2.2 million in divorce proceedings in addition to the $500,000 transfer she made to him in May. Valerie must pay Tom this money and then he has to leave her Malibu home by December 31. Their prenuptial agreement reportedly states that neither will have to pay spousal support.

Valerie shared in a video on social media, “My lawyer just called. The papers are all signed. They’re about to be filed. On 11/22/22, I am officially f—— divorced. Happy divorced. Finally. It’s finally over.”

After two failed marriages, the first to the late Eddie Van Halen, Valerie said that she does not plan on getting married again or even dating. She revealed, “I am gonna be more than happy to be happily divorced and spend the rest of my life alone. I’ll be happy that way. Well, with my six cats and my dog and my son, and hopefully one day grandchildren.”

When asked if she would even think about dating again, she admitted, “Oh God, no. Because of the challenges that I’m going through right now because divorce sucks. I can’t imagine ever trusting anyone again to let into my life. So I have some trust issues that I’m sure I’m going to have to get past.”

Paulette Johnson
1d ago

He's no kind of real man to have to live off support from a woman.. I don't care who they are.. grow a spine and get a job you entitled freeloader!!!

laceyone
3d ago

Greed doesn’t look good on anyone. Maybe the guy should get a job. Leave her alone and move on

Deborah Kahmar
1d ago

I don't think she should have to pay, that is ridiculous that he is just milking her for everything!!!! Tell him no and get out of my house!!!!

