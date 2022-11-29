Read full article on original website
Why is Maine Not Allowed To Have Billboards?
I was perusing the internet, specifically on Lewiston Rocks, which is a Facebook Group that I am a part of and a large discussion was being had. It caught my eye and I too became very intrigued with this question that was posed. A commenter asked why is it that...
3 Great Steakhouses in Maine
Photo byPhoto by amirali mirhashemian on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Maine and you like to try new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of three amazing steakhouses in Maine that are well-known for their delicious food and great service.
Winter tires vs. all-season: What's best for winter in Maine?
SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine — As winter in Maine rapidly approaches, now is the perfect time to consider which tires may benefit your driving needs the best when snow hits the ground. "All-season is a little bit of a misnomer," Tim Winkeler said, as he walked NEWS CENTER Maine through...
Where Do You Suppose the Good Old Maine Accent is Disappearing to?
Things have changed since I was a kid. I know that's kind of an obvious statement, but really it's true. When I was young, it seemed everyone older than me had an accent. For instance, at Christmas my family always had Waldorf Salad. But to this day, I have a hard time not calling it "Wald-off" instead. It's drilled into my brain.
Your Roadside Mailbox Could Be In Violation of Maine Law
Roadside mailboxes are as common in Maine as pine trees. I grew up on a street where our home and all the others on our street, had mailboxes at our doors, and as a young kid, I just thought that's the way it was done. Since then, every house I've lived in has had a roadside mailbox, making it easy for postal workers to pull up and drop off the mail without having to get out of the truck.
10 Things You Aren’t Allowed to Throw Away in Maine
Believe it or not, Maine is one of the best states in the country when it comes to recycling and proper disposal of trash. But that doesn't mean everyone understands or knows what exactly they're trying to recycle or toss in the trash. There's actually a handful of items that...
25 Restaurants Maine Doesn’t Have But Definitely Should
Maine has a lot of great restaurants, but when you leave Maine you run into places that we should have!. Don't get me wrong. Maine and in particular Portland is very foodie. I love our local places. But every once in a while, it would be fun to go to a Hooters in Maine. I'm actually surprised we don't have one. I'm actually surprised we don't have a lot of these places.
A Maine McDonald’s Named One Of The ’10 Most Unique In The U.S.’
Here in the 207, we have the distinction of having one of the coolest Mickey D's in the USA!. BabbleTop is the go-to source for all food lovers. It highlights Top 10 lists on all the biggest food topics, food brands, restaurants, fast food, snack foods, sodas, drinks, nostalgic brands, forgotten menu items, food shows, food tv personalities, popular chefs, and more.
Is This Quite Possibly the Most Disgusting Maine Recipe of All Time?
I've eaten some weirs stuff in my days... I've eaten things over the years that might make a lot of people hurl. Others wouldn't bat an eyelash, but I've eaten brains, blood that had been scrambled (yes, blood scrambles), sweet meats... you name it. I'll pretty much try anything once. But every now and then you'll come across a recipe that elicits an immediate "nooooope".
Mainers Come to Total Stranger’s Rescue in Portland, Maine
It's said repeatedly and probably will be until the end of time -- Mainers are some of the best humans on the planet. Hell, it was less than two weeks ago that a total stranger invited a South Portland woman to his family's Thanksgiving after she asked about places to get a meal from since her husband was working and cooking an entire dinner would be too much in her third trimester.
NECN
Blue Crabs Now Migrating to Maine From Chesapeake Bay
Blue crabs are now in Maine. This means they are no longer exclusive to Chesapeake Bay. The Gulf of Maine continues to warm at the fastest rate of any body of water in the world in the last five years. And this could be a reason why the crabs are expanding their migration pattern northward.
10 Crazy, Odd and Funny Items Bought at Marden’s in Maine
I did buy it when I saw it at Marden's. Ya gotta love Marden's. A store with everything you had no idea you needed and wanted. There are 14 Marden's in Maine but there are only really three that I frequent. The big one (with a part-time produce department!) in Scarborough I often find myself there. If you were one of the dozens of people recently in Marden's scarfing up all the snow markers - good for you! Then in the summertime, I am at the Marden's in Lincoln and Houlton. That's because those are the towns that sandwich where I have a camp.
An Open Letter to Mainers: Stop Abusing the Grocery Store Self-Scan Line
We have a problem, Maine. In fact, it's what you might call a "growing epidemic". It's an issue that needs to be recognized and addressed before it's too late. I first recognized the issue the other day while shopping at my local grocery store. The store is the perfect size for my liking, and the customer service is outstanding, especially through the pandemic.
First in the nation health insurance model now available in Cumberland Co.
WESTBROOK, Maine — Having unlimited access to your doctor seems too good to be true, but Dr. Dianna Gagnon says that's exactly the kind of flexibility her patients have. "I typically don't have appointments on Friday, but I do today for a new mom with a newborn who wants to do her new patient appointment at home," Gagnon said, talking about how she runs her practice.
Can an Adult in Maine Ever Drive Alone With Just a Permit?
Full disclosure, I didn't get a license until I was 36. Yup. You read that right. I was 36 frikkin' years old before I got behind the wheel of a car in an earnest fashion. For years I never bothered because I lived and worked on the peninsula in Portland, and I simply walked everywhere. Sure, there were certainly times it would've been more convenient, but it was never a huge deal.
Mainers Say These Are the Best Christmas Tree Farms in Southern Maine
Even though some Mainers started decorating before Thanksgiving, now that Turkey Day has officially come and gone, locals that celebrate have their eyes on all things Christmas. And generally, when decorating for Christmas, one of the first things to go up is the family Christmas tree. The big question, though,...
They’re old guys with chainsaws. The Mainers they’re helping couldn’t be more grateful.
PORTLAND, Maine — Ever heard of a wood bank? It’s likely you haven’t because Maine has just a handful of them. The idea is straightforward: Just as food banks provide food, wood banks provide firewood to heat the homes of people who are struggling to get by.
Maine Family Moves to Las Vegas and Immediately Regrets It After U-Haul is Stolen
A little over a week ago, Mainers Adam, Melissa Bair, and their six children packed up and moved everything they had from Maine to Las Vegas. The family loaded up a Ford Expedition and a U-Haul, and planned to start a new chapter of their lives in Vegas. What they did not know was just how soon they would miss Maine, and why.
What Was That Boom Heard Around the Seacoast Thursday Night?
A loud boom was heard by many on Thursday night around the Seacoast region, according to reports posted to the Rockingham Alert Facebook page. Commenters flooded the page with reports of hearing the noise around 10:45 p.m., with reports coming in from Danville, Kingston, Exeter, Hampton, Brentwood, Fremont, Atkinson, Somersworth, and Greenland. Some heard it happen several times.
WMTW
Mainers can now apply for heating assistance online
AUGUSTA, Maine — MaineHousing has launched a new online application for the Home Energy Assistance Program. The new online portal lets people start the application process remotely while sending their application information directly to the local community action agency that will verify and process the application. It will also...
