Flemington, NJ

Driver Seriously Injured In Fair Lawn Crash

A driver was seriously injured in a multi-vehicle Friday afternoon crash in Fair Lawn. Basic and advanced life support teams from the Valley Hospital responded along with police to the collision at the corner of Hillside Terrace and Jerome Place on Dec. 2.Belfi's Towing removed a Ford Focus AND Toyota RAV4 from the scene.
FAIR LAWN, NJ
Police, Firefighters Respond to Kintnersville Crash

At around 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Pennsylvania State Police and local fire company volunteers were on the scene of a two vehicle crash at the intersection of Rt. 611 and Rt. 32 (River Road) in Kintnersville, Nockamixon Township. It did not appear that anyone was seriously hurt in the crash, and...
KINTNERSVILLE, PA
Topton man dies after 2-vehicle crash in Maxatawny

MAXATAWNY TWP., Pa. — A Berks County man has died after a crash near Lyons. Adam Hoyer, 63, of Topton, died at Lehigh Valley Hospital near Allentown late Thursday morning, a little more than an hour after his car and another vehicle collided in Maxatawny Township, according to the Lehigh County Coroner's Office.
TOPTON, PA
Roxbury police seeking to identify smoke shop burglary suspects

ROXBURY TOWNSHIP, NJ (Morris County) – Roxbury Township police are looking to identify two suspects who, they say, burglarized a smoke shop, police said on Thursday. The burglary occurred at the TC Smoke Shop, located in the Succasunna section of the township, during the early morning hours of Monday, October 10, police said.
ROXBURY TOWNSHIP, NJ
Man Injured In One-Car Crash In Brick

BRICK – A man was sent to the hospital after crashing his car on Jack Martin Boulevard Tuesday night, police said. Brick Sgt. Joseph Rossi said the driver was initially trapped inside the car, but was able to extricate himself. The man was brought to Jersey Shore University Medical Center in Neptune for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.
BRICK, NJ
Tractor-trailer overturns on I-476 in Lehigh County

A tractor-trailer crash on the Northeast Extension in Lehigh County disrupted traffic Friday. The Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission says the truck overturned on I-476. It happened around noon between the Quakertown and Lehigh Valley exits. The accident created a traffic backup while crews worked to clear the scene. It's not clear...
Crews rescue injured hiker in Warren County

DELWARE WATER GAP NATIONAL RECREATION AREA – Crews rescued an injured hiker after she suffered a medical emergency in Warren County on Thursday, according to a post on the Knowlton Twp. Fire and Rescue Company’s Facebook page. On Thursday morning, a female hiker experienced a medical emergency, had...
WARREN COUNTY, NJ

