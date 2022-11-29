Read full article on original website
Three Towns in Pennsylvania Have Been Ranked as the Best Christmas Towns in AmericaJoe MertensPennsylvania State
Pita Chip Celebrates Founder's 'Americaversary' with Free Falafel on Friday, December 9Marilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
This New Jersey Farm Sells Christmas Trees in 9 Different ColorsTravel MavenBelvidere, NJ
Exclusive: Dollar General Locations Drastically Cut Employee Hours During the Holiday Season. Many Quit in Response.Joel EisenbergHellertown, PA
Stop-Work Orders for Two Rahway School ProjectsMorristown MinuteRahway, NJ
Pedestrian Killed, Driver Hurt In Serious Morris County Crash: Authorities
A 77-year-old pedestrian was killed and the driver was hospitalized after a serious Thursday evening crash in Morris County, authorities said. Francisco Martinez was struck by a 2008 Infiniti on Whippany Road by Lindsley Drive in Morris Township around 5:50 p.m., MCPO Public Information Officer Meghan Knab told DailyVoice.com. Martinez,...
Driver Seriously Injured In Fair Lawn Crash
A driver was seriously injured in a multi-vehicle Friday afternoon crash in Fair Lawn. Basic and advanced life support teams from the Valley Hospital responded along with police to the collision at the corner of Hillside Terrace and Jerome Place on Dec. 2.Belfi's Towing removed a Ford Focus AND Toyota RAV4 from the scene.
Pedestrian, 77, struck and killed near busy N.J. intersection, officials say
A 77-year-old pedestrian was struck and killed Thursday evening by a vehicle near a busy intersection in Morris Township, authorities said. Francisco Martinez, of Dover, was hit at about 5:50 p.m. on Whippany Road near Lindsley Drive, the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office said Friday. Martinez was pronounced dead at...
Man, 77, fatally struck near NJ intersection
A 77-year-old man was fatally struck Thursday evening by a vehicle near a busy intersection in New Jersey, authorities said.
sauconsource.com
Police, Firefighters Respond to Kintnersville Crash
At around 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Pennsylvania State Police and local fire company volunteers were on the scene of a two vehicle crash at the intersection of Rt. 611 and Rt. 32 (River Road) in Kintnersville, Nockamixon Township. It did not appear that anyone was seriously hurt in the crash, and...
WFMZ-TV Online
Topton man dies after 2-vehicle crash in Maxatawny
MAXATAWNY TWP., Pa. — A Berks County man has died after a crash near Lyons. Adam Hoyer, 63, of Topton, died at Lehigh Valley Hospital near Allentown late Thursday morning, a little more than an hour after his car and another vehicle collided in Maxatawny Township, according to the Lehigh County Coroner's Office.
Tractor Trailer Fire Brings Traffic To Halt On I-476
A tractor trailer that caught fire brought traffic to a standstill on Interstate 476 in Delaware County during rush hour on Friday, Dec. 2. The fire closed all southbound lanes between exits 9 and 13 in Marple Township around 4:45 p.m., the state's DOT said. to follow Daily Voice Delaware...
Prosecutor: Arrest made in deadly hit-and-run crash in Old Bridge
The Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office says that 32-year-old Marvin Tyler, of Sayreville, is now in custody.
Multi-vehicle wreck involving overturned dump truck shuts 2 lanes of I-78 in Warren County
A multi-vehicle crash Thursday morning on Interstate 78 West in Greenwich Township temporarily shut two of the three lanes, New Jersey State Police and the New Jersey Department of Transportation report. A dump truck overturned in the crash east of exit 4, the DOT said. Emergency radio reports said five...
WFMZ-TV Online
State police investigating Route 33 crash in Plainfield Twp.
PLAINFIELD TWP., Pa. - A crash in Northampton County brought emergency crews to a wooded area off a highway. It happened off Route 33 North in Plainfield Township. It appears that a vehicle left the highway, went down an embankment, and ended up in the brush. It took first responders...
Pair Of ‘Aggressive’ Dogs Running Loose Off Rt. 206 In Lawrence Township: Police
Police have issued a warning for a pair of “aggressive” dogs that were on the loose in Lawrence Township Friday morning. The canines were last spotted near Helen and Betts Avenues, local police said around 10:15 a.m. The health department is assisting police to locate the dogs’ owner(s)....
wrnjradio.com
Roxbury police seeking to identify smoke shop burglary suspects
ROXBURY TOWNSHIP, NJ (Morris County) – Roxbury Township police are looking to identify two suspects who, they say, burglarized a smoke shop, police said on Thursday. The burglary occurred at the TC Smoke Shop, located in the Succasunna section of the township, during the early morning hours of Monday, October 10, police said.
Man Injured In One-Car Crash In Brick
BRICK – A man was sent to the hospital after crashing his car on Jack Martin Boulevard Tuesday night, police said. Brick Sgt. Joseph Rossi said the driver was initially trapped inside the car, but was able to extricate himself. The man was brought to Jersey Shore University Medical Center in Neptune for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.
WFMZ-TV Online
Tractor-trailer overturns on I-476 in Lehigh County
A tractor-trailer crash on the Northeast Extension in Lehigh County disrupted traffic Friday. The Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission says the truck overturned on I-476. It happened around noon between the Quakertown and Lehigh Valley exits. The accident created a traffic backup while crews worked to clear the scene. It's not clear...
wrnjradio.com
Crews rescue injured hiker in Warren County
DELWARE WATER GAP NATIONAL RECREATION AREA – Crews rescued an injured hiker after she suffered a medical emergency in Warren County on Thursday, according to a post on the Knowlton Twp. Fire and Rescue Company’s Facebook page. On Thursday morning, a female hiker experienced a medical emergency, had...
Police: Mahwah woman arrested, charged after shooting at former neighbor’s car in Waldwick
Waldwick police arrested Mahwah resident Megan Dzugay, 40, for an “isolated targeted incident” that left multiple bullet holes in the windows and doorframe of a Black Lexus GX 460 SUV parked at her former neighbor’s house on 56 Grove St.
Police Investigate Deadly Shooting On I-95 In Philly: Report
State police are investigating a deadly shooting on I-95 in Philadelphia, according to a report by 6ABC. Troopers were dispatched to the northbound lane of I-95 near Academy Road in the city's Torresdale neighborhood at around 9 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 1, the outlet wrote. Sources told 6ABC that one...
Person In Critical Condition After Being Shot In Trenton
December 2, 2022 TRENTON, NJ (MERCER)–Shots rang out around 11:00 a.m. sending Trenton Police, Trenton EMS, Captial Paramedics and Trenton…
Chesco Construction Worker Crushed By 4,000-Pound Excavator: Dispatch
A worker in Chester County was hospitalized after his leg was pinned under a 4,000-pound construction vehicle, authorities say. Emergency dispatchers confirmed to Daily Voice that first responders were called to a home on Concord Avenue in Exton on the morning of Friday, Dec. 2. The man was found in the front yard partially trapped beneath an excavator, they said.
Driver Hits Two Cars And Tractor-Trailer After Having Medical Emergency In Rt. 31 Crash: UPDATE
A Honda driver went unconscious and veered into two cars before hitting a tractor-trailer during a crash on Route 31 in Hunterdon County Tuesday morning, authorities said. The crash occurred near 356 Route 31 in Raritan Township just after 8:40 a.m., Lt. Scott Nelson said in a press release. A...
