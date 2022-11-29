The Milwaukee Bucks are still riding high on the NBA Championship they won in 2021. Anyone could argue that they could have won back-to-back if Khris Middleton did not sustain a knee injury that sidelined him for the rest of the 2022 NBA Playoffs. Even without Middleton for the first quarter of this 2022-23 campaign, Milwaukee remains to be the second-best team in the association behind the Boston Celtics. But perhaps a trade around the edges could help the Bucks out.

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO